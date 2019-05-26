NCHSAA soccer: Union Academy wins state; Lake Norman Charter falls just short

Union Academy’s state championship girls soccer team Special to the Observer

Two Observer-area high schools made the N.C. High School Athletic Association state championship in girls soccer.

Union Academy won a close game in the 1A final, beating Franklin Academy 1-0.

In the 2A final, Lake Norman Charter lost on penalty kicks to Carrboro.

In 1A, Union Academy beat Franklin Academy for the second straight year in the final, but it was much tougher this time. In the 2018 final, Union Academy won 6-1.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Saturday, the Cardinals won 2-1 in overtime. The Cardinals winning goal came from junior midfielder Sarah Brown who scored with less a minute to play in overtime and was named championship MVP.

The first 15 minutes of play remained scoreless until Kelsey Havican of Union Academy (22-0) scored on a beautiful assist from Rebecca Garcia at the 19th minute of the match to put the Cardinals up 1-0. Franklin Academy (22-1) had several opportunities to tie the game in the first half with five shots, in comparison to the Cardinals’ six shots.





Union Academy stood firm on defense throughout the second before Franklin Academy’s Ashlynn Stephan ripped in a goal from the corner of the box at the 58th minute mark to even the score at one. The Patriots and Cardinals both remained strong on defense for the remainder of the second half, forcing overtime where both teams failed to net goals until the decisive blow by Brown.





▪ In the 2A final, Carrboro won its fifth state championship and its fourth in five years.

Carrboro’s winning goal occurred during the seventh round of the penalty kick shootout. Lake Norman Charter’s Ally Smith was stopped on her attempt, while Carrboro’s Olivia Winker drilled her attempt to win the 2019 State Championship Title. MVP Navia Mosley played an outstanding game, while also netting a much-needed penalty kick during round 4.

Lake Norman Charter wrapped up the year 22-1, while it was 12-0 and champions of the South Fork 2A Conference. The Knights made the school’s second appearance in an NCHSAA state final. Carrboro finished the season 18-1-2 and 10-0 in the Mid-State 2A Conference. The Jaguars made the school’s fifth appearance in an NCHSAA Women’s Soccer State Championship Game.