Providence Day 4-star recruit commits to UNC

Providence Day’s Kedrick Bingley-Jones committed to North Carolina Saturday.

Bingley-Jones is a 6-foot-3, 270-pound senior defensive end. Last season he had 78 tackles, 13 sacks and two safeties. He made the N.C. Independent Schools’ all-state team and the Observer’s all-star defensive team.

He’s a four-star national recruit who is ranked No. 161 overall by 247 Sports. He’s the No. 11 recruit at his position nationally and No. 7 overall in North Carolina.

