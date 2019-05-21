Soccer, Softball Roundup: Lake Norman Charter, Union Academy soccer return to state finals

Lake Norman Charter’s soccer team won the N.C. 2A Western Regional Tuesday Special to the Observer

Lake Norman Charter and Monroe Union Academy are headed back to the girls’ state soccer championships, with Union Academy facing a rematch.





Lake Norman Charter won the 2A Western Region title Tuesday night by trouncing previously undefeated Hendersonville 6-2.

Union Academy took the 1A Western Region crown with a 1-0 victory over the tournament’s Cinderella team, Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter.

Lake Norman Charter, which lost 6-1 to Kill Devil Hills First Flight in last year’s 2A finals, will face Carrboro on Saturday for the state crown.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Union Academy, which beat Wake Forest Franklin Academy 6-1 for the 2018 1A crown, will meet Franklin Academy again this year. Both teams are undefeated, with Union Academy at 22-0 and Franklin Academy at 23-0.

Girls’ soccer

Lake Norman Charter 6, Hendersonville 2: The Knights (23-1) were tied 1-1 at halftime with host Hendersonville (23-1-1) but broke away with a big second-half surge.

Junior midfielder Kasey Hahn scored the go-ahead goal with about 30 minutes remaining, giving the Knights a 3-2 lead, then added a cushion goal for a 4-2 lead with 13 minutes remaining.

Hendersonville eliminated Lake Norman Charter in the 2017 playoffs.

Union Academy 1, Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 0: Mountain Island Charter had a 9-8-1 regular-season record but caught fire in the playoffs, winning four in a row. The Raptors gave Union Academy (22-0) plenty of trouble Tuesday night, but Cardinals’ goalkeeper Chiara Coppin made five saves and logged a shutout.

Union Academy scored in the second half, with Sarah Brown getting the

Girls’ softball

Mooresville 10, South Caldwell 1: The Blue Devils took the opening game in the 4A Western Regional best-of-3 finals. Macy Martin smacked a three-run home run in the fifth inning, after Mooresville had scored five runs in the second. South Caldwell (21-4) had a brief 1-0 lead when Regan Weisner scored on an error in the first inning.

Mooresville (27-3) got two hits apiece from Ellie Goins and Olivia Marshall.

Game 2 in the series is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at South Caldwell. Mooresville is trying to qualify both its baseball and softball teams in the state title series.

Central Cabarrus 6, Marvin Ridge 5: The Vikings took a 1-0 lead in the 3A Western Regional best-of-3 series, rallying for a home-field victory. Marvin Ridge (19-4) built a 4-1 lead after four innings, but Central Cabarrus (25-3) battled back.

Destiny Thornton drove in three runs, and Lacie Coubal had a pair of RBI’s. Aniyah Tate had two hits for Central Cabarrus.

Ally Bigham went 3-for-4 with two RBI for Marvin Ridge.

Game 2 in the series is at 6 p.m. Thursday at Marvin Ridge.

West Stanly 6, Franklin 5, 8 innings: The host Colts remained undefeated (25-0) by taking this see-saw contest. Franklin (23-3) had taken a 4-2 lead with a pair of two-run home runs in the top of the fourth inning, but West Stanly battled back, taking a 5-4 lead on Meredith Harward’s three-run home run.

Heather Freeman’s RBI double for Franklin tied the game 5-5 in the seventh. West Stanly won the contest in the bottom of the eighth on senior catcher Rosalyn McRae’s RBI walk-off single.

Game 2 in the series is set for 7 p.m. Thursday in Franklin.

Steve Lyttle on Twitter: @slyttle



