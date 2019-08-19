High School Sports
We’ve got some important news about the big Butler High at Richmond game next month
Butler High School will play at Richmond Senior in September in one of the season’s most highly anticipated games.
But the teams will meet one week earlier than originally scheduled.
The game was listed on Butler’s schedule as being played on Sept. 13, but due to a scheduling error, the teams are actually playing Sept. 6.
The change means Butler will run three straight weeks, on the road, against state championship-level competition. The Bulldogs begin the season Thursday against Hough at the Matthews SportsPlex. Then, the next two weeks, Butler visits Mallard Creek and then Richmond.
Butler will not play a home game until Sept. 20, when the Bulldogs host Providence.
▪ One other area game this week is being moved. Lawndale Burns’ scheduled game at Cleveland County rival Kings Mountain will instead be played at Gardner-Webb. The game was moved because field renovations at Kings Mountain’s stadium are not yet complete.
Butler High’s revised schedule
BUTLER
A22 vs. Hough in Charlotte High School Kickoff Night at Matthews’ Sportsplex (Thursday night), 8
A30 at Mallard Creek
S6 at Richmond Senior
S13 BYE
S20 Providence
S27 Rocky River
O4 Porter Ridge
O11 at Myers Park
O18 at Independence
O25 Hickory Ridge
N1 Garinger (Senior Night)
N8 at East Mecklenburg
