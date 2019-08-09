Charlotte-area prep basketball stars take 5 of top 10 spots in 2022 rankings

High School Sports

The first Phenom Hoop Report ranking for the N.C. Class of 2022 is out, and it’s heavy on Charlotte-area talent.

Three of the top four players are from the immediate Charlotte area and five of the top 10.

The No. 1 player is Concord Cannon School’s Jaden Bradley. Bradley is considered a top 10 recruit nationally. At No. 3 is Lincolnton Combine Academy point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino. Butler High’s Patrick Wessler, a 6-10 center, is No. 4.

Also in the top 10 are Cannon sophomore forward DJ Nix and Vance sophomore power forward Daniel Sanford.

Five other area players made the top 20: No. 13 Jeremy Gregory (6-7, North Mecklenburg); No. 14 Christian Reeves (6-11, Cannon); No. 15 Elijah Gray (6-6, Carmel Christian), No. 17 Jordan Marsh (5-10, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge) and No. 20 Anthony Breland (6-1, school TBD).

RankNameHeightCitySchool
1Jaden Bradley6’3ConcordCannon
2MJ Rice6’5DurhamDurham Academy
3Jalen Hood-Schifino6’2CharlotteNorthside Christian
4Patrick Wessler6’11CharlotteButler
5Jaydon Young6’3GoldsboroWayne Christian
6DJ Nix6’7ConcordCannon
7DeAnte Green6’8ArdenChrist School
8Asa White6’7GarnerGarner
9Fred Dilione6’4FayettevilleTrinity Christian
10Daniel Sanford6’6CharlotteVance
11Kheni Briggs6’4KannapolisA.L Brown
12Avion Pinner6’7WilliamstonRiverside-Martin
13Jeremy Gregory6’7CharlotteNorth Mecklenburg
14Christian Reeves6’10CharlotteCannon School
15Elijah Gray6’6CharlotteCarmel Christian
16Khalil Marshall6’1RaleighWord of God
17Jordan Marsh5’10HarrisburgHickory Ridge
18Jalen Higgins6’4FayettevilleVillage Christian Academy
19Jeremy Dixon6’4KinstonKinston
20Anthony Breland6’1DenverTBD
21Jamori McDougald6’0SanfordTrinity Christian
22Julius Reese Jr.6’3KernersvilleGlenn
23Jacob Newman5’11CharlotteMyers Park
24Aaron Murphy6’3GreenvilleJ.H. Rose
25Amare Miller6’6Browns SummitPiedmont Classical
26Donovan Atwell6’5HuntersvilleLake Norman Charter
27Chase Lowe6’5MatthewsWeddington
28Tristan LeXander6’2KannapolisA.L Brown
29Cam Oates5’10FayettevilleTrinity Christian
30Shane Fernald6’6Mt. PleasantMt Pleasant
31BJ Morris6’4ClemmonsWest Forsyth
32Evan Smith6’3CharlotteArdrey Kell
33Dwight Canady6’0HendersonvilleHendersonville
34Michael Zanoni6’3CharlotteProvidence Day
35Sam Cogan6’3LincolntonLincoln Charter
36Ryan Roberts6’4BurlingtonThe Burlington School
37James Wilkins6’1Winston-SalemCalvary Day
38Cedavion Wimbley6’0FayettevilleTrinity Christian
39Manny Elliott6’2GreensboroDudley
40Logan Blair6’5CharlotteHarding University
41Travis Shaw6’4GreensboroGrimsley
42Chancelor Morrow6’5CharlotteWest Charlotte
43Chatham Lambiotte6’6WilmingtonCape Fear Academy
44Graham Worland6’4CorneliusHough
45James Agany7’0HickoryMoravian prep
46Abrahm Driver6’6WilmingtonNew Hanover
47Quentin Rice5’8MorgantonMorganton Freedom
48Keondre Rodgers5’7AhoskiHertford County
49Nolan Hodge6’3GreensboroNorthern Guilford
50Wes Johnson6’8RaleighLeesville Road
51Dawson McAlhany6’4Winston-SalemBishop McGuiness
52Eric Wynn6’8Bessemer CityCommunity Christian
53Jeremy Aldrich5’11WilmingtonNew Hanover
54Jake McTaggert6’7HayesvilleHayesville
55Maleec Myers5’7WilmingtonNew Hanover
56Marc Raye5’7AlbemarleAlbemarle
57Nolan Ford6’7RaleighSanderson
58Angel Bowie6’1LumbertonLumberton
59Isaiah Williams6’3Indian TrailPorter Ridge
60Dee Barnett5’8WilmingtonNew Hanover
61Dontavious Pettaway6’3Snow HillGreene Central
62Harrison Alexander6’7ConcordCannon
63Isaiah Tate5’10Kings MountainKings Mountain
64Joe McDonough6’4CharlotteProvidence Day
65Miles McClure6’5FranklinFranklin
66Davis Molnar6’5FayettevilleTerry Sanford
67Daylen Pritchard6’1ValdeseDraughn
68Kolbe Ashe5’10HayesvilleHayesville
69Neeko Taylor6’0FarmvilleFarmville Central
70Shaleak Knotts6’1MonroeMonroe
71TJ Miller6’2Greensboro

72Jay Goode6’1WarrentonWarren County
73Jerec Thompson6’1HillsboroughOrange
74Jayquan Curry5’10GoldsboroWayne Christian
75Bralen Hamrick6’4CharlotteHarding University
75Justin Monden5’8Wake ForestHeritage
75Jackson Hawkins6’2OlinNorth Iredell
75Mikhail Pocknett6’4DudleySouthern Wayne
75Cameron Lutteloh6’3GrahamRiver Mill Academy
75Dane Coltrane6’4HarmonyNorth Iredell
75Hagan Aderhold6’0CaryCary
75James Marshall6’4RaleighSanderson
75Jordan Crawford5’9CharlotteNorth Mecklenburg
75Kenyon Wall6’7WadesboroAnson
75Mari Adams5’10ShelbyCrest
75Nik Graves6’0DurhamDurham Academy
75Omar Harris6’3PlymouthWashington County
75Carmillo Burton6’0BarcoCurrituck
75Moses Tufts6’2AydenAyden-Grifton
75Nayshin Waller6’2PrincetonPrinceton
75Zay Mayo5’11PinetopsSouthwest Edgecombe

