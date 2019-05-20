Vance High football coach Aaron Brand is leaving for ‘Golden Opportunity’

Vance High football coach Aaron Brand is leaving for a job in South Carolina.

Brand, 43, will become head coach at Irmo High School In South Carolina, a position that will nearly double his salary.

“It’s a Golden opportunity and it’s never a perfect time to leave,” Brand said, “but I was always told to leave it better than how we found it. I think we did that.”

Brand just finished his fifth season at Vance and led the Cougars to their first state championship game last fall.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.