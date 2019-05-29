Exclusive: Observer-area high school football schedules

The Charlotte Catholic Cougars celebrate their victory over the Jacksonville Cardinals during 2018 3A Championship action at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC on Saturday, December 15, 2018. Catholic defeated Jacksonville 17-14. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

ALBEMARLE





A23 Thomasville

A30 West Stanly

S6 at Mountain Island Charter

S13 BYE

S20 at Union Pines

S27 Chatham Central

O4 at North Moore

O11 North Rowan

O18 at North Stanly

O25 South Davidson

N1 at South Stanly

N8 Montgomery Central

A.L. BROWN

A23 BYE

A30 Ashbrook

S6 BYE

S13 Mooresville

S20 at West Rowan

S27 at Davie County

O4 Carson

O11 Central Cabarrus

O18 at Cox Mill

O25 at Northwest Cabarrus

N1 Jay M. Robinson

N8 Concord (Battle for the Bell/Senior Night)

ALEXANDER CENTRAL

A23 at Hibriten

A30 at Wilkes Central

S6 Statesville

S13 South Iredell

S20 Olympic

S27 BYE

O4 Watauga (Homecoming)

O11 at Freedom

O18 McDowell

O25 St. Stephens (Senior Night)

N1 at Hickory

N8 at South Caldwell

ANDREW JACKSON

A23 at McBee

A30 St. John’s

S6 Blacksburg

S13 at Great Falls

S20 North Central

S27 at Buford

O4 at Chesterfield

O11 BYE

O18 at Lewisville

O25 Central Pageland

N1 Lee Central

ANSON COUNTY

A23 at Monroe

A30 Richmond Senior

S6 at Cuthbertson

S13 Chesterfield

S20 Jay M. Robinson

S27 at Lee County

O4 BYE

O11 Montgomery Central (Homecoming)

O18 at Mount Pleasant

O25 TBD

N1 West Stanly

N8 Forest Hills

ARDREY KELL

A23 at Weddington

A30 East Mecklenburg

S6 Marvin Ridge

S13 Independence

S20 BYE

S27 South Mecklenburg

O4 Harding (Homecoming)

O11 at West Mecklenburg

O18 Olympic (Senior Night)

O25 at Berry

N1 at Catawba Ridge

N8 at Providence

ASHBROOK

A23 Green Hope

A30 at A.L. Brown

S6 East Lincoln

S13 Clover

S20 at Watauga

S27 BYE

O4 Forestview

O11 Crest

O18 at Kings Mountain

O25 at Stuart Cramer

N1 North Gaston (Homecoming)

N8 at Hunter Huss

ASHE COUNTY

A23 at Avery County

A30 Watauga

S6 Hibriten

S13 at West Caldwell

S20 BYE

S27 Alleghany

O4 at Elkin

O11 North Wilkes

O18 at Wilkes Central

O25 East Wilkes

N1 West Wilkes

N8 at Starmount

AVERY COUNTY

A23 Ashe County

A30 West Wilkes

S6 at North Buncombe

S13 North Wilkes

S20 at Draughn

S27 at Cloudland (TN)

O4 BYE

O11 Mountain Heritage

O18 at Madison

O25 Polk County

N1 Charles D. Owen

N8 at Mitchell

BANDYS

A23 at St. Stephens

A30 Fred T. Foard

S6 at South Caldwell

S13 Bunker Hill

S20 BYE

S27 at Maiden

O4 Newton Conover

O11 at Lincolnton

O18 at East Lincoln

O25 West Lincoln

N1 at Lake Norman Charter

N8 North Lincoln

BERRY

A23 Vance

A30 Hopewell

S6 at East Mecklenburg

S13 Mountain Island Charter

S20 at West Charlotte

S27 BYE

O4 at Providence

O11 Olympic

O18 at West Mecklenburg

O25 Ardrey Kell

N1 South Mecklenburg

N8 at Harding

BESSEMER CITY

A23 Chase

A30 BYE

S6 Forestview

S13 at Community School of Davidson

S20 at North Lincoln

S27 Mountain Island Charter

O4 at Highland Tech

O11 Union Academy

O18 at Pine Lake Prep

O25 Thomas Jefferson Academy

N1 at Christ the King

N8 Cherryville

BUFORD



A23 Blacksburg

A30 Indian Land

S6 at Dixie

S13 at Parkwood

S20 at Chesterfield

S27 Andrew Jackson

O4 at Lewisville

O11 Central Pageland

O18 BYE

O25 Lee Central

N1 at North Central

BUNKER HILL

A23 at Newton Conover

A30 St. Stephens

S6 Maiden

S13 at Bandys

S20 BYE

S27 Hibriten

O4 at Fred T. Foard

O11 Draughn (Homecoming)

O18 at East Burke

O25 West Iredell

N1 at Patton

N8 West Caldwell (Senior Night)

BURNS

A23 at Kings Mountain

A30 Asheville

S6 Crest

S13 BYE

S20 at Newton Conover

S27 South Point

O4 Chase

O11 at East Rutherford

O18 at Shelby

O25 at East Gaston

N1 R.S. Central (Homecoming)

N8 North Gaston (Senior Night)

BUTLER

A22 vs. Hough in Charlotte High School Kickoff Night at Matthews’ Sportsplex (Thursday night), 8

A30 at Mallard Creek

S6 BYE

S13 at Richmond Senior

S20 Providence

S27 Rocky River

O4 Porter Ridge

O11 at Myers Park

O18 at Independence

O25 Hickory Ridge

N1 Garinger (Senior Night)

N8 at East Mecklenburg

CABARRUS STALLIONS

**Saturday Games - home games at Central Cabarrus

A17 at AHOP Christian, 1

A24 Anderson Cavaliers, 7

A31 Asheville Saints, 4:30

S7 Tennessee Silverbacks, 4:30

S14 Carolina Crusaders, 6:30

S21 at Anderson Cavaliers, 7:30

S28 BYE

O5 at Asheville Saints, 7

O12 Greenville, 5

O19 at Tennessee Silverbacks, 4:30

CABARRUS WARRIORS (Cannon/Concord First Assembly)

