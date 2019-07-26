High School Sports
2019 Observer-area high school football schedules
Providence Day 8th grader gets Georgia, Alabama offers
Charlotte Observer Area Football Schedule 2019 (By team)
ALBEMARLE
A23 Thomasville
A30 West Stanly
S6 at Mountain Island Charter
S13 BYE
S20 at Union Pines
S27 Chatham Central
O4 at North Moore
O11 North Rowan
O18 at North Stanly
O25 South Davidson
N1 at South Stanly
N8 Montgomery Central
A.L. BROWN
A23 BYE
A30 Ashbrook
S6 BYE
S13 Mooresville
S20 at West Rowan
S27 at Davie County
O4 Carson
O11 Central Cabarrus
O18 at Cox Mill
O25 at Northwest Cabarrus
N1 Jay M. Robinson
N8 Concord (Battle for the Bell/Senior Night)
ALEXANDER CENTRAL
A23 at Hibriten
A30 at Wilkes Central
S6 Statesville
S13 South Iredell
S20 Olympic
S27 BYE
O4 Watauga (Homecoming)
O11 at Freedom
O18 McDowell
O25 St. Stephens (Senior Night)
N1 at Hickory
N8 at South Caldwell
ANDREW JACKSON
A23 at McBee
A30 St. John’s
S6 Blacksburg
S13 at Great Falls
S20 North Central
S27 at Buford
O4 at Chesterfield
O11 BYE
O18 at Lewisville
O25 Central Pageland
N1 Lee Central
ANSON COUNTY
A23 at Monroe
A30 Richmond Senior
S6 at Cuthbertson
S13 Chesterfield
S20 Jay M. Robinson
S27 at Lee County
O4 BYE
O11 Montgomery Central (Homecoming)
O18 at Mount Pleasant
O25 TBD
N1 West Stanly
N8 Forest Hills
ARDREY KELL
A23 at Weddington
A30 East Mecklenburg
S6 Marvin Ridge
S13 Independence
S20 BYE
S27 South Mecklenburg
O4 Harding (Homecoming)
O11 at West Mecklenburg
O18 Olympic (Senior Night)
O25 at Berry
N1 at Catawba Ridge
N8 at Providence
ASHBROOK
A23 Green Hope
A30 at A.L. Brown
S6 East Lincoln
S13 Clover
S20 at Watauga
S27 BYE
O4 Forestview
O11 Crest
O18 at Kings Mountain
O25 at Stuart Cramer
N1 North Gaston (Homecoming)
N8 at Hunter Huss
ASHE COUNTY
A23 at Avery County
A30 Watauga
S6 Hibriten
S13 at West Caldwell
S20 BYE
S27 Alleghany
O4 at Elkin
O11 North Wilkes
O18 at Wilkes Central
O25 East Wilkes
N1 West Wilkes
N8 at Starmount
AVERY COUNTY
A23 Ashe County
A30 West Wilkes
S6 at North Buncombe
S13 North Wilkes
S20 at Draughn
S27 at Cloudland (TN)
O4 BYE
O11 Mountain Heritage
O18 at Madison
O25 Polk County
N1 Charles D. Owen
N8 at Mitchell
BANDYS
A23 at St. Stephens
A30 Fred T. Foard
S6 at South Caldwell
S13 Bunker Hill
S20 BYE
S27 at Maiden
O4 Newton Conover
O11 at Lincolnton
O18 at East Lincoln
O25 West Lincoln
N1 at Lake Norman Charter
N8 North Lincoln
BERRY
A23 Vance
A30 Hopewell
S6 at East Mecklenburg
S13 Mountain Island Charter
S20 at West Charlotte
S27 BYE
O4 at Providence
O11 Olympic
O18 at West Mecklenburg
O25 Ardrey Kell
N1 South Mecklenburg
N8 at Harding
BESSEMER CITY
A23 Chase
A30 BYE
S6 Forestview
S13 at Community School of Davidson
S20 at North Lincoln
S27 Mountain Island Charter
O4 at Highland Tech
O11 Union Academy
O18 at Pine Lake Prep
O25 Thomas Jefferson Academy
N1 at Christ the King
N8 Cherryville
BUFORD
A23 Blacksburg
A30 Indian Land
S6 at Dixie
S13 at Parkwood
S20 at Chesterfield
S27 Andrew Jackson
O4 at Lewisville
O11 Central Pageland
O18 BYE
O25 Lee Central
N1 at North Central
BUNKER HILL
A23 at Newton Conover
A30 St. Stephens
S6 Maiden
S13 at Bandys
S20 BYE
S27 Hibriten
O4 at Fred T. Foard
O11 Draughn (Homecoming)
O18 at East Burke
O25 West Iredell
N1 at Patton
N8 West Caldwell (Senior Night)
BURNS
A23 at Kings Mountain
A30 Asheville
S6 Crest
S13 BYE
S20 at Newton Conover
S27 South Point
O4 Chase
O11 at East Rutherford
O18 at Shelby
O25 at East Gaston
N1 R.S. Central (Homecoming)
N8 North Gaston (Senior Night)
BUTLER
A22 vs. Hough in Charlotte High School Kickoff Night at Matthews’ Sportsplex (Thursday night), 8
A30 at Mallard Creek
S6 BYE
S13 at Richmond Senior
S20 Providence
S27 Rocky River
O4 Porter Ridge
O11 at Myers Park
O18 at Independence
O25 Hickory Ridge
N1 Garinger (Senior Night)
N8 at East Mecklenburg
CABARRUS STALLIONS
**Saturday Games - home games at Central Cabarrus
A17 at AHOP Christian, 1
A24 Anderson Cavaliers, 7
A31 Asheville Saints, 4:30
