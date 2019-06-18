2019 All-Observer boys track team

Weddington High indoor track star Kyle Durham (in front, right) Correspondent

Weddington senior Kyle Durham is the Charlotte Observer boys’ runner of the year after another record-setting performance this outdoor season.

Durham won the 3A state championship in the 800-meter run in a 3A state meet-record 1:51.72.

The N.C. State signee also led both the 4 X 400 and 4 X 800-meter relay to 3A state titles, while helping his Warriors’ team to their third straight 3A state title.

Durham was also the 2019 Charlotte Observer’s boys’ indoor track athlete of the year.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ Mallard Creek senior Chancelor Crawford is the Charlotte Observer boys’ field athlete of the year.

Crawford won 4A state titles in both the discus and shot put to earn the most valuable player (MVP) of the 4A state championship meet.

Crawford, a University of Tennessee signee, also broke a 26-year old Mecklenburg County record, tossing the discus 192-0 to win the Blue Ridge Classic April 27.

▪ Weddington track coach Rick Spencer is the Charlotte Observer boys’ coach of the year after the leading the Warriors to the 3A outdoor state championship for the third year in a row.

In the past four years, Spencer and the Warriors have won eight state championships in track/cross country, including three state indoor titles (2016, 2018, 2019) three state outdoor titles (2017, 2018, 2019) and three state cross country titles (2013, 2015, 2018).

The Weddington boys’ indoor and outdoor track and cross country teams, all led by Spencer, pulled a rare triple-crown this year, winning all three (indoor/outdoor/cross country), 3A state titles in the same school year. Weddington was the first NCHSAA boys’ team to pull that feat off since Mooresville in the 2007-08 season.

Charlotte Observer Boys’ Outdoor Track Runner of the Year: Kyle Durham, Weddington.

Charlotte Observer Boys’ Outdoor Track Field Athlete of the Year: Chancelor Crawford, Mallard Creek.

Charlotte Observer Boys’ Outdoor Track Coach of the Year: Rick Spencer, Weddington.

First Team

100-meter dash: Cameron Rose, Hickory Ridge, Jr.: The Ragin Bulls’ speedster was the 4A state champion, ran the state’s best time (10.47) to win 4A Midwest Regional title one week earlier.

200-meter dash: Cameron Rose, Hickory Ridge, Jr.: Hickory Ridge sprinter doubled as 4A state champion here; also ran the state’s best time (21.08) to win 4A Midwest Regional crown.

400-meter dash: Joshua Parks, A.L. Brown, Sr.: UNC Wilmington signee was 3A state champion, ran No. 2 time in the state this outdoor season (47.48) to win Cabarrus County title.

800-meter run: Kyle Durham, Weddington, Sr.: N.C. State signee won 3A state title in 3A state meet record (1:51.72); ran state’s No. 2 time (1:51.65) a week earlier to win the 3A Midwest Regional.

1600-meter run: Kyle Durham, Weddington, Sr.: Warriors’ standout was 3A state runner-up, ran Observer-area best 4:16.97 at Adidas Raleigh Relays.

3200-meter run: Brian Risse, North Lincoln, Sr.: Lipscomb University signee ran Observer-area best (9:14.16) at Adidas Raleigh Relays, also was 2A state champion.

110-meter hurdles: Joshua Parks, A.L. Brown, Sr.: Wonders’ standout ran area’s best time (13.89), double as a state champion in the 110-meter hurdles (also won 400-meter dash).

300-meter hurdles: Jabari Dalton, South Mecklenburg, Sr.: Sabres’ standout won 4A state title with state’s No. 2 time this outdoor season (37.66).

High Jump: Alex Reavis, Bandys, Sr.: The University of North Carolina signee jumped Observer-area best 6-11 at Charlotte Area Track Meet; also won 2A state championship.

Long Jump: Fentrell Cypress, Northwestern, Sr.: University of Virginia football signee finished third in the S.C. 5A state championships with area-best 23-9.

Triple Jump: Christopher Alexander, Rocky River, Sr.: N.C. State signee made state’s best triple jump this outdoor season (50-5) to win 4A state championship.

Shot Put: Chancelor Crawford, Mallard Creek, Sr.: University of Tennessee signee, won the 4A state title with state’s best throw this outdoor season (60-7.75).

Discus: Chancelor Crawford, Mallard Creek, Sr.: Mavericks’ standout doubled as 4A state champion in discus, also broke 26-year old, Mecklenburg County-record with state’s best throw this outdoor season with a 192-0 at the Blue Ridge Classic.

Pole Vault: Spencer Evans, Lake Norman, Jr.: Wildcats’ standout won 4A state title with state’s best vault of 16-2.

4 X 100-meter relay: Berry (Jaylen Chappelle, Christian Haile, Kevon Tam, Kur’riyon Griffin): Cardinals’ relay finished third in the 4A state meet with Observer-area best 41.53.

4 X 200-meter relay: Vance (Jaime Halton, Jordan Payne, Joseph Morris, Justice Robinson) and Berry (J. Chappelle, K. Tam, Jordyn Smith, C. Haile): Vance relay was 4A West Regional champions (1:26.21); Berry quartet was 4A state runner-up (1:26.30).

4 X 400-meter relay: Weddington (Kyle Durham, Will Mazur, Jake Toomey, Emerson Douds): 3A state champions with state’s best time this outdoor season (3:17.92) despite none of the four Warriors being true 400-meter dash runners.

4 X 800-meter relay: Weddington (Will Mazur, Jackson O’Hara, Jake Toomey, Kyle Durham): The Warriors’ quartet ran the state’s best time this outdoor season (7:44.41, also No. 6 in the nation) to finish runner-up at The Penn Relays’ Carnival; also won 3A state title.

Second Team

100-meter dash: Khafre Brown, West Mecklenburg, Sr.

200-meter dash: Marcus Woods, Charlotte Country Day, Sr./Emerson Douds, Weddington, Sr.

400-meter dash: Emerson Douds, Weddington, Sr.

800-meter run: Kyle Goodman, East Mecklenburg, Sr.

1600-meter run: Jason Thomson, North Lincoln, Jr.

3200-meter run: Christian Landis, Providence Day, So.

110-meter hurdles: Kyle Lind, Olympic, Sr.

300-meter hurdles: Kyle Lind, Olympic, Sr.

High Jump: Idris Bernard, Mallard Creek, Sr.

Long Jump: Tyrone Johnson, Salisbury, Sr.

Triple Jump: Trevor Grant, Cuthbertson, Sr.

Pole Vault: Marcus Hesske, Parkwood, Jr.

Shot Put: Jake Soorus, North Lincoln, Jr.

Discus: Lyndon Strickland, Alexander Central, Sr.

4 X 100-meter relay: Parkwood (Zach Barksdale, Wyne McGriff, Chandler McClendon, Kobe Funderburk).

4 X 200-meter relay: A.L. Brown (Joshua Parks, Marcus Chapman, Dezmond Adams, Jalen Neal).

4 X 400-meter relay: Rock Hill (Darvae Williams, Dion Livingstone, Simeon Richardson, Isaiah Barnes).

4 X 800-meter relay: North Lincoln (Brian Risse, Jason Risse, Johnny Grant, Jason Thomson).