Three Mecklenburg County prep football teams ranked in top 100 nationally

How good is high school football in Mecklenburg County?

Three county teams are ranked in the High School Football America preseason top 100 poll.

Mallard Creek, which won last week’s Cam Newton regional 7-on-7 tournament, is No. 22.

Myers Park, which won the Carolina Panthers 7-on-7 tournament last week, is No. 75.

And reigning 3A state champ Charlotte Catholic is No. 89.

Those teams were ranked in the top three of the Observer’s “Way-Too-Early” Sweet 16 poll released last month. The preseason Sweet 16 poll will release in August.

One other N.C. team is ranked: three-time reigning state champion Wake Forest is No. 46.

▪ Only one S.C. team is ranked. Reigning 5A state champion Dutch Fork is No. 19, the highest ranking for any team from North or South Carolina. Dutch Fork, led by former Independence High coach Tom Knotts, will host Mallard Creek to start the season in August.