S7 Tennessee Silverbacks, 4:30
S14 Carolina Crusaders, 6:30
S21 at Anderson Cavaliers, 7:30
S28 BYE
O5 at Asheville Saints, 7
O12 Greenville, 5
O19 at Tennessee Silverbacks, 4:30
CABARRUS WARRIORS (Cannon/Concord First Assembly)
A16 at North Raleigh Christian
A23 at Mitchell
A30 Statesville Christian
S6 at Christ School
S13 BYE
S20 Commonwealth Charter
S27 at Covenant Day
O4 SouthLake Christian
O11 Rabun Gap Nacoochee
O18 at Metrolina Christian
O25 Victory Christian (Senior Night)
CAROLINA CRUSADERS (WESTMINSTER CATAWBA)
Saturday Games
**(Home Games at York High)
A10 Cabarrus Stallions (at York), 7
A16 at Asheville School (Friday), 7
A24 Tennessee (at York), 3:30
A31 at Anderson (at Old McCants Field), 7
S7 BYE
S14 at Cabarrus Stallions (at Central Cabarrus), 7
S21 Asheville School (at York), 7
S28 at Tennessee, 7
O5 BYE/TBD
O12 Anderson (at York), 7
O19 BYE
CAROLINA BEARCATS (PRIDE)
A16 Statesville Christian
A23 at Catawba Ridge
A30 at Charlotte Latin
S6 BYE
S13 at Lewisville
S20 at Keenan (SC)
S27 at Chester
O4 Harrells Christian
O11 Commonwealth Charter (Senior Night)
O18 at Hickory Hawks
O25 at Chesterfield
N1 at Sandhills Titans
CARSON
A23 South Rowan
A30 at Salisbury
S6 Northwest Cabarrus
S13 at North Rowan
S20 at North Stanly
S27 North Iredell (Homecoming)
O4 at A.L. Brown
O11 BYE
O18 at East Rowan
O25 Statesville
N1 West Rowan (Senior Night)
N8 at South Iredell
CATAWBA RIDGE (SC)
A23 Carolina Bearcats
A30 Stuart Cramer
S6 Charlotte Latin
S13 at Weddington
S20 at Blacksburg
S27 BYE
O4 at Charlotte Country Day
O11 Columbia
O18 Forestview
O25 at Clover
N1 Ardrey Kell
CENTRAL CABARRUS
A23 Hickory Ridge
A30 Sun Valley
S6 at Mount Pleasant
S13 at Providence
S20 Hunter Huss
S27 Clinton
O4 BYE
O11 at A.L. Brown
O18 Northwest Cabarrus
O25 Concord
N1 at Cox Mill
N8 at Jay M. Robinson
CENTRAL PAGELAND
A23 Broome
A30 at Lamar
S6 at Montgomery Central
S13 Cheraw
S20 Lee Central
S27 at Lewisville
O4 North Central
O11 at Buford
O18 Chesterfield (Senior Night)
O25 at Andrew Jackson
N1 BYE
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC
A23 South Mecklenburg
A30 at Good Council (MD)
S6 Archbishop Rummel (LA)
S13 TBD/BYE
S20 BYE
S27 Monroe
O4 at Weddington
O11 at Sun Valley
O18 Piedmont
O25 at Parkwood
N1 Cuthbertson
N8 at Marvin Ridge
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN
A22 vs. Sun Valley in Charlotte High School Kickoff Night at Matthews’ Sportsplex (Thursday night), 5
A30 Valor Christian (CO)
S6 at Pace Academy (GA), 7:30
S13 BYE
S20 Covenant Day
S27 at Charlotte Country Day
O4 Wake Christian
O11 at Christ School
O18 Charlotte Latin
O25 at Providence Day
CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY
A23 at Trinity Byrnes Collegiate (SC)
A30 Covenant Day
S6 Hammond School (SC)
S13 at High Point Christian
S20 at Providence Day
S27 Charlotte Christian
O4 Catawba Ridge
O11 at Ravenscroft
O18 Christ School
O25 at Charlotte Latin
CHARLOTTE LATIN
**All Games at 7 pm unless otherwise noted
A16 Covenant Day
A23 Greensboro Panthers, 7:30
A30 Carolina Bearcats
S6 at Catawba Ridge, 7:30
S13 BYE
S20 at North Raleigh Christian
S27 Christ School
O4 at High Point Christian
O11 Providence Day
O18 at Charlotte Christian
O25 Charlotte Country Day
CHASE
A23 at Bessemer City
A30 Cherryville
S6 BYE
S13 East Henderson
S20 at Rosman
S27 Madison
O4 at Burns
O11 Shelby
O18 at East Gaston
O25 at East Rutherford
N1 South Point
N8 R.S. Central
CHERAW
A23 Darlington
A30 at Marlboro County
S6 Chesterfield
S13 at Central Pageland
S20 at Lamar
S27 BYE
O4 Aynor
O11 at Lake City
O18 at Loris
O25 Marion
N1 at Dillon
CHERRYVILLE
A23 Christ the King
A30 at Chase
S6 at West Lincoln
S13 Draughn
S20 Highland Tech
S27 Thomas Jefferson Academy
O4 at Community School of Davidson
O11 Mountain Island Charter
O18 at Union Academy
O25 BYE
N1 Pine Lake Prep (Senior Night)
N8 at Bessemer City
CHESTER
A23 Aiken
A30 Fort Mill
S6 at Rock Hill
S13 Columbia (GA)
S20 at Lancaster
S27 Carolina Bearcats
O4 at Indian Land
O11 Keenan
O18 BYE
O25 at Camden
N1 Fairfield Central