A16 at North Raleigh Christian

A23 at Mitchell

A30 Statesville Christian

S6 at Christ School

S13 BYE

S20 Commonwealth Charter

S27 at Covenant Day

O4 SouthLake Christian

O11 Rabun Gap Nacoochee

O18 at Metrolina Christian

O25 Victory Christian (Senior Night)

CAROLINA CRUSADERS (WESTMINSTER CATAWBA)

Saturday Games

**(Home Games at York High)

A10 Cabarrus Stallions (at York), 7\u0009

A16 at Asheville School (Friday), 7

A24 Tennessee (at York), 3:30

A31 at Anderson (at Old McCants Field), 7

S7 BYE

S14 at Cabarrus Stallions (at Central Cabarrus), 7

S21 Asheville School (at York), 7

S28 at Tennessee, 7

O5 BYE/TBD

O12 Anderson (at York), 7

O19 BYE

CAROLINA BEARCATS (PRIDE)

A16 Statesville Christian

A23 at Catawba Ridge

A30 at Charlotte Latin

S6 BYE

S13 at Lewisville

S20 at Keenan (SC)

S27 at Chester

O4 Harrells Christian

O11 Commonwealth Charter (Senior Night)

O18 at Hickory Hawks

O25 at Chesterfield

N1 at Sandhills Titans

CARSON

A23 South Rowan

A30 at Salisbury

S6 Northwest Cabarrus

S13 at North Rowan

S20 at North Stanly

S27 North Iredell (Homecoming)

O4 at A.L. Brown

O11 BYE

O18 at East Rowan

O25 Statesville

N1 West Rowan (Senior Night)

N8 at South Iredell

CATAWBA RIDGE (SC)

A23 Carolina Bearcats

A30 Stuart Cramer

S6 Charlotte Latin

S13 at Weddington

S20 at Blacksburg

S27 BYE

O4 at Charlotte Country Day

O11 Columbia

O18 Forestview

O25 at Clover

N1 Ardrey Kell

CENTRAL CABARRUS

A23 Hickory Ridge

A30 Sun Valley

S6 at Mount Pleasant

S13 at Providence

S20 Hunter Huss

S27 Clinton

O4 BYE

O11 at A.L. Brown

O18 Northwest Cabarrus

O25 Concord

N1 at Cox Mill

N8 at Jay M. Robinson

CENTRAL PAGELAND

A23 Broome

A30 at Lamar

S6 at Montgomery Central

S13 Cheraw

S20 Lee Central

S27 at Lewisville

O4 North Central

O11 at Buford

O18 Chesterfield (Senior Night)

O25 at Andrew Jackson

N1 BYE

CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC

A23 South Mecklenburg

A30 at Good Council (MD)

S6 Archbishop Rummel (LA)

S13 TBD/BYE

S20 BYE

S27 Monroe

O4 at Weddington

O11 at Sun Valley

O18 Piedmont

O25 at Parkwood

N1 Cuthbertson

N8 at Marvin Ridge

CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN

A22 vs. Sun Valley in Charlotte High School Kickoff Night at Matthews’ Sportsplex (Thursday night), 5

A30 Valor Christian (CO)

S6 at Pace Academy (GA), 7:30

S13 BYE

S20 Covenant Day

S27 at Charlotte Country Day

O4 Wake Christian

O11 at Christ School

O18 Charlotte Latin

O25 at Providence Day

CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY

A23 at Trinity Byrnes Collegiate (SC)

A30 Covenant Day

S6 Hammond School (SC)

S13 at High Point Christian

S20 at Providence Day

S27 Charlotte Christian

O4 Catawba Ridge

O11 at Ravenscroft

O18 Christ School

O25 at Charlotte Latin

CHARLOTTE LATIN

A16 Covenant Day

A23 Timberland (SC)

A30 Carolina Bearcats

S6 at Catawba Ridge

S13 BYE

S20 at North Raleigh Christian

S27 Christ School

O4 at High Point Christian

O11 Providence Day

O18 at Charlotte Christian

O25 Charlotte Country Day

CHASE

A23 at Bessemer City

A30 Cherryville

S6 BYE

S13 East Henderson

S20 at Rosman

S27 Madison

O4 at Burns

O11 Shelby

O18 at East Gaston

O25 at East Rutherford

N1 South Point

N8 R.S. Central

CHERAW

A23 Darlington

A30 at Marlboro County

S6 Chesterfield

S13 at Central Pageland

S20 at Lamar

S27 BYE

O4 Aynor

O11 at Lake City

O18 at Loris

O25 Marion

N1 at Dillon

CHERRYVILLE

A23 Christ the King

A30 at Chase

S6 at West Lincoln

S13 Draughn

S20 Highland Tech

S27 Thomas Jefferson Academy

O4 at Community School of Davidson

O11 Mountain Island Charter

O18 at Union Academy

O25 BYE

N1 Pine Lake Prep (Senior Night)

N8 at Bessemer City

CHESTER

A23 Aiken

A30 Fort Mill

S6 at Rock Hill

S13 Columbia (GA)

