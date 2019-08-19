We’ve got some important news about the big Butler High at Richmond game next month

Country Day QB Russell Tabor gets chance he always dreamt of A lifer at Charlotte Country Day, junior quarterback Russell Tabor would watch the team play as a kid, and win big, and dreamt of the day he would get his chance. A year ago, he led the Bucs to its first state title since 2010. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A lifer at Charlotte Country Day, junior quarterback Russell Tabor would watch the team play as a kid, and win big, and dreamt of the day he would get his chance. A year ago, he led the Bucs to its first state title since 2010.

Butler High School will play at Richmond Senior in September in one of the season’s most highly anticipated games.

But the teams will meet one week earlier than originally scheduled.

The game was listed on Butler’s schedule as being played on Sept. 13, but due to a scheduling error, the teams are actually playing Sept. 6.

The change means Butler will run three straight weeks, on the road, against state championship-level competition. The Bulldogs begin the season Thursday against Hough at the Matthews SportsPlex. Then, the next two weeks, Butler visits Mallard Creek and then Richmond.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Butler will not play a home game until Sept. 20, when the Bulldogs host Providence.

▪ One other area game this week is being moved. Lawndale Burns’ scheduled game at Cleveland County rival Kings Mountain will instead be played at Gardner-Webb. The game was moved because field renovations at Kings Mountain’s stadium are not yet complete.

Butler High’s revised schedule

BUTLER

A22 vs. Hough in Charlotte High School Kickoff Night at Matthews’ Sportsplex (Thursday night), 8

A30 at Mallard Creek

S6 at Richmond Senior

S13 BYE

S20 Providence

S27 Rocky River

O4 Porter Ridge

O11 at Myers Park

O18 at Independence

O25 Hickory Ridge

N1 Garinger (Senior Night)

N8 at East Mecklenburg