CHESTERFIELD
A23 BYE
A30 McBee
S6 at Cheraw
S13 at Anson County
S20 Buford
S27 at Lee Central
O4 Andrew Jackson
O11 at North Central
O18 at Central Pageland
O25 Carolina Bearcats
N1 Lewisville
CHRIST THE KING
A23 at Cherryville
A30 Mountain Island Charter
S6 at Community School of Davidson
S13 at Thomas Jefferson Academy
S20 at Pine Lake Prep
S27 Union Academy
O4 Statesville Christian
O11 BYE
O18 Commonwealth Charter
O25 at Highland Tech
N1 Bessemer City
CLOVER
A23 York
A30 Forestview
S6 at South Point
S13 at Ashbrook
S20 BYE
S27 at Irmo
O4 Nation Ford
O11 at Northwestern
O18 at Rock Hill
O25 Catawba Ridge
N1 Fort Mill
COMMONWEALTH CHARTER
A23 at Thomas Jefferson Academy
A30 at Highland Tech
S6 at Covenant Day
S13 at Union Academy
S20 at Cabarrus Warriors
S27 at Pine Lake Prep
O4 Hickory Hawks
O11 at Carolina Bearcats
O18 at Christ the King
O25 at Legion Collegiate (SC)
N1 at Forest Hills
N8 BYE/TBD
COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON
**Home Games at Mallard Creek
A23 TBD
A30 TBD
S6 Christ the King (at Mallard Creek)
S13 Bessemer City (at Mallard Creek)
S20 BYE
S27 Highland Tech (at Mallard Creek)
O4 Cherryville (at Hopewell)
O11 at Thomas Jefferson Academy
O18 Mountain Island Charter (at Mallard Creek)
O25 at Union Academy
N1 at East Gaston
N8 at Pine Lake Prep
CONCORD
A23 at Pinecrest
A30 at Hickory Ridge
S6 Sun Valley
S13 Mount Pleasant
S20 at Statesville
S27 BYE
O4 West Rowan
O11 at Cox Mill
O18 Jay M. Robinson
O25 at Central Cabarrus
N1 Northwest Cabarrus
N8 at A.L. Brown
COVENANT DAY
A16 at Charlotte Latin
A23 BYE
A30 at Charlotte Country Day
S6 Commonwealth Charter
S13 at Chatham Central
S20 at Charlotte Christian
S27 Cabarrus Warriors
O4 Metrolina Christian (Homecoming)
O11 at High Point Christian
O18 Hickory Grove
O25 at Rabun Gap Nacoochee
COX MILL
A23 at Lake Norman
A30 Parkwood
S6 at West Rowan
S13 at Hickory Ridge
S20 BYE
S27 at Mount Pleasant
O4 Northwest Cabarrus
O11 Concord
O18 A.L. Brown
O25 at Jay M. Robinson
N1 Central Cabarrus
N8 at Northwest Cabarrus
CREST
A23 South Point
A30 at T.C. Roberson
S6 at Burns
S13 at Shelby
S20 Freedom
S27 at Forestview
O4 Stuart Cramer
O11 at Ashbrook
O18 Hunter Huss
O25 at North Gaston
N1 BYE
N8 Kings Mountain
CUTHBERTSON
A23 at South Iredell
A30 Metrolina Christian
S6 Anson County
S13 at Jay M. Robinson
S20 BYE
S27 Parkwood (Homecoming)
O4 at Piedmont
O11 at Monroe
O18 Marvin Ridge
O25 Sun Valley (Senior Night)
N1 at Charlotte Catholic
N8 at Weddington
DRAUGHN
A23 at West Lincoln
A30 Freedom
S6 at Fred T. Foard
S13 at Cherryville
S20 Avery County
S27 at West Iredell
O4 Patton
O11 at Bunker Hill
O18 Hibriten
O25 BYE
N1 at West Caldwell
N8 East Burke
EAST BURKE
A23 Highland Tech
A30 at McDowell
S6 at Freedom
S13 BYE
S20 West Lincoln
S27 at West Caldwell
O4 West Iredell (Homecoming)
O11 at Patton
O18 Bunker Hill
O25 at Hibriten
N1 Fred T. Foard (Senior Night)
N8 at Draughn
EAST GASTON
A23 North Gaston
A30 BYE
S6 at Stuart Cramer
S13 at Lincolnton
S20 East Lincoln
S27 Shelby
O4 at South Point
O11 at R.S. Central
O18 Chase
O25 Burns
N1 Community School of Davidson
N8 at East Rutherford
EAST LINCOLN
A23 BYE
A30 at East Rowan
S6 at Ashbrook
S13 North Gaston
S20 at East Gaston
S27 Lake Norman Charter
O4 Lincolnton
O11 at North Lincoln
O18 Bandys (Homecoming)
O25 at Maiden
N1 West Lincoln (Senior Night)
N8 at Newton Conover
EAST MECKLENBURG
A23 at Providence
A30 at Ardrey Kell
S6 Berry
S13 Olympic
S20 BYE
S27 at Porter Ridge
O4 Independence
O11 Garinger
O18 at Rocky River
O25 Myers Park
N1 at Hickory Ridge
N8 Butler
EAST ROWAN
A23 at North Stanly
A30 East Lincoln
S6 at South Rowan
S13 BYE
S20 North Rowan
S27 at West Stanly
O4 Mount Pleasant (Homecoming)
O11 West Rowan
O18 Carson
O25 at South Iredell
N1 at Statesville
N8 North Iredell
EAST RUTHERFORD
A23 at West Henderson
A30 at North Lincoln
S6 Brevard
S13 BYE
S20 Pisgah
S27 at R.S. Central
O4 Polk County
O11 Burns
O18 at South Point
O25 Chase
N1 at Shelby
N8
FOREST HILLS
A23 Fairmount
A30 at Red Springs
S6 Parkwood
