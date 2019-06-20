All-Observer tennis: Myers Park, Newton-Conover stars share player of the year

High school players to watch in 2020 Class of 2020 high school basketball and football players to watch. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Class of 2020 high school basketball and football players to watch.

Myers Park’s Mark Dillon Jr. and Newton Conover’s Brann Reid share the 2019 Charlotte Observer boys’ tennis player of the year award.

Dillon, a senior, went 27-3 in singles play this season on his way to winning the 4A state title. Dillon also won the 4A West Regional and Southwestern singles championships.

Dillon, who will attend North Carolina on the Morehead-Cain Scholarship, finished his Myers Park career 92-16 in singles and 25-3 in doubles.

Reid, a junior, went 25-0 in singles this season on his way to his third-straight N.C. 2A state title.

Reid, who hasn’t lost a set in singles play in his high school career, lost just two games in four state tournament matches.

The Furman commit has a chance to become the second NCHSAA boys’ tennis player to win state singles title in all four years of high school. Former Charlotte Catholic standout Kyle Johnson won four straight 3A state singles’ titles from 2009 to 2012.

▪ Charlotte Country Day’s Calvin Davis is the Observer boys’ tennis coach of the year, after leading the Buccaneers to their third-straight NCISAA 4A state title.

Charlotte Country Day (20-2) beat Greensboro Day 5-1 in the state championship match.

Davis’ team won 167 of 187 matches with a lineup that includes only two seniors in the regular top six.

Charlotte Country Day has now won 19 boys’ state championships overall, including 18 state titles under Davis’ direction.

First Team

Singles

Mark Dillon (Jr.), Myers Park, Sr.: 4A state singles champion also won 4A West and SW4A singles titles; will attend UNC on Morehead Cain Scholarship.

Brann Reid, Newton Conover, Jr.: Furman commit won the 2A state singles’ championship for the third-straight season, going unbeaten in singles play, losing just two games in his four state tournament singles matches.

David Saye, Charlotte Country Day, Fr.: CISAA player of the year led Bucs to their third-straight NCISAA 4A state title, earning the individual title at No. 1 singles.

Sam Dean, Myers Park, Sr.: Emory signee was 4A West Regional and SW4A conference singles runner-up (to Dillon); 21-4 in singles play.

Jonathan Lee, Ardrey Kell, Jr.: SoMeck7 conference singles champion was third at the 4A West Regional; 4A state quarterfinalist.

Roarke Burton, Salisbury, Sr.: Hornets’ No. 1 led Salisbury to 22-1 record and a 2A runner-up finish. Burton was 18-3 in singles play.

Joel Reiter, East Lincoln, Sr.: 2A state singles semifinalist was third at 3A West Regionals; South Fork 2A conference runner-up to Brann Reid.

Tyler Ramanata, Pine Lake Prep, Fr: 1A state singles semifinalist was also 1A West Regional runner-up in his first high school season; also leading the Pride to 13-1, 1A state quarterfinal, playoff run.

Doubles

Alec Strouse, Sr./Matthew Gooch, Jr., Carmel Christian: The Cougars’ all-state duo led Carmel Christian to their fourth straight NCISAA 3A state championship and a 17-2 record.

Justin Williams, Sr./Adam Solis, Jr., Myers Park: 4A state semifinalists, 4A West Regional and SW4A champions were 16-1 this season.

Ethan McGee, Sr./Leo Schiavinato, Jr., Salisbury: 2A state runner-up team also helped Hornets’ team to 22-1 record.

Grant Perry, Sr./Karthik Nemani, So., Cox Mill: 3A Midwest Regional champions also made it to the 3A state quarterfinals.

Ethan Traub, Sr./Jason Traub, Jr., Marvin Ridge: Mavericks brothers were 3A West Regional and SCC runner-up.

Co-Players of the Year: Mark Dillon, Jr., Myers Park/Brann Reid, Newton Conover.

Coach of the Year: Calvin Davis, Charlotte Country Day.

Second Team

Singles

Bennett Turner, Charlotte Country Day, Jr.

Ryan Mangiapane, Hough, So.

Rish Reedy, Marvin Ridge, Fr.

Nicholas Clementi, Charlotte Catholic, So.

Aathreya Mahesh, Charlotte Latin, Fr.

Parker Powell, Lincoln Charter, Sr.

Davis Cohen, Pine Lake Prep, So.

Doubles

Charlie Reiney, Sr./Ben Richards, Jr., Myers Park.

Christian Miller, Jr./Thomas Tyson, Jr., Charlotte Catholic

Gavin Shatz, So./Jack Bradford, So., Community School of Davidson.