S20 at Lancaster

S27 Carolina Bearcats

O4 at Indian Land

O11 Keenan

O18 BYE

O25 at Camden

N1 Fairfield Central

CHESTERFIELD

A23 BYE

A30 McBee

S6 at Cheraw

S13 at Anson County

S20 Buford

S27 at Lee Central

O4 Andrew Jackson

O11 at North Central

O18 at Central Pageland

O25 Carolina Bearcats

N1 Lewisville

CHRIST THE KING

A23 at Cherryville

A30 Mountain Island Charter

S6 at Community School of Davidson

S13 at Thomas Jefferson Academy

S20 at Pine Lake Prep

S27 Union Academy

O4 Statesville Christian

O11 BYE

O18 Commonwealth Charter

O25 at Highland Tech

N1 Bessemer City

CLOVER

A23 York

A30 Forestview

S6 at South Point

S13 at Ashbrook

S20 BYE

S27 at Irmo

O4 Nation Ford

O11 at Northwestern

O18 at Rock Hill

O25 Catawba Ridge

N1 Fort Mill

COMMONWEALTH CHARTER

A23 at Thomas Jefferson Academy

A30 at Highland Tech

S6 at Covenant Day

S13 at Union Academy

S20 at Cabarrus Warriors

S27 at Pine Lake Prep

O4 Hickory Hawks

O11 at Carolina Bearcats

O18 at Christ the King

O25 at Legion Collegiate (SC)

N1 at Forest Hills

N8 BYE/TBD

COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON

**Home Games at Mallard Creek

A23 TBD

A30 TBD

S6 Christ the King (at Mallard Creek)

S13 Bessemer City (at Mallard Creek)

S20 BYE

S27 Highland Tech (at Mallard Creek)

O4 Cherryville (at Hopewell)

O11 at Thomas Jefferson Academy

O18 Mountain Island Charter (at Mallard Creek)

O25 at Union Academy

N1 at East Gaston

N8 at Pine Lake Prep

CONCORD

A23 at Pinecrest

A30 at Hickory Ridge

S6 Sun Valley

S13 Mount Pleasant

S20 at Statesville

S27 BYE

O4 West Rowan

O11 at Cox Mill

O18 Jay M. Robinson

O25 at Central Cabarrus

N1 Northwest Cabarrus

N8 at A.L. Brown

COVENANT DAY

A16 at Charlotte Latin

A23 BYE

A30 at Charlotte Country Day

S6 Commonwealth Charter

S13 at Chatham Central

S20 at Charlotte Christian

S27 Cabarrus Warriors

O4 Metrolina Christian (Homecoming)

O11 at High Point Christian

O18 Hickory Grove

O25 at Rabun Gap Nacoochee

COX MILL

A23 at Lake Norman

A30 Parkwood

S6 at West Rowan

S13 at Hickory Ridge

S20 BYE

S27 at Mount Pleasant

O4 Northwest Cabarrus

O11 Concord

O18 A.L. Brown

O25 at Jay M. Robinson

N1 Central Cabarrus

N8 at Northwest Cabarrus

CREST

A23 South Point

A30 at T.C. Roberson

S6 at Burns

S13 at Shelby

S20 Freedom

S27 at Forestview

O4 Stuart Cramer

O11 at Ashbrook

O18 Hunter Huss

O25 at North Gaston

N1 BYE

N8 Kings Mountain

CUTHBERTSON

A23 at South Iredell

A30 Metrolina Christian

S6 Anson County

S13 at Jay M. Robinson

S20 BYE

S27 Parkwood (Homecoming)

O4 at Piedmont

O11 at Monroe

O18 Marvin Ridge

O25 Sun Valley (Senior Night)

N1 at Charlotte Catholic

N8 at Weddington

DRAUGHN

A23 at West Lincoln

A30 Freedom

S6 at Fred T. Foard

S13 at Cherryville

S20 Avery County

S27 at West Iredell

O4 Patton

O11 at Bunker Hill

O18 Hibriten

O25 BYE

N1 at West Caldwell

N8 East Burke

EAST BURKE

A23 Highland Tech

A30 at McDowell

S6 at Freedom

S13 BYE

S20 West Lincoln

S27 at West Caldwell

O4 West Iredell (Homecoming)

O11 at Patton

O18 Bunker Hill

O25 at Hibriten

N1 Fred T. Foard (Senior Night)

N8 at Draughn

EAST GASTON

A23 North Gaston

A30 BYE

S6 at Stuart Cramer

S13 at Lincolnton

S20 East Lincoln

S27 Shelby

O4 at South Point

O11 at R.S. Central

O18 Chase

O25 Burns

N1 Community School of Davidson

N8 at East Rutherford

EAST LINCOLN

A23 BYE

A30 at East Rowan

S6 at Ashbrook

S13 North Gaston

S20 at East Gaston

S27 Lake Norman Charter

O4 Lincolnton

O11 at North Lincoln

O18 Bandys (Homecoming)

O25 at Maiden

N1 West Lincoln (Senior Night)

N8 at Newton Conover

EAST MECKLENBURG

A23 at Providence

A30 at Ardrey Kell

S6 Berry

S13 Olympic

S20 BYE

S27 at Porter Ridge

O4 Independence

O11 Garinger

O18 at Rocky River

O25 Myers Park

N1 at Hickory Ridge

N8 Butler

EAST ROWAN

A23 at North Stanly

A30 East Lincoln

S6 at South Rowan

S13 BYE

S20 North Rowan

S27 at West Stanly

O4 Mount Pleasant (Homecoming)

O11 West Rowan

O18 Carson

O25 at South Iredell

N1 at Statesville

N8 North Iredell

EAST RUTHERFORD

A23 at West Henderson

A30 at North Lincoln

S6 Brevard

S13 BYE

S20 Pisgah

S27 at R.S. Central

O4 Polk County

O11 Burns

O18 at South Point

O25 Chase

N1 at Shelby

N8

FOREST HILLS

A23 Fairmount

A30 at Red Springs

S6 Parkwood

S13 at Monroe

S20 at Piedmont

S27 North Stanly

O4 BYE

O11 West Stanly

O18 at Montgomery Central

O25 Mount Pleasant

N1 Commonwealth Charter

N8 at Anson County

FORESTVIEW

A23 Northwest Cabarrus

A30 at Clover

S6 at Bessemer City

S13 South Point

S20 BYE

S27 Crest

O4 at Ashbrook

O11 at North Gaston

O18 at Catawba Ridge (SC)