S13 at Monroe
S20 at Piedmont
S27 North Stanly
O4 BYE
O11 West Stanly
O18 at Montgomery Central
O25 Mount Pleasant
N1 Commonwealth Charter
N8 at Anson County
FORESTVIEW
A23 Northwest Cabarrus
A30 at Clover
S6 at Bessemer City
S13 South Point
S20 BYE
S27 Crest
O4 at Ashbrook
O11 at North Gaston
O18 at Catawba Ridge (SC)
O25 Hunter Huss
N1 at Kings Mountain
N8 Stuart Cramer
FORT MILL
A23 River Bluff
A30 at Chester
S6 Lancaster
S13 at Camden
S20 Lugoff-Elgin
S27 at York
O4 Rock Hill (Homecoming)
O11 Nation Ford (Senior Night)
O18 BYE
O25 at Northwestern
N1 at Clover
FRED T. FOARD
A23 Maiden
A30 at Bandys
S6 Draughn
S13 West Lincoln
S20 at St. Stephens
S27 at Patton
O4 Bunker Hill (Homecoming)
O11 at Hibriten
O18 at West Caldwell
O25 BYE
N1 at East Burke
N8 West Iredell (Senior Night)
FREEDOM
A23 Shelby
A30 at Draughn
S6 East Burke
S13 at Patton
S20 at Crest
S27 St. Stephens
O4 at Hickory
O11 Alexander Central (Homecoming)
O18 at South Caldwell
O25 BYE
N1 Watauga (Senior Night)
N8 McDowell
GARINGER
A23 West Charlotte
A30 Harding
S6 at West Mecklenburg
S13 at Hopewell
S20 BYE
S27 Myers Park
O4 at Hickory Ridge
O11 at East Mecklenburg
O18 Porter Ridge (Homecoming)
O25 at Independence
N1 at Butler
N8 Rocky River (Senior Night)
GREAT FALLS
A23 C.A. Johnson
A30 at Whitmire
S6 Lewisville
S13 Andrew Jackson
S20 at Dixie
S27 at Ware Shoals
O4 at Camden Military
O11 BYE
O18 at McBee
O25 Lamar
N1 at Timmonsville
HARDING
A23 Hopewell
A30 at Garinger
S6 at West Charlotte
S13 Rocky River
S20 at North Mecklenburg
S27 Olympic
O4 at Ardrey Kell
O11 BYE
O18 at South Mecklenburg
O25 Providence
N1 at West Mecklenburg
N8 Berry
HIBRITEN
A23 Alexander Central
A30 at Hickory
S6 at Ashe County
S13 South Caldwell
S20 BYE
S27 at Bunker Hill
O4 at West Caldwell
O11 Fred T. Foard (Homecoming)
O18 at Draughn
O25 East Burke
N1 at West Iredell
N8 Patton (Senior Night)
HICKORY
A23 Statesville
A30 Hibriten
S6 Newton Conover
S13 at Hunter Huss
S20 Ronald Reagan (Homecoming)
S27 at McDowell
O4 Freedom
O11 at Watauga
O18 BYE
O25 at South Caldwell
N1 Alexander Central (Senior Night)
N8 at St. Stephens
HICKORY GROVE
A23 North Raleigh Christian
A30 at Southside Christian
S6 at Camden Military
S13 BYE
S20 at Victory Christian
S27 Rabun Gap Nacoochee
O4 at Asheville School
O11 Metrolina Christian
O18 at Covenant Day
O25 SouthLake Christian
HICKORY HAWKS
Home Games at Lenoir Rhyne
A23 Life Christian Academy
A30 Thomas Jefferson Classical
S6 at Winston-Salem Prep
S13 at Quality Education Academy
S20 BYE/TBD
S28 at Rocky Mount Homeschool (Sat.), 6
O4 at Commonwealth Charter
O11 SouthLake Christian
O18 Carolina Bearcats
O26 at Georgia Force (Sat.), 1
N1 Reynolds-Miller Academy
HICKORY RIDGE
A23 at Central Cabarrus
A30 Concord
S6 BYE
S13 Cox Mill
S20 at Northwest Cabarrus
S27 at Independence
O4 Garinger (Homecoming)
O11 Rocky River
O18 at Myers Park
O25 at Butler
N1 East Mecklenburg
N8 at Porter Ridge
HIGHLAND TECH
A23 at East Burke
A30 Commonwealth Charter
S6 BYE
S13 Lake Norman Charter
S20 at Cherryville
S27 at Community School of Davidson
O4 Bessemer City
O11 at Pine Lake Prep
O18 Thomas Jefferson Academy
O25 Christ the King
N1 Union Academy
N8 at Mountain Island Charter
HOPEWELL
A23 at Harding
A30 Berry
S6 BYE
S13 Garinger
S20 West Mecklenburg
S27 at Hough
O4 at Vance
O11 North Mecklenburg
O18 Mallard Creek
O25 at Mooresville
N1 at Lake Norman
N8 West Charlotte
HOUGH
A22 vs. Butler in Charlotte High School Kickoff Night at Matthews’ Sportsplex (Thursday night), 8
A30 at Providence
S6 at Byrnes (SC)
S13 BYE
S20 Myers Park
S27 Hopewell
O4 at Mooresville
O11 Lake Norman
O18 at North Mecklenburg
O25 West Charlotte (Homecoming)
N1 at Mallard Creek
N8 Vance
HUNTER HUSS
A23 BYE/TBD
A30 Rocky River
S6 at Vance
S13 Hickory
S20 at Central Cabarrus
S27 at North Gaston
O4 BYE
O11 Kings Mountain
O18 at Crest
O25 at Forestview
N1 Stuart Cramer
N8 Ashbrook
INDEPENDENCE
A23 at North Mecklenburg
A30 South Mecklenburg
S6 at Olympic
S13 at Ardrey Kell
S20 BYE
S27 Hickory Ridge
O4 at East Mecklenburg
O11 at Porter Ridge
