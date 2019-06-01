Mooresville wins first-ever NCHSAA state baseball championship

Mooresville wins NC 4A state title Mooresville High beat Corinth Holders 2 games to none to win its first NCHSAA state baseball title Saturday. Video courtesy NCHSAA Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mooresville High beat Corinth Holders 2 games to none to win its first NCHSAA state baseball title Saturday. Video courtesy NCHSAA

It’s Mooresville. Finally.

The Blue Devils from Mooresville High School won the school’s first-ever N.C. High School Athletic Association state championship in baseball Saturday.

Mooresville beat Corinth Holders High in two games to win the best-of-3 series at UNC-Greensboro. Corinth Holders (23-8) is in Wendell, N.C.

Mooresville trailed in both games but came on with big rallies.

Lots of scoring in the 3rd inning! Cameron Clonch drives in 2 as @MHSBlueDevils leads @CHHSPirates 4-2 as we head to the 4th. #NCHSAABASE pic.twitter.com/F29We87jOY — NCHSAA (@NCHSAA) June 1, 2019

Mooresville was down 2-0 early in each game. In Game One, Mooresville won 5-2. It took Game Two 8-2.

In the deciding Game 2, Mooresville (24-9) scored four runs in the bottom of the third and simply ran way.

John Faulkenberry and Jackson Brant both walked to open the inning. Then Trevor McHouell placed a bunt single that loaded the bases and Cameron Clonch doubled to tie the game. Then Davis Turner singled back up the middle to score two more and give Mooresville a 4-2 lead they did not relinquish.

Pitcher Nick Merriman threw a complete game three-hitter for Mooresville in Game 2. He struck out five while allowing five walks. Game 1 starting pitcher Justin Poris, was selected as the series Most Valuable Player for his complete game win in the series opener.

Game 1 of the best-of-3 series was scheduled for Friday night but was postponed due to storms in the Greensboro area. If a third game was necessary, it would’ve been played Sunday.

In Game 1, Mooresville trailed 2-0 after the first inning, but in the third, Jackson Brandt singled and later scored on Cameron Clonch’s hit to right. Later, Davis Turner singled to right scoring Blake Burchett.

In the fifth, Mooresville scored three runs for winning pitcher Justin Porish, who struck out five, allowed six hits in seven innings and didn’t walk a batter.