O25 Hunter Huss

N1 at Kings Mountain

N8 Stuart Cramer

FORT MILL

A23 River Bluff

A30 at Chester

S6 Lancaster

S13 at Camden

S20 Lugoff-Elgin

S27 at York

O4 Rock Hill (Homecoming)

O11 Nation Ford (Senior Night)

O18 BYE

O25 at Northwestern

N1 at Clover

FRED T. FOARD

A23 Maiden

A30 at Bandys

S6 Draughn

S13 West Lincoln

S20 at St. Stephens

S27 at Patton

O4 Bunker Hill (Homecoming)

O11 at Hibriten

O18 at West Caldwell

O25 BYE

N1 at East Burke

N8 West Iredell (Senior Night)

FREEDOM

A23 Shelby

A30 at Draughn

S6 East Burke

S13 at Patton

S20 at Crest

S27 St. Stephens

O4 at Hickory

O11 Alexander Central (Homecoming)

O18 at South Caldwell

O25 BYE

N1 Watauga (Senior Night)

N8 McDowell

GARINGER

A23 West Charlotte

A30 Harding

S6 at West Mecklenburg

S13 at Hopewell

S20 BYE

S27 Myers Park

O4 at Hickory Ridge

O11 at East Mecklenburg

O18 Porter Ridge (Homecoming)

O25 at Independence

N1 at Butler

N8 Rocky River (Senior Night)

GREAT FALLS

A23 C.A. Johnson

A30 at Whitmire

S6 Lewisville

S13 Andrew Jackson

S20 at Dixie

S27 at Ware Shoals

O4 at Camden Military

O11 BYE

O18 at McBee

O25 Lamar

N1 at Timmonsville

HARDING

A23 Hopewell

A30 at Garinger

S6 at West Charlotte

S13 Rocky River

S20 at North Mecklenburg

S27 Olympic

O4 at Ardrey Kell

O11 BYE

O18 at South Mecklenburg

O25 Providence

N1 at West Mecklenburg

N8 Berry

HIBRITEN

A23 Alexander Central

A30 at Hickory

S6 at Ashe County

S13 South Caldwell

S20 BYE

S27 at Bunker Hill

O4 at West Caldwell

O11 Fred T. Foard (Homecoming)

O18 at Draughn

O25 East Burke

N1 at West Iredell

N8 Patton (Senior Night)

HICKORY

A23 Statesville

A30 Hibriten

S6 Newton Conover

S13 at Hunter Huss

S20 Ronald Reagan (Homecoming)

S27 at McDowell

O4 Freedom

O11 at Watauga

O18 BYE

O25 at South Caldwell

N1 Alexander Central (Senior Night)

N8 at St. Stephens

HICKORY GROVE

A23 North Raleigh Christian

A30 at Southside Christian

S6 at Camden Military

S13 BYE

S20 at Victory Christian

S27 Rabun Gap Nacoochee

O4 at Asheville School

O11 Metrolina Christian

O18 at Covenant Day

O25 SouthLake Christian

HICKORY HAWKS

Home Games at Lenoir Rhyne

A23 Life Christian Academy

A30 Thomas Jefferson Classical

S6 at Winston-Salem Prep

S13 at Quality Education Academy

S20 BYE/TBD

S28 at Rocky Mount Homeschool (Sat.), 6

O4 at Commonwealth Charter

O11 SouthLake Christian

O18 Carolina Bearcats

O26 at Georgia Force (Sat.), 1

N1 Reynolds-Miller Academy

HICKORY RIDGE

A23 at Central Cabarrus

A30 Concord

S6 BYE

S13 Cox Mill

S20 at Northwest Cabarrus

S27 at Independence

O4 Garinger (Homecoming)

O11 Rocky River

O18 at Myers Park

O25 at Butler

N1 East Mecklenburg

N8 at Porter Ridge

HIGHLAND TECH

A23 at East Burke

A30 Commonwealth Charter

S6 BYE

S13 Lake Norman Charter

S20 at Cherryville

S27 at Community School of Davidson

O4 Bessemer City

O11 at Pine Lake Prep

O18 Thomas Jefferson Academy

O25 Christ the King

N1 Union Academy

N8 at Mountain Island Charter

HOPEWELL

A23 at Harding

A30 Berry

S6 BYE

S13 Garinger

S20 West Mecklenburg

S27 at Hough

O4 at Vance

O11 North Mecklenburg

O18 Mallard Creek

O25 at Mooresville

N1 at Lake Norman

N8 West Charlotte

HOUGH

A22 vs. Butler in Charlotte High School Kickoff Night at Matthews’ Sportsplex (Thursday night), 8

A30 at Providence

S6 at Byrnes (SC)

S13 BYE

S20 Myers Park

S27 Hopewell

O4 at Mooresville

O11 Lake Norman

O18 at North Mecklenburg

O25 West Charlotte (Homecoming)

N1 at Mallard Creek

N8 Vance

HUNTER HUSS

A23 BYE/TBD

A30 Rocky River

S6 at Vance

S13 Hickory

S20 at Central Cabarrus

S27 at North Gaston

O4 BYE

O11 Kings Mountain

O18 at Crest

O25 at Forestview

N1 Stuart Cramer

N8 Ashbrook

INDEPENDENCE

A23 at North Mecklenburg

A30 South Mecklenburg

S6 at Olympic

S13 at Ardrey Kell

S20 BYE

S27 Hickory Ridge

O4 at East Mecklenburg

O11 at Porter Ridge

O18 Butler

O25 Garinger

N1 at Rocky River

N8 Myers Park

INDIAN LAND

A23 at Lancaster

A30 at Buford

S6 York

S13 Rock Hill

S20 Nation Ford

S27 at South Pointe (SC)

