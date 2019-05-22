Mooresville baseball heading to first state final

Riding with Recruits: Trey Tujetsch Ardrey Kell High baseball pitcher Trey Tujetsch, a South Carolina recruit and MLB prospect who can throw in the '90s. Recorded onTuesday, February 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ardrey Kell High baseball pitcher Trey Tujetsch, a South Carolina recruit and MLB prospect who can throw in the '90s. Recorded onTuesday, February 26, 2019.

Mooresville’s baseball team, which upset nationally ranked Providence last week, is headed to the 4A state championship baseball series late next week.





The school’s softball team remains one victory away from a state finals trip.

The Blue Devils’ baseball team built a big early lead and beat Pfafftown Reagan 9-6 Wednesday night, sweeping the Western Regional best-of-3 series in two games.

Mooresville will play for the state title May 31-June 1 in the Raleigh area, against the winner of the Eastern Regional series between Holly Springs and Wendell Corinth Holders.

Meanwhile, the Mooresville softball team lost 6-3 to South Caldwell, evening that 4A best-of-3 series at a game apiece.

BASEBALL

Nick Merriman pitched six strong innings as the Blue Devils (22-9) downed the visiting Raiders (21-7). Merriman was relieved in the seventh inning but got the victory.

Mooresville’s winning run came in the fourth inning, when Cameron Clonch homered to give the Blue Devils a 7-2 lead. Tafton Henley had an RBI triple, and Quin Ferguson homered for Mooresville.

Josh Hartie slammed a three-run homer in the top of the seventh for Reagan, closing the gap to three runs.

This will be the first baseball state championship appearance for Mooresville.

SOFTBALL

Anna King’s clutch pitching carried the Spartans to their 6-3 victory over visiting Mooresville.

The decisive third game of the series is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday at Mooresville.

The Blue Devils had two runners on base in each of the first three innings, but King pitched her way out of trouble.

South Caldwell got the offense it needed off the bat of Jasmine Hall. She drove in five runs, four on a grand slam.

Mooresville’s Ellie Goins, Imara Harrell, Hailey Lane and Caitlin Mann each had a pair of hits.

The loss snapped a 22-game winning streak for Mooresville (27-4). South Caldwell (22-4) had an 11-game win streak broken Monday in its 10-1 loss at Mooresville.

