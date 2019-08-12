Prep Notes: Myers Park’s Barbara Nelson tapped to coach all-star game

Riding with Recruits: Shariah Gaddy South Mecklenburg's Shariah Gaddy has signed with Presbyterian and last week she tied a long standing N.C. record with 10 made 3-point shots. She credits trainer Randall Clark with helping her become a better shooter. Filmed on February 19, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Mecklenburg's Shariah Gaddy has signed with Presbyterian and last week she tied a long standing N.C. record with 10 made 3-point shots. She credits trainer Randall Clark with helping her become a better shooter. Filmed on February 19, 2019.

Myers Park girls basketball coach Barbara Nelson was one of the coaches named for the 2020 Carolinas Classic girls basketball game.

The game annually matches some of the top public school seniors in North Carolina against their S.C. counterparts. The game has been played in Wilmington in recent years.

Nelson will be joined on the coaching staff by Tarboro’s Jamie Willoughby.

Nelson is one of the winningest coaches in Mecklenburg County history. Her teams have won more than 700 games and she has captured nine state championships at Providence Day and Myers Park.

▪ Wes Hepler, a former Myers Park boys basketball coach, has resigned at North Gaston. Hepler will now coach the baseball team at North Gaston.

North Gaston’s baseball team has averaged 21 wins the past three years and reached the Elite 8 last season under coach Jesse Martin. Hepler is 162-129 overall as a basketball coach.

He was 48-31 with the Myers Park girls from 2008-11 and he was 76-60 with the Mustangs’ boys from 2011-16.

He has been at North Gaston since 2016 and has a 38-38 overall record. His 2017-18 team won 17 games, the most in 20 years at the school.

▪ Former Butler High All-American Cierra Burdick is part of a new 3-on-3 pro basketball team, aimed at qualifying for the 2020 Olympics. Burdick was the No. 14 overall pick in the 2015 WNBA draft. She played on the 2013 FIBA 3-on-3 gold medal world championship team.

The new 3-on-3 team is owned by Force 10 Sports Management, the same group that owns the WNBA’s Seattle Storm.

Area teams fare well in prep volleyball tournament

Two Charlotte-area teams broke even -- or even better -- while competing against some of the top 3A private schools in a weekend volleyball tournament.

Gaston Day went 3-2 and Hickory Grove Christian was 1-1 in the tournament, held at Winston-Salem’s Calvary Day School.

Gaston Day defeated Asheville Christian 2-0 (27-25 and 25-22); Cary Christian (25-15 and 25-15); and Greensboro Caldwell Academy 2-1 (27-29, 25-19 and 25-14).

The Spartans fell to Wilmington Coastal Christian 2-1 (25-20, 22-25 and 18-25); and to Arendell Parrott Academy 0-2 (22-25 and 21-25).

Hickory Grove Christian downed Fayetteville Christian 2-0 but lost to Calvary Day 2-1.

-- Steve Lyttle

Boys’ soccer

Hickory Christian 6, Apex Thales Academy 1: Hickory Christian scored three goals in each half, cruising to a season-opening victory.