O4 Chester

O11 BYE

O18 at Keenan

O25 Camden

N1 at Fairfield Central

JAY M. ROBINSON

A23 at Mount Pleasant

A30 at Marvin Ridge

S6 Monroe

S13 Cuthbertson

S20 at Anson County

S27 at Statesville

O4 BYE

O11 Northwest Cabarrus

O18 at Concord

O25 Cox Mill

N1 at A.L. Brown

N8 Central Cabarrus

KINGS MOUNTAIN

A23 Burns

A30 at Monroe

S6 T.C. Roberson

S13 at West Mecklenburg

S20 Shelby

S27 at Stuart Cramer

O4 North Gaston

O11 at Hunter Hus

O18 Ashbrook (Homecoming)

O25 BYE

N1 Forestview (Senior Night)

N8 at Crest

LAKE NORMAN

A23 Cox Mill

A30 Statesville

S6 at South Iredell

S13 at North Iredell

S20 BYE

S27 West Charlotte

O4 at Mallard Creek

O11 at Hough

O18 Mooresville

O25 at Vance

N1 Hopewell (Homecoming)

N8 North Mecklenburg (Senior Night)

LAKE NORMAN CHARTER

A23 SouthLake Christian

A30 at Pine Lake Prep

S6 BYE

S13 at Highland Tech

S20 BYE

S27 at East Lincoln

O4 North Lincoln (Homecoming)

O11 at Maiden

O18 Newton Conover

O25 at Lincolnton

N1 Bandys

N8 at West Lincoln

LANCASTER

A23 Indian Land

A30 at Fairfield Central

S6 at Fort Mill

S13 Nation Ford

S20 Chester

S27 BYE

O4 at Richland Northeast

O11 at South Pointe (SC)

O18 York

O25 at Westwood

N1 Ridge View

LEGION COLLEGIATE (SC)

**Home Games still TBD location

A23 at Aynor

A30 Greenwood Raptors (TBD location)

S6 at West Columbus

S13 BYE/TBD

S20 Life Christian Academy (TBD location)

S27 at Oceanside Collegiate

O4 at Charleston Math & Science

O11 at Hemingway

O17 at Greenville Hurricanes (at Spartanburg) (Thursday night)

O25 Commonwealth Charter (TBD location)

LEWISVILLE

A23 at Eau Claire

A30 at C.A. Johnson

S6 at Great Falls

S13 Carolina Bearcats

S20 BYE

S27 Central Pageland

O4 Buford (Homecoming)

O11 at Lee Central

O18 Andrew Jackson (Senior Night)

O25 at North Central

N1 at Chesterfield

LINCOLNTON

A23 at Stuart Cramer

A30 South Point

S6 at North Gaston

S13 East Gaston

S20 BYE

S27 Newton Conover

O4 at East Lincoln

O11 Bandys

O18 at West Lincoln

O25 Lake Norman Charter

N1 at North Lincoln

N8 Maiden

MAIDEN

A23 at Fred T. Foard

A30 South Caldwell

S6 at Bunker Hill

S13 St. Stephens

S20 BYE

S27 Bandys

O4 at West Lincoln

O11 Lake Norman Charter (Homecoming)

O18 at North Lincoln

O25 East Lincoln

N1 Newton Conover (Senior Night)

N8 at Lincolnton

MALLARD CREEK

A23 at Dutch Fork, 7:30

A30 Butler

S6 at Rocky River

S13 at Gaffney

S20 BYE

S27 at Vance

O4 Lake Norman

O11 West Charlotte

O18 at Hopewell\u0009

O25 North Mecklenburg\u0009

N1 Hough

N8 at Mooresville

MARVIN RIDGE

A23 at Porter Ridge

A30 Jay M. Robinson

S6 at Ardrey Kell

S13 at Northwest Cabarrus

S20 BYE

S27 Piedmont

O4 Monroe

O11 at Parkwood

O18 at Cuthbertson

O25 Weddington

N1 at Sun Valley

N8 Charlotte Catholic

MCBEE

A23 Andrew Jackson

A30 at Chesterfield

S6 North Central

S13 at Hannah-Pamplico

S20 BYE

S27 Green Sea Floyds

O4 Lake View

O11 at Blacksburg

O18 Great Falls

O25 at Timmonsville

N1 Lamar

METROLINA CHRISTIAN

A16 at SouthLake Christian

A23 at Cuthbertson

A30 Trinity Prep Christian

S6 Village Christian

S13 at Victory Christian

S20 BYE

S27 Providence Day

O4 at Covenant Day

O11 at Hickory Grove

O18 Cannon School

O25 High Point Christian

MONROE

A23 Anson County

A30 Kings Mountain

S6 at Jay M. Robinson

S13 Forest Hills

S20 BYE

S27 at Charlotte Catholic

O4 at Marvin Ridge

O11 Cuthbertson

O18 Sun Valley

O25 at Piedmont

N1 Weddington

N8 at Parkwood

MOORESVILLE

A23 West Rowan

A30 West Forsyth

S6 at Davie County

S13 at A.L. Brown

S20 BYE

S27 at North Mecklenburg

O4 Hough

O11 Vance

O18 at Lake Norman

O25 Hopewell (Homecoming)

N1 at West Charlotte

N8 Mallard Creek (Senior Night)

MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER

A23 vs. Providence Day at UNC Charlotte, 7

A30 Christ the King

S6 Albemarle

S13 at Berry

S20 BYE

S27 at Bessemer City

O4 Union Academy

O11 at Cherryville

O18 at Community School of Davidson

O25 Pine Lake Prep

N1 at Thomas Jefferson Academy

N8 Highland Tech

MOUNT PLEASANT

A23 Jay M. Robinson

A30 at Northwest Cabarrus

S6 Central Cabarrus

S13 at Concord

S20 at South Stanly

S27 Cox Mill

O4 at East Rowan

O11 BYE

O18 Anson County

O25 at Forest Hills

N1 Montgomery Central

N8 at West Stanly

MYERS PARK

A23 Olympic

A30 BYE

S6 Providence

S13 at South Mecklenburg

S20 at Hough

S27 at Garinger

O4 at Rocky River

O11 Butler

O18 Hickory Ridge

O25 at East Mecklenburg

N1 Porter Ridge

N8 at Independence

NATION FORD

A23 Spartanburg

A30 at Conway

S6 South Pointe (SC)

