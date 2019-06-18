2019 Charlotte Observer girls track team

High school players to watch in 2020 Class of 2020 high school basketball and football players to watch. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Class of 2020 high school basketball and football players to watch.

Providence High’s Ella Mainwaring-Foster is the Charlotte Observer girls’ outdoor track runner of the year.

Mainwaring-Foster won the 4A state title in the 400-meter dash, finishing in a school-record time of 55.13. That was the third-best in North Carolina this season.

She also helped the Panthers’ 4 X 400-meter relay team -- with Nimeesha Coleman, Amanda Watson and Ariana Rivera -- to a 4A state title, running the state’s best time this outdoor season (3:50.80).

Mainwaring-Foster, Coleman, Rivera and Holly Klug also teamed up to finish as the 4 X 200-meter, 4A state runner-up.

The Providence girls’ track team was the 4A state runner-up to Panther Creek.

Mainwaring-Foster was also the Charlotte Observer girls’ indoor track runner of the year after winning 4A state titles in the 500-meter dash and 4 X 400-meter relay.

▪ Rocky River’s Jirah Sidberry and Myers Park’s Addie Renner are the Charlotte Observer girls’ co-field athletes of the year.

Sidberry, an N.C. State signee, won the 4A state championship in the long jump.

Meanwhile, Renner, a University of North Carolina signee, was 4A state runner-up in the high jump, while finishing 3rd in the state in the long jump.

Providence Day’s Ben Hovis and Carol Lawrence are the Charlotte Observer girls’ outdoor track coaches of the year after leading the Chargers’ girls to their 7th straight, NCISAA (Division I) state championship.

The Providence Day girls won by 31 points, getting individual, NCISAA Division I titles from: Olivia Hee (long jump), Eliza Cardwell (triple jump), Molly Firr (800-meter run) and Falon Spearman (100 and 300-meter hurdles). The Chargers also had three relay teams win state titles, including the 4 X 100 (Camryn Taylor, Spearman, Myah Gabriel, Hee), the 4 X 200 (Reagan Sydney-Peterson, Camille Hough, Gabriel, Taylor) and the 4 X 400-meter relay (Taylor, Firr, Sydney-Peterson, Spearman).

Charlotte Observer Girls’ Outdoor Track Runner of the Year: Ella Mainwaring-Foster, Providence.

Charlotte Observer Girls’ Co-Outdoor Track Field Athletes of the Year: Addie Renner, Myers Park and Jirah Sidberry, Rocky River.

Charlotte Observer Girls’ Outdoor Track Coach of the Year: Carol Lawrence and Ben Hovis, Providence Day.

First Team

100-meter dash: Haley Bishop, Nation Ford, Jr.: Falcons’ speedster ran an Observer-area best 11.74 to win the S.C. Region III, AAAAA title.

200-meter dash: Leah Henry, Indian Land, Jr.: The Warriors’ standout ran the best time in the state, a 23.78, at an Indian Land home meet.

400-meter dash: Ella Mainwaring-Foster, Providence, Jr.: 4A state champion ran an Observer-best 55.13.

800-meter run: Jada Jones, Rock Hill, Fr.: S.C. 5A state runner-up ran the state’s second-best time, 2:14.29.

1600-meter run: Katie Pou, Nation Ford, So.: Falcons’ standout distance runner ran state’s best time of 5:01.96 to win S.C. 5A state championship.

3200-meter run: Jonna Strange, North Iredell, Jr.: 3A state champion ran an Observer-best 10:45 at Statesville, April 4.

100-meter hurdles: Lindsay Cooper, North Mecklenburg, Jr.: 4A state runner-up ran an Observer-best 14.13, won 4A state title in 300-meter hurdles

300-meter hurdles: Falon Spearman, Providence Day, Fr.: NCISAA Division I state champion ran state’s best 43.02 at Buccaneers’ Last Chance Classic.

High Jump: Addie Renner, Myers Park, Sr.: University of North Carolina signee and 4A state runner-up jumped an Observer-best 5-11 at the Marvin Ridge Invitational.

Long Jump: Jirah Sidberry, Rocky River, Sr.: N.C. State signee and 4A state champion jumped Observer-area and state’s best 19-3.5 at Rocky River home meet, April 3.

Triple Jump: Eve English, Olympic, Sr.: Trojans’ standout won Bojangles’ Classic title with Observer-area best 39-7.5.

Shot Put: Emily Shain, Lincolnton, Sr.: N.C. State signee won the 2A state championship with state’s best throw of the outdoor season, 43-11.5.

Discus: Taryn Giles-Robinette, East Lincoln, So.: Mustangs’ sophomore finished third at the 2A state championships with Observer-best throw, 128-11.

Pole Vault: Isabel Crandall, Marvin Ridge, Jr./Sommer Isley, Nation Ford, Jr.: Crandall vaulted 12-0 to win Southern Carolinas’ conference title, also 3A state runner-up; Isley also vaulted 12-0 to finish 3rd-place at Bojangles’ Classic, S.C. 5A state runner-up.

4 X 100-meter relay: Nation Ford (Victoria Jordan, Camryn Lorick, Jasmine Hope, Haley Bishop): The Falcons’ relay ran state’s 2nd-best time of the outdoor season (46.06) to finish as S.C. 5A state runner-up.

4 X 200-meter relay: Vance (Lu Kamara, Benae Clardy, Imani Boyd, Ronee Tudor): Cougars’ quartet ran an Observer-best 1:39.68 to win the event at the prestigious, Queen City Relays at Myers Park.

4 X 400-meter relay: Providence (Nimeesha Coleman, Ella Mainwaring-Foster, Amanda Watson, Ariana Rivera): 4A state champions ran the state’s best time (3:50.80) of the outdoor season in their title run.

4 X 800-meter relay: Weddington (Sarah Bechtel, Anna Ritter, Sydney Burke, Elizabeth Starkie): 3A state runner-up ran the state’s second-best time of the outdoor season, 9:24.88.

Second Team

100-meter dash: Milan Fields, Hough, So./Tierra Frasier, Rock Hill, So.

200-meter dash: Tierra Frasier, Rock Hill, So.

400-meter dash: Jada Jones, Rock Hill, Fr.

800-meter run: Cora Cooke, Myers Park, So.

1600-meter run: Morgan Werner, Nationi Ford, Jr.

3200-meter run: Angie Allen, North Lincoln, So.

100-meter hurdles: Ivana McLamb, Northwestern, Sr.

300-meter hurdles: Lindsay Cooper, North Mecklenburg, Jr.

High Jump: Eve English, Olympic, Sr.

Long Jump: Addie Renner, Myers Park, Sr.

Triple Jump: Jirah Sidberry, Rocky River, Sr.

Shot Put: McKynzie Mauney, Hunter Huss, Fr.

Discus: Zoe Weatherington, Charlotte Country Day, Sr.

Pole Vault: Emma Stone, Marvin Ridge, So.

4 X 100-meter relay: Vance (Lu Kamara, Imani Boyd, Jade Williams, Ronee Tudor).

4 X 200-meter relay: Richmond Senior (Jakerra Covington, Dymond McNeal, Maddisyn Diggs, Monasia Kearns).

4 X 400-meter relay: Berry (Jiselle McFarlane, Mylena Beckham, Sanu Jallow, Camille Herring).

4 X 800-meter relay: Cuthbertson (Kaitlyn St. Hilaire, Madeline Hill, Gabby Castro, Leah Helms).