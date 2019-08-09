High School Sports
Charlotte-area prep basketball stars take 5 of top 10 spots in 2022 rankings
The first Phenom Hoop Report ranking for the N.C. Class of 2022 is out, and it’s heavy on Charlotte-area talent.
Three of the top four players are from the immediate Charlotte area and five of the top 10.
The No. 1 player is Concord Cannon School’s Jaden Bradley. Bradley is considered a top 10 recruit nationally. At No. 3 is Lincolnton Combine Academy point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino. Butler High’s Patrick Wessler, a 6-10 center, is No. 4.
Also in the top 10 are Cannon sophomore forward DJ Nix and Vance sophomore power forward Daniel Sanford.
Five other area players made the top 20: No. 13 Jeremy Gregory (6-7, North Mecklenburg); No. 14 Christian Reeves (6-11, Cannon); No. 15 Elijah Gray (6-6, Carmel Christian), No. 17 Jordan Marsh (5-10, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge) and No. 20 Anthony Breland (6-1, school TBD).
|Rank
|Name
|Height
|City
|School
|1
|Jaden Bradley
|6’3
|Concord
|Cannon
|2
|MJ Rice
|6’5
|Durham
|Durham Academy
|3
|Jalen Hood-Schifino
|6’2
|Charlotte
|Northside Christian
|4
|Patrick Wessler
|6’11
|Charlotte
|Butler
|5
|Jaydon Young
|6’3
|Goldsboro
|Wayne Christian
|6
|DJ Nix
|6’7
|Concord
|Cannon
|7
|DeAnte Green
|6’8
|Arden
|Christ School
|8
|Asa White
|6’7
|Garner
|Garner
|9
|Fred Dilione
|6’4
|Fayetteville
|Trinity Christian
|10
|Daniel Sanford
|6’6
|Charlotte
|Vance
|11
|Kheni Briggs
|6’4
|Kannapolis
|A.L Brown
|12
|Avion Pinner
|6’7
|Williamston
|Riverside-Martin
|13
|Jeremy Gregory
|6’7
|Charlotte
|North Mecklenburg
|14
|Christian Reeves
|6’10
|Charlotte
|Cannon School
|15
|Elijah Gray
|6’6
|Charlotte
|Carmel Christian
|16
|Khalil Marshall
|6’1
|Raleigh
|Word of God
|17
|Jordan Marsh
|5’10
|Harrisburg
|Hickory Ridge
|18
|Jalen Higgins
|6’4
|Fayetteville
|Village Christian Academy
|19
|Jeremy Dixon
|6’4
|Kinston
|Kinston
|20
|Anthony Breland
|6’1
|Denver
|TBD
|21
|Jamori McDougald
|6’0
|Sanford
|Trinity Christian
|22
|Julius Reese Jr.
|6’3
|Kernersville
|Glenn
|23
|Jacob Newman
|5’11
|Charlotte
|Myers Park
|24
|Aaron Murphy
|6’3
|Greenville
|J.H. Rose
|25
|Amare Miller
|6’6
|Browns Summit
|Piedmont Classical
|26
|Donovan Atwell
|6’5
|Huntersville
|Lake Norman Charter
|27
|Chase Lowe
|6’5
|Matthews
|Weddington
|28
|Tristan LeXander
|6’2
|Kannapolis
|A.L Brown
|29
|Cam Oates
|5’10
|Fayetteville
|Trinity Christian
|30
|Shane Fernald
|6’6
|Mt. Pleasant
|Mt Pleasant
|31
|BJ Morris
|6’4
|Clemmons
|West Forsyth
|32
|Evan Smith
|6’3
|Charlotte
|Ardrey Kell
|33
|Dwight Canady
|6’0
|Hendersonville
|Hendersonville
|34
|Michael Zanoni
|6’3
|Charlotte
|Providence Day