S13 at Lancaster

S20 at Indian Land

S27 BYE

O4 at Clover

O11 at Fort Mill

O18 Northwestern

O25 Rock Hill

N1 Chapin

NEWTON CONOVER

A23 Bunker Hill

A30 BYE

S6 at Hickory

S13 at Hendersonville

S20 Burns

S27 Lincolnton

O4 at Bandys

O11 West Lincoln (Homecoming)

O18 at Lake Norman Charter

O25 North Lincoln

N1 at Maiden

N8 East Lincoln (Senior Night)

NORTH GASTON

A23 at East Gaston

A30 Polk County

S6 Lincolnton (Senior Night)

S13 at East Lincoln

S20 BYE

S27 Hunter Huss

O4 at Kings Mountain

O11 Forestview (Homecoming)

O18 at Stuart Cramer

O25 Crest

N1 at Ashbrook

N8 at Burns

NORTH IREDELL

A23 Wilkes Central

A30 at Forbush

S6 North Wilkes

S13 Lake Norman

S20 at West Iredell

S27 at Carson

O4 BYE

O11 St. Stephens (Homecoming)

O18 at Statesville

O25 West Rowan

N1 South Iredell (Senior Night)

N8 at East Rowan

NORTH LINCOLN

A23 at Parkwood

A30 East Rutherford

S6 at West Caldwell

S13 BYE

S20 Bessemer City

S27 at West Lincoln

O4 at Lake Norman Charter

O11 East Lincoln

O18 Maiden

O25 at Newton Conover

N1 Lincolnton (Senior Night)

N8 at Bandys

NORTH MECKLENBURG

A23 Independence

A30 at Olympic

S6 at West Forsyth

S13 BYE

S20 Harding

S27 Mooresville

O4 at West Charlotte

O11 at Hopewell

O18 Hough

O25 at Mallard Creek

N1 Vance

N8 at Lake Norman

NORTH ROWAN

A23 Salisbury

A30 at West Rowan

S6 at Lexington

S13 Carson

S20 at East Rowan

S27 North Moore

O4 South Stanly

O11 at Albemarle

O18 Chatham Central (Homecoming)

O25 at North Stanly

N1 BYE

N8 South Davidson (Senior Night)

NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN

FILL - TBD

NORTH STANLY

A23 East Rowan

A30 Piedmont

S6 BYE

S13 West Stanly

S20 Carson

S27 at Forest Hills

O4 Chatham Central (Homecoming)

O11 at South Davidson

O18 Albemarle

O25 North Rowan (Senior Night)

N1 at North Moore

N8 at South Stanly

NORTHWESTERN

A24 South Pointe (Saturday), 7

A30 Byrnes

S6 at Dorman

S13 at Ridge View

S20 at Sumter

S27 Dutch Fork

O4 BYE

O11 Clover (Homecoming)

O18 at Nation Ford

O25 Fort Mill (Senior Night)

N1 at Rock Hill

NORTHWEST CABARRUS

A23 at Forestview

A30 Mount Pleasant

S6 at Carson

S13 Marvin Ridge

S20 Hickory Ridge

S27 BYE

O4 at Cox Mill

O11 at Jay M. Robinson

O18 at Central Cabarrus

O25 A.L. Brown

N1 at Concord

N8 Cox Mill

OLYMPIC

A23 at Myers Park

A30 North Mecklenburg

S6 Independence

S13 at East Mecklenburg

S20 at Alexander Central

S27 at Harding

O4 South Mecklenburg

O11 at Berry

O18 at Ardrey Kell

O25 West Mecklenburg

N1 Providence

N8 BYE

PARKWOOD

A23 North Lincoln

A30 at Cox Mill

S6 at Forest Hills

S13 Buford (SC)

S20 BYE

S27 at Cuthbertson

O4 Sun Valley

O11 Marvin Ridge

O18 at Weddington

O25 Charlotte Catholic

N1 at Piedmont

N8 Monroe

PATTON

A23 at North Buncombe

A30 R.S. Central

S6 at McDowell

S13 Freedom

S20 BYE

S27 Fred T. Foard

O4 at Draughn

O11 East Burke

O18 at West Iredell

O25 West Caldwell

N1 Bunker Hill

N8 at Hibriten

PIEDMONT

A23 at West Stanly

A30 at North Stanly

S6 Porter Ridge

S13 BYE

S20 Forest Hills

S27 at Marvin Ridge

O4 Cuthbertson

O11 Weddington

O18 at Charlotte Catholic

O25 Monroe

N1 Parkwood

N8 at Sun Valley

PINE LAKE PREP

A23 Quality Education Academy

A30 Lake Norman Charter

S6 at Union Academy

S13 BYE

S20 Christ the King

S27 Commonwealth Charter

O4 at Thomas Jefferson Classical

O11 Highland Tech

O18 Bessemer City

O25 at Mountain Island Charter

N1 at Cherryville

N8 Community School of Davidson

PORTER RIDGE

A23 Marvin Ridge

A30 Weddington

S6 at Piedmont

S13 at Sun Valley

S20 BYE

S27 East Mecklenburg

O4 at Butler

O11 Independence

O18 at Garinger

O25 Rocky River

N1 at Myers Park

N8 Hickory Ridge

PROVIDENCE

A23 East Mecklenburg

A30 Hough

S6 at Myers Park

S13 Central Cabarrus

S20 at Butler

S27 West Mecklenburg

O4 Berry

O11 at South Mecklenburg

O18 BYE

O25 at Harding

N1 at Olympic

N8 Ardrey Kell

PROVIDENCE DAY

A23 vs. Mountain Island Charter at UNC Charlotte, 7

A30 at Rabun Gap Nacoochee, 4:30

S6 Calhoun Hills Charter

S13 Reynolds Miller Academy

S20 Charlotte Country Day

S27 at Metrolina Christian

O4 Christ School (Homecoming)

