North Lincoln baseball; South Caldwell, Central Cabarrus heading to NCHSAA finals

North Lincoln’s baseball team and the softball teams from South Caldwell and Central Cabarrus are headed to the state championships next weekend.





North Lincoln captured the 2A Western Regional series, winning Game 3 by an 11-5 score over West Lincoln.

South Caldwell captured a thrilling 4A Western Regional softball Game 3 over Mooresville, winning 1-0 in nine innings.

And Central Cabarrus held off a last-inning threat by host Marvin Ridge and won 11-8 in Game 3 of the 3A Western Regional softball finals.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

State championship series, which will be best-of-3 in both sports, are scheduled for next Friday and Saturday in the Greensboro and Raleigh areas. Schedules will be announced by Monday.

Baseball

North Lincoln 11, West Lincoln 5: The host Knights (24-6) led 6-3 but broke it open with five runs in the bottom of the sixth. Tanner Brumfield lashed a two-run single, but the Knights also scored on a wild pitch, an error, and a double play.

West Lincoln (22-9) had taken a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning on Chris Moxley’s two-run home run. But North Lincoln rallied with six runs in the bottom of the inning, on a Jake Soorus RBI single, a wild pitch, and two-run singles by Daniel Carter and London Reeves.

North Lincoln will face Eastern Regional champion Randleman for the state title.

Softball

South Caldwell 1, Mooresville 0, 9 innings: Mooresville’s Kali Morton and South Caldwell’s Anna King engaged in a pitchers’ duel, but Regan Weisner’s home run in the top of the ninth inning decided the contest. It was Weisner’s 17th homer of the season.

Morton pitched a three-hitter, while King had a two-hitter.

Mooresville finished (27-5), while South Caldwell (23-4) advances to the 4A state finals for the second straight season. The Spartans lost to Fayetteville Britt in three games a year ago.

This time, South Caldwell will face Wilmington Hoggard in the state championship series.

Central Cabarrus 11, Marvin Ridge 8: Central Cabarrus (26-4) built a 7-0 led after two innings, on Destiny Thornton’s one-run single and two-run single, and Brantleigh Parrott’s two-run double. The Vikings added four runs in the top of the fifth, with Parrott smacking a two-run triple.

Marvin Ridge battled back, however, scoring a run in the bottom of the seventh. The Mavericks (20-5) thrilled the standing-room-only crowd by putting two runners on the bases. But the Vikings were able to retire Marvin Ridge standouts Ally Bigham and Gabby Baylog on fly balls.

Taylor Walker slammed a two-run homer for Marvin Ridge. Riley Tucker had four hits and two RBI for Central Cabarrus, and Parrott had three hits and four RBI.

Central Cabarrus will meet Eastern Alamance in the 3A state finals series.

Saturday

Baseball: The 3A Western Regional title will be at stake when Marvin Ridge visits China Grove Carson in a 7 p.m. game. The teams split the first two games of the series.

Softball: West Stanly, which suffered its first loss in 26 games this season on Thursday night, hosts Franklin in Game 3 of the 2A Western Regionals. The game is set for 3 p.m. at West Stanly.

Soccer: The girls’ state championships will be decided at the Dail Soccer Field on the N.C. State campus in Raleigh. Two area teams will be playing for titles. Lake Norman Charter (23-1), which lost in the 2A finals a year ago to Kill Devil Hills First Flight, will face Carrboro (17-1-2) at 5 p.m.

In the 1A title game, Monroe Union Academy (22-0) will try for its second consecutive state championship when it faces Wake Forest Franklin Academy (23-0) at 2 p.m.

In the other title games, Southern Pines Pinecrest (26-0-1) faces Wake Forest Heritage (19-3) in the 4A contest at 11 a.m., and Skyland Roberson (23-4) meets East Chapel Hill (19-2-2) at 8 p.m. for the 3A crown.

Steve Lyttle on Twitter: @slyttle