O18 Butler
O25 Garinger
N1 at Rocky River
N8 Myers Park
INDIAN LAND
A23 at Lancaster
A30 at Buford
S6 York
S13 Rock Hill
S20 Nation Ford
S27 at South Pointe (SC)
O4 Chester
O11 BYE
O18 at Keenan
O25 Camden
N1 at Fairfield Central
JAY M. ROBINSON
A23 at Mount Pleasant
A30 at Marvin Ridge
S6 Monroe
S13 Cuthbertson
S20 at Anson County
S27 at Statesville
O4 BYE
O11 Northwest Cabarrus
O18 at Concord
O25 Cox Mill
N1 at A.L. Brown
N8 Central Cabarrus
KINGS MOUNTAIN
A23 Burns
A30 at Monroe
S6 T.C. Roberson
S13 at West Mecklenburg
S20 Shelby
S27 at Stuart Cramer
O4 North Gaston
O11 at Hunter Hus
O18 Ashbrook (Homecoming)
O25 BYE
N1 Forestview (Senior Night)
N8 at Crest
LAKE NORMAN
A23 Cox Mill
A30 Statesville
S6 at South Iredell
S13 at North Iredell
S20 BYE
S27 West Charlotte
O4 at Mallard Creek
O11 at Hough
O18 Mooresville
O25 at Vance
N1 Hopewell (Homecoming)
N8 North Mecklenburg (Senior Night)
LAKE NORMAN CHARTER
A23 SouthLake Christian
A30 at Pine Lake Prep
S6 BYE
S13 at Highland Tech
S20 BYE
S27 at East Lincoln
O4 North Lincoln (Homecoming)
O11 at Maiden
O18 Newton Conover
O25 at Lincolnton
N1 Bandys
N8 at West Lincoln
LANCASTER
A23 Indian Land
A30 at Fairfield Central
S6 at Fort Mill
S13 Nation Ford
S20 Chester
S27 BYE
O4 at Richland Northeast
O11 at South Pointe (SC)
O18 York
O25 at Westwood
N1 Ridge View
LEGION COLLEGIATE (SC)
**Home Games still TBD location
A23 at Aynor
A30 Greenwood Raptors (TBD location)
S6 at West Columbus
S13 BYE/TBD
S20 Life Christian Academy (TBD location)
S27 at Oceanside Collegiate
O4 at Charleston Math & Science
O11 at Hemingway
O17 at Greenville Hurricanes (at Spartanburg) (Thursday night)
O25 Commonwealth Charter (TBD location)
LEWISVILLE
A23 at Eau Claire
A30 at C.A. Johnson
S6 at Great Falls
S13 Carolina Bearcats
S20 BYE
S27 Central Pageland
O4 Buford (Homecoming)
O11 at Lee Central
O18 Andrew Jackson (Senior Night)
O25 at North Central
N1 at Chesterfield
LINCOLNTON
A23 at Stuart Cramer
A30 South Point
S6 at North Gaston
S13 East Gaston
S20 BYE
S27 Newton Conover
O4 at East Lincoln
O11 Bandys
O18 at West Lincoln
O25 Lake Norman Charter
N1 at North Lincoln
N8 Maiden
MAIDEN
A23 at Fred T. Foard
A30 South Caldwell
S6 at Bunker Hill
S13 St. Stephens
S20 BYE
S27 Bandys
O4 at West Lincoln
O11 Lake Norman Charter (Homecoming)
O18 at North Lincoln
O25 East Lincoln
N1 Newton Conover (Senior Night)
N8 at Lincolnton
MALLARD CREEK
A23 at Dutch Fork, 6
A30 Butler
S6 at Rocky River
S13 at Gaffney
S20 BYE
S27 at Vance
O4 Lake Norman
O11 West Charlotte
O18 at Hopewell\u0009
O25 North Mecklenburg\u0009
N1 Hough
N8 at Mooresville
MARVIN RIDGE
A23 at Porter Ridge
A30 Jay M. Robinson
S6 at Ardrey Kell
S13 at Northwest Cabarrus
S20 BYE
S27 Piedmont
O4 Monroe
O11 at Parkwood
O18 at Cuthbertson
O25 Weddington
N1 at Sun Valley
N8 Charlotte Catholic
MCBEE
A23 Andrew Jackson
A30 at Chesterfield
S6 North Central
S13 at Hannah-Pamplico
S20 BYE
S27 Green Sea Floyds
O4 Lake View
O11 at Blacksburg
O18 Great Falls
O25 at Timmonsville
N1 Lamar
METROLINA CHRISTIAN
A16 at SouthLake Christian
A23 at Cuthbertson
A30 Trinity Prep Christian
S6 Village Christian
S13 at Victory Christian
S20 BYE
S27 Providence Day
O4 at Covenant Day
O11 at Hickory Grove
O18 Cannon School
O25 High Point Christian
MONROE
A23 Anson County
A30 Kings Mountain
S6 at Jay M. Robinson
S13 Forest Hills
S20 BYE
S27 at Charlotte Catholic
O4 at Marvin Ridge
O11 Cuthbertson
O18 Sun Valley
O25 at Piedmont
N1 Weddington
N8 at Parkwood
MOORESVILLE
A23 West Rowan
A30 West Forsyth
S6 at Davie County
S13 at A.L. Brown
S20 BYE
S27 at North Mecklenburg
O4 Hough
O11 Vance
O18 at Lake Norman
O25 Hopewell (Homecoming)
N1 at West Charlotte
N8 Mallard Creek (Senior Night)
MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER
A23 vs. Providence Day at UNC Charlotte, 7
A30 Christ the King
S6 Albemarle
S13 at Berry
S20 BYE
S27 at Bessemer City
O4 Union Academy
O11 at Cherryville
O18 at Community School of Davidson
O25 Pine Lake Prep
N1 at Thomas Jefferson Academy
N8 Highland Tech