O11 at Charlotte Latin

O18 at Trinity Christian Academy

O25 Charlotte Christian

RICHMOND SENIOR

A23 Clayton

A30 at Anson County

S6 Butler

S13 at Cardinal Gibbons

S20 BYE

S27 Purnell Swett

O4 Pinecrest

O11 at Jack Britt

O18 at Hoke County

O25 Seventy-First High

N1 Lumberton

N8 at Scotland County

ROCK HILL

A23 Sumter

A30 at South Pointe (SC)

S6 Chester

S13 at Indian Land

S20 York

S27 at Lugoff-Elgin

O4 at Fort Mill

O11 BYE

O18 Clover

O25 at Nation Ford

N1 Northwestern

ROCKY RIVER

A23 West Mecklenburg

A30 at Hunter Huss

S6 Mallard Creek

S13 at Harding

S20 BYE

S27 at Butler

O4 Myers Park

O11 at Hickory Ridge

O18 East Mecklenburg

O25 at Porter Ridge

N1 Independence

N8 at Garinger

RS CENTRAL

A23 McDowell

A30 at Patton

S6 at Polk County

S13 at Chesnee

S20 South Caldwell

S27 East Rutherford

O4 at Shelby

O11 East Gaston

O18 BYE

O25 South Point

N1 at Burns

N8 at Chase

ST. STEPHENS

A23 Bandys

A30 at Bunker Hill

S6 BYE

S13 at Maiden

S20 Fred T. Foard

S27 at Freedom

O4 McDowell (Homecoming)

O11 at North Iredell

O18 Watauga

O25 at Alexander Central

N1 South Caldwell

N8 Hickory

SALISBURY

A23 at North Rowan

A30 Carson

S6 BYE

S13 Thomasville

S20 at West Davidson

S27 at Lexington

O4 Central Davidson (Homecoming)

O11 at Oak Grove

O18 at Ledford

O25 East Davidson

N1 at North Davidson

N8 South Rowan (Senior Night)

SHELBY

A23 at Freedom

A30 A.C. Reynolds

S6 BYE

S13 Crest

S20 at Kings Mountain

S27 at East Gaston

O4 R.S. Central

O11 at Chase

O18 Burns

O25 BYE

N1 East Rutherford

N8 at South Point

SOUTH CALDWELL

A23 West Caldwell

A30 at Maiden

S6 Bandys

S13 at Hibriten

S20 at R.S. Central

S27 at Watauga

O4 BYE

O11 at McDowell

O18 Freedom

O25 Hickory

N1 at St. Stephens

N8 Alexander Central

SOUTH IREDELL

A23 Cuthbertson

A30 at West Iredell

S6 Lake Norman

S13 at Alexander Central

S20 Davie County

S27 at Dudley

O4 BYE

O11 Statesville

O18 at West Rowan

O25 East Rowan (Homecoming)

N1 at North Iredell

N8 Carson (Senior Night)

SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN

A16 Metrolina Christian

A23 at Lake Norman Charter

A30 North Raleigh Christian

S6 at Harrells Christian

S13 BYE

S20 Asheville School

S27 Victory Christian

O4 at Cabarrus Warriors

O11 Hickory Hawks

O18 High Point Christian\u0009

O25 at Hickory Grove

SOUTH MECKLENBURG

A23 at Charlotte Catholic

A30 at Independence

S6 Weddington

S13 Myers Park

S20 at Vance

S27 at Ardrey Kell

O4 at Olympic

O11 Providence

O18 Harding (Homecoming)

O25 BYE

N1 at Berry

N8 West Mecklenburg (Senior Night)

SOUTH POINT

A23 at Crest

A30 at Lincolnton

S6 Clover (Patriotism Bowl)

S13 at Forestview

S20 Stuart Cramer (Senior Night)

S27 at Burns

O4 East Gaston

O11 BYE

O18 East Rutherford (Homecoming)

O25 at R.S. Central

N1 at Chase

N8 Shelby (Band Senior Night)

SOUTH POINTE (SC)

A24 at Northwestern (Saturday Night)

A30 Rock Hill

S6 at Nation Ford

S13 BYE

S20 at Greenville

S27 Indian Land

O4 at Westwood

O11 Lancaster

O18 at Richland Northeast

O25 at Ridge View

N1 York

SOUTH ROWAN

A23 at Carson

A30 BYE

S6 East Rowan

S13 at East Davidson

S20 Ledford

S27 North Davidson

O4 at Oak Grove

O11 at West Davidson

O18 Thomasville

O25 at Lexington

N1 Central Davidson (Senior Night)

N8 at Salisbury

SOUTH STANLY

A23 Southwest Randolph

A30 at Union Academy

S6 Jordan-Matthews

S13 BYE

S20 Mount Pleasant

S27 at South Davidson

O4 at North Rowan

O11 North Moore (Homecoming)

O18 at West Stanly

O25 at Chatham Central

N1 Albemarle

N8 North Stanly (Senior Night)

STATESVILLE

A23 at Hickory

A30 at Lake Norman

S6 at Alexander Central

S13 West Iredell

S20 Concord

S27 Jay M. Robinson

O4 BYE

O11 at South Iredell

O18 North Iredell

O25 at Carson

N1 East Rowan

N8 at West Rowan

STATESVILLE CHRISTIAN

A16 at Carolina Bearcats

A23 Victory Christian

A30 at Cabarrus Warriors

S6 at Carolina Gladiators

S13 BYE

S20 Virginia Spartans

S27 Reynolds Miller Academy (Homecoming)

