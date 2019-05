NCHSAA baseball, softball state championship pairings, times

Mooreville catcher Davis Turner gets the final out Friday in the Blue Devils 5-4 upset of Providence High in an NCHSAA 4A regional semifinal. Special to the Observer

State finals

(all series best-of-3)

(visiting team listed first)

BASEBALL

CLASS 4A

(at UNC Greensboro)

Game 1: Wendell Corinth Holders (23-6) vs. Mooresville (22-9), 5 p.m. Friday

Game 2: Mooresville vs. Corinth Holders, 11 a.m. Saturday

Game 3 (if needed): Corinth Holders vs. Mooresville, 5 p.m. Saturday

CLASS 3A

(at Five County Stadium, Zebulon)

Game 1: Wilmington New Hanover (26-2) vs. Marvin Ridge (26-6), 8 p.m. Friday

Game 2: Marvin Ridge vs. New Hanover, 2 p.m. Saturday

Game 3 (if needed): New Hanover vs. Marvin Ridge, 8 p.m. Saturday (will be played at 5 p.m. if there is no third game in the 1A series)

CLASS 2A

(at UNC Greensboro)

Game 1: North Lincoln (24-6) vs. Randleman (27-4), 8 p.m. Friday

Game 2: Randleman vs. North Lincoln, 2 p.m. Saturday

Game 3 (if needed): North Lincoln vs. Randleman, 8 p.m. Saturday (will be played at 5 p.m. if there is no third game in the 4A series)

CLASS 1A

(at Five County Stadium, Zebulon)

Game 1: Rosewood (23-4) vs. Asheboro Uwharrie Charter (24-5), 5 p.m. Friday

Game 2: Uwharrie Charter vs. Rosewood, 11 a.m. Saturday

Game 3 (if needed): Rosewood vs. Uwharrie Charter, 5 p.m. Saturday

GIRLS’ SOFTBALL

CLASS 4A

(at Dail Stadium, N.C. State, Raleigh)

Game 1: Wilmington Hoggard (19-7) vs. South Caldwell (23-4), 5 p.m. Friday

Game 2: South Caldwell vs. Hoggard, 11 a.m. Saturday

Game 3 (if needed): Hoggard vs. South Caldwell, 5 p.m. Saturday

CLASS 3A

(at UNC Greensboro)

Game 1: Eastern Alamance (23-2) vs. Central Cabarrus (26-4), 5 p.m. Friday

Game 2: Central Cabarrus vs. Eastern Alamance, 11 a.m. Saturday

Game 3 (if needed): Eastern Alamance vs. Central Cabarrus, 5 p.m. Saturday

CLASS 2A

(at UNC Greensboro)

Game 1: Eastern Randolph (24-5) vs. West Stanly (26-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday

Game 2: West Stanly vs. Eastern Randolph, 2 p.m. Saturday

Game 3 (if needed): Eastern Randolph vs. West Stanly, 8 p.m. Saturday (will be played at 5 p.m. if there is no third game in 3A series)

CLASS 1A

(at Daily Stadium, N.C. State, Raleigh)

Game 1: Camden County (26-1) vs. North Stokes (27-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday

Game 2: North Stokes vs. Camden County, 2 p.m. Saturday

Game 3 (if needed); Camden County vs. North Stokes, 8 p.m. Saturday (will be played at 5 p.m. if there is no third game in 4A series)