MOUNT PLEASANT
A23 Jay M. Robinson
A30 at Northwest Cabarrus
S6 Central Cabarrus
S13 at Concord
S20 at South Stanly
S27 Cox Mill
O4 at East Rowan
O11 BYE
O18 Anson County
O25 at Forest Hills
N1 Montgomery Central
N8 at West Stanly
MYERS PARK
A23 Olympic
A30 BYE
S6 Providence
S13 at South Mecklenburg
S20 at Hough
S27 at Garinger
O4 at Rocky River
O11 Butler
O18 Hickory Ridge
O25 at East Mecklenburg
N1 Porter Ridge
N8 at Independence
NATION FORD
A23 Spartanburg
A30 at Conway
S6 South Pointe (SC)
S13 at Lancaster
S20 at Indian Land
S27 BYE
O4 at Clover
O11 at Fort Mill
O18 Northwestern
O25 Rock Hill
N1 Chapin
NEWTON CONOVER
A23 Bunker Hill
A30 BYE
S6 at Hickory
S13 at Hendersonville
S20 Burns
S27 Lincolnton
O4 at Bandys
O11 West Lincoln (Homecoming)
O18 at Lake Norman Charter
O25 North Lincoln
N1 at Maiden
N8 East Lincoln (Senior Night)
NORTH GASTON
A23 at East Gaston
A30 Polk County
S6 Lincolnton (Senior Night)
S13 at East Lincoln
S20 BYE
S27 Hunter Huss
O4 at Kings Mountain
O11 Forestview (Homecoming)
O18 at Stuart Cramer
O25 Crest
N1 at Ashbrook
N8 at Burns
NORTH IREDELL
A23 Wilkes Central
A30 at Forbush
S6 North Wilkes
S13 Lake Norman
S20 at West Iredell
S27 at Carson
O4 BYE
O11 St. Stephens (Homecoming)
O18 at Statesville
O25 West Rowan
N1 South Iredell (Senior Night)
N8 at East Rowan
NORTH LINCOLN
A23 at Parkwood
A30 East Rutherford
S6 at West Caldwell
S13 BYE
S20 Bessemer City
S27 at West Lincoln
O4 at Lake Norman Charter
O11 East Lincoln
O18 Maiden
O25 at Newton Conover
N1 Lincolnton (Senior Night)
N8 at Bandys
NORTH MECKLENBURG
A23 Independence
A30 at Olympic
S6 at West Forsyth
S13 BYE
S20 Harding
S27 Mooresville
O4 at West Charlotte
O11 at Hopewell
O18 Hough
O25 at Mallard Creek
N1 Vance
N8 at Lake Norman
NORTH ROWAN
A23 Salisbury
A30 at West Rowan
S6 at Lexington
S13 Carson
S20 at East Rowan
S27 North Moore
O4 South Stanly
O11 at Albemarle
O18 Chatham Central (Homecoming)
O25 at North Stanly
N1 BYE
N8 South Davidson (Senior Night)
NORTH STANLY
A23 East Rowan
A30 Piedmont
S6 BYE
S13 West Stanly
S20 Carson
S27 at Forest Hills
O4 Chatham Central (Homecoming)
O11 at South Davidson
O18 Albemarle
O25 North Rowan (Senior Night)
N1 at North Moore
N8 at South Stanly
NORTHWESTERN
A24 South Pointe (Saturday), 7
A30 Byrnes
S6 at Dorman
S13 at Ridge View
S20 at Sumter
S27 Dutch Fork
O4 BYE
O11 Clover (Homecoming)
O18 at Nation Ford
O25 Fort Mill (Senior Night)
N1 at Rock Hill
NORTHWEST CABARRUS
A23 at Forestview
A30 Mount Pleasant
S6 at Carson
S13 Marvin Ridge
S20 Hickory Ridge
S27 BYE
O4 at Cox Mill
O11 at Jay M. Robinson
O18 at Central Cabarrus
O25 A.L. Brown
N1 at Concord
N8 Cox Mill
OLYMPIC
A23 at Myers Park
A30 North Mecklenburg
S6 Independence
S13 at East Mecklenburg
S20 at Alexander Central
S27 at Harding
O4 South Mecklenburg
O11 at Berry
O18 at Ardrey Kell
O25 West Mecklenburg
N1 Providence
N8 BYE
PARKWOOD
A23 North Lincoln
A30 at Cox Mill
S6 at Forest Hills
S13 Buford (SC)
S20 BYE
S27 at Cuthbertson
O4 Sun Valley
O11 Marvin Ridge
O18 at Weddington
O25 Charlotte Catholic
N1 at Piedmont
N8 Monroe
PATTON
A23 at North Buncombe
A30 R.S. Central
S6 at McDowell
S13 Freedom
S20 BYE
S27 Fred T. Foard
O4 at Draughn
O11 East Burke
O18 at West Iredell
O25 West Caldwell
N1 Bunker Hill
N8 at Hibriten
PIEDMONT
A23 at West Stanly
A30 at North Stanly
S6 Porter Ridge
S13 BYE
S20 Forest Hills
S27 at Marvin Ridge
O4 Cuthbertson
O11 Weddington
O18 at Charlotte Catholic
O25 Monroe
N1 Parkwood
N8 at Sun Valley
PINE LAKE PREP
A23 Quality Education Academy
A30 Lake Norman Charter
S6 at Union Academy
S13 BYE
S20 Christ the King
S27 Commonwealth Charter
O4 at Thomas Jefferson Classical
O11 Highland Tech
O18 Bessemer City
O25 at Mountain Island Charter
N1 at Cherryville
N8 Community School of Davidson
PORTER RIDGE
A23 Marvin Ridge
A30 Weddington
S6 at Piedmont
S13 at Sun Valley
S20 BYE
S27 East Mecklenburg
O4 at Butler
O11 Independence
O18 at Garinger
O25 Rocky River
N1 at Myers Park
N8 Hickory Ridge
PROVIDENCE
A23 East Mecklenburg
A30 Hough
S6 at Myers Park
S13 Central Cabarrus