O4 at Christ the King

O11 BYE

O18 Quality Education Academy (Senior Night)

O25 Davie Pride (Home/Away TBD)

STUART CRAMER

A23 Lincolnton

A30 BYE

S6 East Gaston

S13 BYE

S20 at South Point

S27 Kings Mountain

O4 at Crest

O11 BYE

O18 North Gaston

O25 Ashbrook

N1 at Hunter Huss

N8 at Forestview

SUN VALLEY

A22 vs. Charlotte Christian in in Charlotte High School Kickoff Night at Matthews’ Sportsplex (Thursday night), 5

A30 at Central Cabarrus

S6 at Concord

S13 Porter Ridge

S20 BYE

S27 at Weddington

O4 at Parkwood

O11 Charlotte Catholic (Homecoming)

O18 at Monroe

O25 at Cuthbertson

N1 Marvin Ridge

N8 Piedmont (Senior Night)

THOMAS JEFFERSON ACADEMY

A23 Commonwealth Charter

A30 at Hickory Hawks (at Lenoir Rhyne)

S6 at Carver

S13 Christ the King (Homecoming)

S20 BYE

S27 at Cherryville

O4 Pine Lake Prep

O11 Community School of Davidson

O18 at Highland Tech

O25 at Bessemer City

N1 Mountain Island Charter (Senior Night)

N8 at Union Academy

UNION ACADEMY

A23 BYE

A30 South Stanly

S6 Pine Lake Prep

S13 Commonwealth Charter

S20 at Northside Christian

S27 at Christ the King

O4 at Mountain Island Charter

O11 at Bessemer City

O18 Cherryville (Homecoming)

O25 Community School of Davidson

N1 at Highland Tech

N8 Thomas Jefferson Academy (Senior Night)

VANCE

A23 at Berry

A30 at Heritage (VA)

S6 Hunter Huss

S13 BYE

S20 South Mecklenburg

S27 Mallard Creek

O4 Hopewell (Homecoming)

O11 at Mooresville

O18 at West Charlotte

O25 Lake Norman (Senior Night)

N1 at North Mecklenburg

N8 at Hough

VICTORY CHRISTIAN

A16 TBD/BYE

A23 at Statesville Christian

A30 Central Academy

S6 BYE

S13 Metrolina Christian

S20 Hickory Grove

S27 at SouthLake Christian

O4 at Rabun Gap Nacoochee

O11 Asheville Christian

O18 at Village Christian

O25 at Cabarrus Warriors

WATAUGA

A23 T.C. Roberson

A30 at Ashe County

S6 at Ronald Reagan

S13 Wilkes Central

S20 Ashbrook

S27 South Caldwell

O4 at Alexander Central

O11 Hickory (Homecoming)

O18 at St. Stephens

O25 McDowell (Senior Night)

N1 at Freedom

N8 BYE

WEDDINGTON

A23 Ardrey Kell

A30 at Porter Ridge

S6 at South Mecklenburg

S13 at Catawba Ridge

S20 BYE

S27 Sun Valley

O4 Charlotte Catholic

O11 at Piedmont

O18 Parkwood

O25 at Marvin Ridge

N1 at Monroe

N8 Cuthbertson

WEST CALDWELL

A23 at South Caldwell

A30 at North Wilkes

S6 North Lincoln

S13 Ashe County

S20 BYE

S27 East Burke

O4 Hibriten

O11 at West Iredell

O18 Fred T. Foard (Homecoming)

O25 at Patton

N1 Draughn

N8 at Bunker Hill

WEST CHARLOTTE

A23 at Garinger

A30 at West Mecklenburg

S6 Harding

S13 BYE

S20 Berry

S27 at Lake Norman

O4 North Mecklenburg

O11 at Mallard Creek

O18 Vance

O25 at Hough

N1 Mooresville

N8 at Hopewell

WEST IREDELL

A23 at Atkins

A30 at South Iredell

S6 BYE

S13 at Statesville

S20 North Iredell

S27 Draughn

O4 at East Burke

O11 West Caldwell

O18 Patton

O25 at Bunker Hill

N1 Hibriten

N8 at Fred T. Foard

WEST LINCOLN

A23 Draughn

A30 BYE

S6 Cherryville

S13 at Fred T. Foard

S20 at East Burke

S27 North Lincoln

O4 Maiden (Homecoming)

O11 at Newton Conover

O18 Lincolnton

O25 at Bandys

N1 at East Lincoln

N8 Lake Norman Charter

WEST MECKLENBURG

A23 at Rocky River

A30 West Charlotte

S6 Garinger

S13 Kings Mountain

S20 at Hopewell

S27 at Providence

O4 BYE

O11 Ardrey Kell

O18 Berry (Homecoming)

O25 at Olympic

N1 Harding (Senior Night)

N8 at South Mecklenburg

WEST ROWAN

A23 at Mooresville

A30 North Rowan

S6 Cox Mill

S13 Davie County

S20 A.L. Brown

S27 BYE

O4 at Concord

O11 at East Rowan

O18 South Iredell (Homecoming)

O25 at North Iredell

N1 at Carson

N8 Statesville (Senior Night)

WEST STANLY

A23 Piedmont

A30 at Albemarle

S6 Southwest Randolph

S13 at North Stanly

S20 at Wheatmore

S27 East Rowan

O4 BYE

O11 at Forest Hills

O18 South Stanly

O25 at Montgomery Central

N1 at Anson County

N8 Mount Pleasant

YORK

A23 at Clover

A30 Dorman

S6 at Indian Land

S13 BYE

S20 at Rock Hill

S27 Fort Mill

O4 Ridge View

O11 Westwood

O18 at Lancaster

O25 Richland Northeast

N1 at South Pointe (SC)











--JAY EDWARDS










