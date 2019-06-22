Rule change allows state’s top prep hoopsters to make big first impression in June

North Meck’s Tristan Maxwell shines at NCBCA Top 100 camp The N.C. Basketball Coaches Association held its first Top 100 camp for recruits to play in front of Division I college coaches at Davie County High School Saturday. North Meck's Tristan Maxwell was one of the day's stars. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The N.C. Basketball Coaches Association held its first Top 100 camp for recruits to play in front of Division I college coaches at Davie County High School Saturday. North Meck's Tristan Maxwell was one of the day's stars.

Everybody knows that North Mecklenburg’s Tristan Maxwell can put the ball in the basket.

Maxwell was the leading scorer on one of North Carolina’s best teams last season, averaging more than 20 points per game. His father, Vernon Maxwell, was a double-figure NBA scorer in a career that included a world championship in Houston and a stop in Charlotte.

So Saturday, at the first N.C. Basketball Coaches Association Top 100 Showcase, Maxwell showed about three dozen Division I coaches that he can also be a playmaker.

Maxwell was one of 120 elite N.C. public school players that came to Davie County High School for a day of instruction, performance measurements, and games. Due to a new NCAA rule change, Division I coaches were allowed to watch high school prospects this month.

“I’ve been trying to get a little play-making in my game,” Maxwell said Saturday after going for six assists in a session. “And I’m trying to play point guard a little bit more. Colleges are talking to me about playing combo guard, being a (shooting guard) and a (point guard), coming off screens and being on the ball.”

247 Sports ranks Maxwell, a 6-foot-2 rising senior, as the No. 9 prospect in the N.C. Class of 2020. He has offers from Gonzaga, N.C. State, Pittsburgh, South Florida, Texas A&M and Winthrop.

North Meck coach Duane Lewis, who attended Saturday’s camp, thinks Maxwellenhanced his reputation with several solid performances not only at Davie County but also at the National Basketball Players Association Top 100 camp earlier this month, where Maxwell played with some of the nation’s best high school talent.

“Tristan’s playing well,” Lewis said, ‘and a lot of coaches are getting to see him play on the ball at point guard. Up there at the NBA camp, he played point some and he’s had a really good spring and summer with Team Charlotte (his Under Armour-sponsored travel team) and at individual camps. His recruitment has amped up a little bit, too.”

Next season, Lewis is expecting his leading scorer to be a leader too.. The Vikings have been among state title favorites for the past few years, but haven’t been able to get to the championship round since 2006.

Maxwell wants to make sure to change that next season.

“All I want to really do is win a state championship,” he said. “I just need to put myself on the line as a leader and try to make plays to help us win. I want it really bad.”

Observations

Olympic High’s Josh Banks particpates in the Top 100 Showcase at Davie High School. Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer

▪ Really impressed with Olympic High’s 6-5 wing Josh Banks. On Saturday, he displayed really good range on his jump shot plus elite speed, and he even played defense, at an event when defense was rare.

▪ A couple others who caught my eye: Vance’s 6-6 Daniel Sanford, a big-bodied, rising sophomore, power forward who dunks everything; and 6-3 forward Kheni Briggs of Kannapolis Brown, an explosive athlete who will also be a sophomore next fall.

▪ Kudos to the NCBCA for putting on such a well-run event. But next season it might be better served to punt on the top 100 camp and use this “live period” (where Division I coaches can watch high school) to let kids play for their school teams. They have such an event next week in Charlotte. But as with the private schools, I think they should have two weekends of real high school ball.

“A lot of times, when you’re doing individual things, it gets a little selfish with people doing their own thing,” Lewis said. “You could do one weekend (next year) where they have private schools and public schools (separate) and the next weekend, mix them together.”

I like that idea. A lot.