|35
|Sam Cogan
|6’3
|Lincolnton
|Lincoln Charter
|36
|Ryan Roberts
|6’4
|Burlington
|The Burlington School
|37
|James Wilkins
|6’1
|Winston-Salem
|Calvary Day
|38
|Cedavion Wimbley
|6’0
|Fayetteville
|Trinity Christian
|39
|Manny Elliott
|6’2
|Greensboro
|Dudley
|40
|Logan Blair
|6’5
|Charlotte
|Harding University
|41
|Travis Shaw
|6’4
|Greensboro
|Grimsley
|42
|Chancelor Morrow
|6’5
|Charlotte
|West Charlotte
|43
|Chatham Lambiotte
|6’6
|Wilmington
|Cape Fear Academy
|44
|Graham Worland
|6’4
|Cornelius
|Hough
|45
|James Agany
|7’0
|Hickory
|Moravian prep
|46
|Abrahm Driver
|6’6
|Wilmington
|New Hanover
|47
|Quentin Rice
|5’8
|Morganton
|Morganton Freedom
|48
|Keondre Rodgers
|5’7
|Ahoski
|Hertford County
|49
|Nolan Hodge
|6’3
|Greensboro
|Northern Guilford
|50
|Wes Johnson
|6’8
|Raleigh
|Leesville Road
|51
|Dawson McAlhany
|6’4
|Winston-Salem
|Bishop McGuiness
|52
|Eric Wynn
|6’8
|Bessemer City
|Community Christian
|53
|Jeremy Aldrich
|5’11
|Wilmington
|New Hanover
|54
|Jake McTaggert
|6’7
|Hayesville
|Hayesville
|55
|Maleec Myers
|5’7
|Wilmington
|New Hanover
|56
|Marc Raye
|5’7
|Albemarle
|Albemarle
|57
|Nolan Ford
|6’7
|Raleigh
|Sanderson
|58
|Angel Bowie
|6’1
|Lumberton
|Lumberton
|59
|Isaiah Williams
|6’3
|Indian Trail
|Porter Ridge
|60
|Dee Barnett
|5’8
|Wilmington
|New Hanover
|61
|Dontavious Pettaway
|6’3
|Snow Hill
|Greene Central
|62
|Harrison Alexander
|6’7
|Concord
|Cannon
|63
|Isaiah Tate
|5’10
|Kings Mountain
|Kings Mountain
|64
|Joe McDonough
|6’4
|Charlotte
|Providence Day
|65
|Miles McClure
|6’5
|Franklin
|Franklin
|66
|Davis Molnar
|6’5
|Fayetteville
|Terry Sanford
|67
|Daylen Pritchard
|6’1
|Valdese
|Draughn
|68
|Kolbe Ashe
|5’10
|Hayesville
|Hayesville
|69
|Neeko Taylor
|6’0
|Farmville
|Farmville Central
|70
|Shaleak Knotts
|6’1
|Monroe
|Monroe
|71
|TJ Miller
|6’2
|Greensboro
|72
|Jay Goode
|6’1
|Warrenton
|Warren County
|73
|Jerec Thompson
|6’1
|Hillsborough
|Orange
|74
|Jayquan Curry
|5’10
|Goldsboro
|Wayne Christian
|75
|Bralen Hamrick
|6’4
|Charlotte
|Harding University
|75
|Justin Monden
|5’8
|Wake Forest
|Heritage
|75
|Jackson Hawkins
|6’2
|Olin
|North Iredell
|75
|Mikhail Pocknett
|6’4
|Dudley
|Southern Wayne
|75
|Cameron Lutteloh
|6’3
|Graham
|River Mill Academy
|75
|Dane Coltrane
|6’4
|Harmony
|North Iredell
|75
|Hagan Aderhold
|6’0
|Cary
|Cary
|75
|James Marshall
|6’4
|Raleigh
|Sanderson
|75
|Jordan Crawford
|5’9
|Charlotte
|North Mecklenburg
|75
|Kenyon Wall
|6’7
|Wadesboro
|Anson
|75
|Mari Adams
|5’10
|Shelby
|Crest
|75
|Nik Graves
|6’0
|Durham
|Durham Academy
|75
|Omar Harris
|6’3
|Plymouth
|Washington County
|75
|Carmillo Burton
|6’0
|Barco
|Currituck
|75
|Moses Tufts
|6’2
|Ayden
|Ayden-Grifton
|75
|Nayshin Waller
|6’2
|Princeton
|Princeton
|75
|Zay Mayo
|5’11
|Pinetops
|Southwest Edgecombe