S20 at Butler
S27 West Mecklenburg
O4 Berry
O11 at South Mecklenburg
O18 BYE
O25 at Harding
N1 at Olympic
N8 Ardrey Kell
PROVIDENCE DAY
A23 vs. Mountain Island Charter at UNC Charlotte, 7
A30 at Rabun Gap Nacoochee, 4:30
S6 Calhoun Hills Charter
S13 Reynolds Miller Academy
S20 Charlotte Country Day
S27 at Metrolina Christian
O4 Christ School (Homecoming)
O11 at Charlotte Latin
O18 at Trinity Christian Academy
O25 Charlotte Christian
RICHMOND SENIOR
A23 Clayton
A30 at Anson County
S6 Butler
S13 at Cardinal Gibbons
S20 BYE
S27 Purnell Swett
O4 Pinecrest
O11 at Jack Britt
O18 at Hoke County
O25 Seventy-First High
N1 Lumberton
N8 at Scotland County
ROCK HILL
A23 Sumter
A30 at South Pointe (SC)
S6 Chester
S13 at Indian Land
S20 York
S27 at Lugoff-Elgin
O4 at Fort Mill
O11 BYE
O18 Clover
O25 at Nation Ford
N1 Northwestern
ROCKY RIVER
A23 West Mecklenburg
A30 at Hunter Huss
S6 Mallard Creek
S13 at Harding
S20 BYE
S27 at Butler
O4 Myers Park
O11 at Hickory Ridge
O18 East Mecklenburg
O25 at Porter Ridge
N1 Independence
N8 at Garinger
RS CENTRAL
A23 McDowell
A30 at Patton
S6 at Polk County
S13 at Chesnee
S20 South Caldwell
S27 East Rutherford
O4 at Shelby
O11 East Gaston
O18 BYE
O25 South Point
N1 at Burns
N8 at Chase
ST. STEPHENS
A23 Bandys
A30 at Bunker Hill
S6 BYE
S13 at Maiden
S20 Fred T. Foard
S27 at Freedom
O4 McDowell (Homecoming)
O11 at North Iredell
O18 Watauga
O25 at Alexander Central
N1 South Caldwell
N8 Hickory
SALISBURY
A23 at North Rowan
A30 Carson
S6 BYE
S13 Thomasville
S20 at West Davidson
S27 at Lexington
O4 Central Davidson (Homecoming)
O11 at Oak Grove
O18 at Ledford
O25 East Davidson
N1 at North Davidson
N8 South Rowan (Senior Night)
SHELBY
A23 at Freedom
A30 A.C. Reynolds
S6 BYE
S13 Crest
S20 at Kings Mountain
S27 at East Gaston
O4 R.S. Central
O11 at Chase
O18 Burns
O25 BYE
N1 East Rutherford
N8 at South Point
SOUTH CALDWELL
A23 West Caldwell
A30 at Maiden
S6 Bandys
S13 at Hibriten
S20 at R.S. Central
S27 at Watauga
O4 BYE
O11 at McDowell
O18 Freedom
O25 Hickory
N1 at St. Stephens
N8 Alexander Central
SOUTH IREDELL
A23 Cuthbertson
A30 at West Iredell
S6 Lake Norman
S13 at Alexander Central
S20 Davie County
S27 at Dudley
O4 BYE
O11 Statesville
O18 at West Rowan
O25 East Rowan (Homecoming)
N1 at North Iredell
N8 Carson (Senior Night)
SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN
A16 Metrolina Christian
A23 at Lake Norman Charter
A30 North Raleigh Christian
S6 at Harrells Christian
S13 BYE
S20 Asheville School
S27 Victory Christian
O4 at Cabarrus Warriors
O11 Hickory Hawks
O18 High Point Christian\u0009
O25 at Hickory Grove
SOUTH MECKLENBURG
A23 at Charlotte Catholic
A30 at Independence
S6 Weddington
S13 Myers Park
S20 at Vance
S27 at Ardrey Kell
O4 at Olympic
O11 Providence
O18 Harding (Homecoming)
O25 BYE
N1 at Berry
N8 West Mecklenburg (Senior Night)
SOUTH POINT
A23 at Crest
A30 at Lincolnton
S6 Clover (Patriotism Bowl)
S13 at Forestview
S20 Stuart Cramer (Senior Night)
S27 at Burns
O4 East Gaston
O11 BYE
O18 East Rutherford (Homecoming)
O25 at R.S. Central
N1 at Chase
N8 Shelby (Band Senior Night)
SOUTH POINTE (SC)
A24 at Northwestern (Saturday Night)
A30 Rock Hill
S6 at Nation Ford
S13 BYE
S20 at Greenville
S27 Indian Land
O4 at Westwood
O11 Lancaster
O18 at Richland Northeast
O25 at Ridge View
N1 York
SOUTH ROWAN
A23 at Carson
A30 BYE
S6 East Rowan
S13 at East Davidson
S20 Ledford
S27 North Davidson
O4 at Oak Grove
O11 at West Davidson
O18 Thomasville
O25 at Lexington
N1 Central Davidson (Senior Night)
N8 at Salisbury
SOUTH STANLY
A23 Southwest Randolph
A30 at Union Academy
S6 Jordan-Matthews
S13 BYE
S20 Mount Pleasant
S27 at South Davidson
O4 at North Rowan
O11 North Moore (Homecoming)
O18 at West Stanly
O25 at Chatham Central
N1 Albemarle
N8 North Stanly (Senior Night)
STATESVILLE
A23 at Hickory
A30 at Lake Norman
S6 at Alexander Central
S13 West Iredell
S20 Concord
S27 Jay M. Robinson
O4 BYE
O11 at South Iredell
O18 North Iredell
O25 at Carson
N1 East Rowan
N8 at West Rowan
STATESVILLE CHRISTIAN
A16 at Carolina Bearcats
