Charlotte-area prep basketball stars take 5 of top 10 spots in 2022 rankings

Riding With Recruits: Duke signee and McDonald’s All-American Wendell Moore McDonald's All-American and Duke signee Wendell Moore of Concord's Cox Mill High School talks his high school legacy, wearing the number 0 and what surprised him about Coach K on this week's episode of Riding With Recruits Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK McDonald's All-American and Duke signee Wendell Moore of Concord's Cox Mill High School talks his high school legacy, wearing the number 0 and what surprised him about Coach K on this week's episode of Riding With Recruits

The first Phenom Hoop Report ranking for the N.C. Class of 2022 is out, and it’s heavy on Charlotte-area talent.

Three of the top four players are from the immediate Charlotte area and five of the top 10.

The No. 1 player is Concord Cannon School’s Jaden Bradley. Bradley is considered a top 10 recruit nationally. At No. 3 is Lincolnton Combine Academy point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino. Butler High’s Patrick Wessler, a 6-10 center, is No. 4.

Also in the top 10 are Cannon sophomore forward DJ Nix and Vance sophomore power forward Daniel Sanford.

Five other area players made the top 20: No. 13 Jeremy Gregory (6-7, North Mecklenburg); No. 14 Christian Reeves (6-11, Cannon); No. 15 Elijah Gray (6-6, Carmel Christian), No. 17 Jordan Marsh (5-10, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge) and No. 20 Anthony Breland (6-1, school TBD).

Rank Name Height City School 1 Jaden Bradley 6’3 Concord Cannon 2 MJ Rice 6’5 Durham Durham Academy 3 Jalen Hood-Schifino 6’2 Charlotte Northside Christian 4 Patrick Wessler 6’11 Charlotte Butler 5 Jaydon Young 6’3 Goldsboro Wayne Christian 6 DJ Nix 6’7 Concord Cannon 7 DeAnte Green 6’8 Arden Christ School 8 Asa White 6’7 Garner Garner 9 Fred Dilione 6’4 Fayetteville Trinity Christian 10 Daniel Sanford 6’6 Charlotte Vance 11 Kheni Briggs 6’4 Kannapolis A.L Brown 12 Avion Pinner 6’7 Williamston Riverside-Martin 13 Jeremy Gregory 6’7 Charlotte North Mecklenburg 14 Christian Reeves 6’10 Charlotte Cannon School 15 Elijah Gray 6’6 Charlotte Carmel Christian 16 Khalil Marshall 6’1 Raleigh Word of God 17 Jordan Marsh 5’10 Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 18 Jalen Higgins 6’4 Fayetteville Village Christian Academy 19 Jeremy Dixon 6’4 Kinston Kinston 20 Anthony Breland 6’1 Denver TBD 21 Jamori McDougald 6’0 Sanford Trinity Christian 22 Julius Reese Jr. 6’3 Kernersville Glenn 23 Jacob Newman 5’11 Charlotte Myers Park 24 Aaron Murphy 6’3 Greenville J.H. Rose 25 Amare Miller 6’6 Browns Summit Piedmont Classical 26 Donovan Atwell 6’5 Huntersville Lake Norman Charter 27 Chase Lowe 6’5 Matthews Weddington 28 Tristan LeXander 6’2 Kannapolis A.L Brown 29 Cam Oates 5’10 Fayetteville Trinity Christian 30 Shane Fernald 6’6 Mt. Pleasant Mt Pleasant 31 BJ Morris 6’4 Clemmons West Forsyth 32 Evan Smith 6’3 Charlotte Ardrey Kell 33 Dwight Canady 6’0 Hendersonville Hendersonville 34 Michael Zanoni 6’3 Charlotte Providence Day 35 Sam Cogan 6’3 Lincolnton Lincoln Charter 36 Ryan Roberts 6’4 Burlington The Burlington School 37 James Wilkins 6’1 Winston-Salem Calvary Day 38 Cedavion Wimbley 6’0 Fayetteville Trinity Christian 39 Manny Elliott 6’2 Greensboro Dudley 40 Logan Blair 6’5 Charlotte Harding University 41 Travis Shaw 6’4 Greensboro Grimsley 42 Chancelor Morrow 6’5 Charlotte West Charlotte 43 Chatham Lambiotte 6’6 Wilmington Cape Fear Academy 44 Graham Worland 6’4 Cornelius Hough 45 James Agany 7’0 Hickory Moravian prep 46 Abrahm Driver 6’6 Wilmington New Hanover 47 Quentin Rice 5’8 Morganton Morganton Freedom 48 Keondre Rodgers 5’7 Ahoski Hertford County 49 Nolan Hodge 6’3 Greensboro Northern Guilford 50 Wes Johnson 6’8 Raleigh Leesville Road 51 Dawson McAlhany 6’4 Winston-Salem Bishop McGuiness 52 Eric Wynn 6’8 Bessemer City Community Christian 53 Jeremy Aldrich 5’11 Wilmington New Hanover 54 Jake McTaggert 6’7 Hayesville Hayesville 55 Maleec Myers 5’7 Wilmington New Hanover 56 Marc Raye 5’7 Albemarle Albemarle 57 Nolan Ford 6’7 Raleigh Sanderson 58 Angel Bowie 6’1 Lumberton Lumberton 59 Isaiah Williams 6’3 Indian Trail Porter Ridge 60 Dee Barnett 5’8 Wilmington New Hanover 61 Dontavious Pettaway 6’3 Snow Hill Greene Central 62 Harrison Alexander 6’7 Concord Cannon 63 Isaiah Tate 5’10 Kings Mountain Kings Mountain 64 Joe McDonough 6’4 Charlotte Providence Day 65 Miles McClure 6’5 Franklin Franklin 66 Davis Molnar 6’5 Fayetteville Terry Sanford 67 Daylen Pritchard 6’1 Valdese Draughn 68 Kolbe Ashe 5’10 Hayesville Hayesville 69 Neeko Taylor 6’0 Farmville Farmville Central 70 Shaleak Knotts 6’1 Monroe Monroe 71 TJ Miller 6’2 Greensboro



72 Jay Goode 6’1 Warrenton Warren County 73 Jerec Thompson 6’1 Hillsborough Orange 74 Jayquan Curry 5’10 Goldsboro Wayne Christian 75 Bralen Hamrick 6’4 Charlotte Harding University 75 Justin Monden 5’8 Wake Forest Heritage 75 Jackson Hawkins 6’2 Olin North Iredell 75 Mikhail Pocknett 6’4 Dudley Southern Wayne 75 Cameron Lutteloh 6’3 Graham River Mill Academy 75 Dane Coltrane 6’4 Harmony North Iredell 75 Hagan Aderhold 6’0 Cary Cary 75 James Marshall 6’4 Raleigh Sanderson 75 Jordan Crawford 5’9 Charlotte North Mecklenburg 75 Kenyon Wall 6’7 Wadesboro Anson 75 Mari Adams 5’10 Shelby Crest 75 Nik Graves 6’0 Durham Durham Academy 75 Omar Harris 6’3 Plymouth Washington County 75 Carmillo Burton 6’0 Barco Currituck 75 Moses Tufts 6’2 Ayden Ayden-Grifton 75 Nayshin Waller 6’2 Princeton Princeton 75 Zay Mayo 5’11 Pinetops Southwest Edgecombe

