Myers Park receiver Muhsin Muhammad III headed to the SEC

Myers Park High wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad got an offer to play at national power Alabama Monday, but he picked another SEC school to play his college football.

Muhammad, son of the former Carolina Panthers’ great of the same name, will play at Texas A&M. Muhammad made his announcement via a video on social media.

Muhammad III received an offer to play at Michigan State, where his famous father once played, but he chose to go to the state of Texas.

“In my personal opinion,” Muhammad said, “I felt everything they spoke (were) facts and truly felt that I was the piece to a future national championship team the way (head coach Jimbo) Fisher and (wide receivers coach Dameyune) Craig recruited me.”

Muhammad said he also felt the academic education at Texas A&M was just as valuable as the football experience.

Muhammad, who plays to enroll in January, said making his decision early will allow him to concentrate on having a big senior year in Charlotte.

“It allows me to focus strictly on my communication with the Aggie family,” he said, “and also more importantly focus on my game and along with academics in order to hit the ground running as a mid year (entry).”

As a junior at Myers Park last season, Muhammad caught 58 passes for 1,003 yards and eight touchdowns. He had 95 yards rushing, two punt returns for touchdowns and he averaged 36.5 yards per punt attempt as the Mustangs’ punter. He was the No. 2 receiver last year in the offense behind Virginia Tech recruit Elijah Bowick.

Muhammad, 6-foot and 185 pounds, is a four-star national recruit by 247 Sports. The recruiting website ranks him as the No. 25 recruit at his position nationally and the No. 6 overall recruit in North Carolina.

In early May, Muhammad released his top eight schools. They included Texas A&M, N.C. State, North Carolina, Auburn, Texas, Ohio State, Michigan State and Oregon.