A23 Victory Christian
A30 at Cabarrus Warriors
S6 at Carolina Gladiators
S13 BYE
S20 Virginia Spartans
S27 Reynolds Miller Academy (Homecoming)
O4 at Christ the King
O11 BYE
O18 Quality Education Academy (Senior Night)
O25 Davie Pride (Home/Away TBD)
STUART CRAMER
A23 Lincolnton
A30 BYE
S6 East Gaston
S13 BYE
S20 at South Point
S27 Kings Mountain
O4 at Crest
O11 BYE
O18 North Gaston
O25 Ashbrook
N1 at Hunter Huss
N8 at Forestview
SUN VALLEY
A22 vs. Charlotte Christian in in Charlotte High School Kickoff Night at Matthews’ Sportsplex, 5
A30 at Central Cabarrus
S6 at Concord
S13 Porter Ridge
S20 BYE
S27 at Weddington
O4 at Parkwood
O11 Charlotte Catholic (Homecoming)
O18 at Monroe
O25 at Cuthbertson
N1 Marvin Ridge
N8 Piedmont (Senior Night)
THOMAS JEFFERSON ACADEMY
A23 Commonwealth Charter
A30 at Hickory Hawks (at Lenoir Rhyne)
S6 at Carver
S13 Christ the King (Homecoming)
S20 BYE
S27 at Cherryville
O4 Pine Lake Prep
O11 Community School of Davidson
O18 at Highland Tech
O25 at Bessemer City
N1 Mountain Island Charter (Senior Night)
N8 at Union Academy
UNION ACADEMY
A23 BYE
A30 South Stanly
S6 Pine Lake Prep
S13 Commonwealth Charter
S20 at Northside Christian
S27 at Christ the King
O4 at Mountain Island Charter
O11 at Bessemer City
O18 Cherryville (Homecoming)
O25 Community School of Davidson
N1 at Highland Tech
N8 Thomas Jefferson Academy (Senior Night)
VANCE
A23 at Berry
A30 at Heritage (VA)
S6 Hunter Huss
S13 BYE
S20 South Mecklenburg
S27 Mallard Creek
O4 Hopewell (Homecoming)
O11 at Mooresville
O18 at West Charlotte
O25 Lake Norman (Senior Night)
N1 at North Mecklenburg
N8 at Hough
VC/NC ROYALS
A16 TBD/BYE
A23 at Statesville Christian
A30 Central Academy
S6 BYE
S13 Metrolina Christian
S20 Hickory Grove
S27 at SouthLake Christian
O4 at Rabun Gap Nacoochee
O11 Asheville Christian
O18 at Village Christian
O25 at Cabarrus Warriors
WATAUGA
A23 T.C. Roberson
A30 at Ashe County
S6 at Ronald Reagan
S13 Wilkes Central
S20 Ashbrook
S27 South Caldwell
O4 at Alexander Central
O11 Hickory (Homecoming)
O18 at St. Stephens
O25 McDowell (Senior Night)
N1 at Freedom
N8 BYE
WEDDINGTON
A23 Ardrey Kell
A30 at Porter Ridge
S6 at South Mecklenburg
S13 at Catawba Ridge
S20 BYE
S27 Sun Valley
O4 Charlotte Catholic
O11 at Piedmont
O18 Parkwood
O25 at Marvin Ridge
N1 at Monroe
N8 Cuthbertson
WEST CALDWELL
A23 at South Caldwell
A30 at North Wilkes
S6 North Lincoln
S13 Ashe County
S20 BYE
S27 East Burke
O4 Hibriten
O11 at West Iredell
O18 Fred T. Foard (Homecoming)
O25 at Patton
N1 Draughn
N8 at Bunker Hill
WEST CHARLOTTE
A23 at Garinger
A30 at West Mecklenburg
S6 Harding
S13 BYE
S20 Berry
S27 at Lake Norman
O4 North Mecklenburg
O11 at Mallard Creek
O18 Vance
O25 at Hough
N1 Mooresville
N8 at Hopewell
WEST IREDELL
A23 at Atkins
A30 at South Iredell
S6 BYE
S13 at Statesville
S20 North Iredell
S27 Draughn
O4 at East Burke
O11 West Caldwell
O18 Patton
O25 at Bunker Hill
N1 Hibriten
N8 at Fred T. Foard
WEST LINCOLN
A23 Draughn
A30 BYE
S6 Cherryville
S13 at Fred T. Foard
S20 at East Burke
S27 North Lincoln
O4 Maiden (Homecoming)
O11 at Newton Conover
O18 Lincolnton
O25 at Bandys
N1 at East Lincoln
N8 Lake Norman Charter
WEST MECKLENBURG
A23 at Rocky River
A30 West Charlotte
S6 Garinger
S13 Kings Mountain
S20 at Hopewell
S27 at Providence
O4 BYE
O11 Ardrey Kell
O18 Berry (Homecoming)
O25 at Olympic
N1 Harding (Senior Night)
N8 at South Mecklenburg
WEST ROWAN
A23 at Mooresville
A30 North Rowan
S6 Cox Mill
S13 Davie County
S20 A.L. Brown
S27 BYE
O4 at Concord
O11 at East Rowan
O18 South Iredell (Homecoming)
O25 at North Iredell
N1 at Carson
N8 Statesville (Senior Night)
WEST STANLY
A23 Piedmont
A30 at Albemarle
S6 Southwest Randolph
S13 at North Stanly
S20 at Wheatmore
S27 East Rowan
O4 BYE
O11 at Forest Hills
O18 South Stanly
O25 at Montgomery Central
N1 at Anson County
N8 Mount Pleasant
YORK
A23 at Clover
A30 Dorman
S6 at Indian Land
S13 BYE
S20 at Rock Hill
S27 Fort Mill
O4 Ridge View
O11 Westwood
O18 at Lancaster
O25 Richland Northeast
N1 at South Pointe (SC)
