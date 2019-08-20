Monday’s fall sports roundup: Weddington stops South Meck, stays unbeaten

Riding with Recruits: Shariah Gaddy South Mecklenburg's Shariah Gaddy has signed with Presbyterian and last week she tied a long standing N.C. record with 10 made 3-point shots. She credits trainer Randall Clark with helping her become a better shooter. Filmed on February 19, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Mecklenburg's Shariah Gaddy has signed with Presbyterian and last week she tied a long standing N.C. record with 10 made 3-point shots. She credits trainer Randall Clark with helping her become a better shooter. Filmed on February 19, 2019.

Weddington High School volleyball is off to a hot start this season.

The Warriors beat South Mecklenburg 3-0 Monday to improve to 4-0. The game was originally scheduled for South Meck, but moved due to renovations being made to the Sabres’ gym.

It was Weddington’s second 3-0 win over the season. The Warriors have only lost one game all year, during a 2-1 win over Indian Land.

On Monday, Weddington beat South Meck 25-23, 25-21, 25-15.

Tuesday’s outstanding performers

Paige Bagwell (Kings Mountain girls’ volleyball): Bagwell had four kills, 28 assists and six digs as the Mountaineers swept East Rutherford 3-0.

Matheus Sadovsky (Butler boys’ soccer): A senior, Sadovsky scored four goals and added an assist as the Bulldogs blanked Unionville Piedmont 9-0.

Grant Sutherland (Marvin Ridge boys’ soccer): Sutherland’s three goals helped theMavericks open with a 4-0 victory over Indian Trail Sun Valley.

SOCCER

Charlotte Catholic’s boys’ soccer team made a statement on opening night of its 2019 season Monday.

In a meeting of perennial Charlotte-area powers, the Cougars outshot visiting Indian Trail Porter Ridge 18-2 in the first half and built a big early lead on route to a 4-1 victory.

Both teams are coming off big seasons that ended in disappointment. Porter Ridge went 20-2 during the 2018 regular season and was the second seed in the 4A Western Regionals. Charlotte Catholic had a 21-2-1 regular-season mark and was top-seeded in 3A.

But each team was upset in the second round of the playoffs.

The Cougars, a senior-laden team, dominated Monday. They outshot Porter Ridge 31-9 for the game, getting goals from four seniors -- Patrick Fenton, Ryan Bayadi, Max Nenichka and Luis Abril. Charlotte Catholic’s big early surge resulted in a 3-0 halftime lead.

MECKLENBURG NONCONFERENCE

Ardrey Kell 1, Concord 1: This meeting of soccer powers at Concord was scoreless with four minutes remaining. But Concord took a 1-0 lead on an Isaiah Clark goal. The Knights rallied for the tie on Gino Macias’ goal with two minutes left.

Butler 9, Unionville Piedmont 0: Matheus Sadovsky had a part in four of the Bulldogs’ first five goals, scoring three times and adding an assist. He finished with four goals. Erick Gonzalez added two goals and an assist, and Edin Velagic had a goal and an assist.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Marvin Ridge 4, Indian Trail Sun Valley 0: The Mavericks, state 3A runners-up a year ago, got off to a big start behind senior Grant Sutherland’s three goals. Rory Milford added two assists.

OTHER NONCONFERENCE

Asheville 7, Kings Mountain 0

Avery County 6, North Wilkes 2: Avery County jumped to a 4-0 halftime lead.

Boone Watauga 4, Asheville Erwin 0: The Pioneers scored all their goals in the opening 30 minutes.

Concord Jay M. Robinson 3, Mount Pleasant 1: The host Bulldogs built a 3-0 halftime lead.

East Burke at North Lincoln: A storm postponed this match until Tuesday evening.

East Rutherford at Boiling Springs Crest: A thunderstorm postponed this match until next Monday.

Hickory 2, Lenoir Hibriten 1: Carter Holt scored in the first half for Hickory, and Patrick Ceccato broke a 1-1 tie with a second-half goal.

Morganton Patton 7, Marion McDowell 0

Newton Foard 1, Ledford 1

R-S Central 4, Canton Pisgah 0: Senior Austin Alexander scored four goals, and senior goalkeeper Noah Harris made 11 saves.

South Rowan 3, China Grove Carson 1: Dalton Baxter, Jordi Cortez and Harrison Ward scored for South Rowan. Jaxon Wheeler got the Jesse Carson goal.

West Caldwell 9, Maiden 0

Girls’ tennis

North Iredell 9, West Iredell 0

River Bluff 5, Charlotte Latin 1: River Bluff won in the finals of the Florence Tennis Association event at the Eddie Floyd Tennis Center.





Singles







Jesse Hollins(RB) d Kate Coppage(CL) 8-0



Liyin Zhu(RB) d Nina Lavelle(CL) 8-7(4)



Claire Floyd(RB) d Chloe Floyd(CL) 8-1



Shelby Byers(RB) d Samantha DeWeese(CL) 8-2



Mayes Fisher(CL) d Jakobia Abraham(8-7(2)







Doubles



Benefield/Mitchell(RB) d Annabel Chen/Eliza Poole(CL) 8-5

Volleyball

MECKLENBURG NONCONFERENCE

Concord Cox Mill 3, Hough 1

Concord Jay M. Robinson 3, Hopewell 2: The host Bulldogs won the match with a tightly-contested 15-11 triumph in the fifth set. Abbey Redding led the victors with 10 kills and 16 assists, and Emma Beltran had 13 digs.

OTHER NONCONFERENCE

Boiling Springs Crest 3, Hickory St. Stephens 1: The Chargers took control of this match with a 26-24 victory in the third set.

East Burke 3, West Lincoln 0 (25-16, 25-10, 25-17): Graleigh Hildebran had 10 digs and a block for the winning Cavaliers.

East Lincoln 3, Gastonia Forestview 2: The Mustangs won this hard-fought match with a 17-15 victory in the fifth set.

Gastonia Piedmont Community Charter 3, York Lake Pointe Academy 2

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 3, Monroe 0 (25-13, 25-10, 25-7): Sydney Rutledge had five kills and four blocks, and Savannah McIntosh totaled 16 assists and six digs for the Pirates. Teammate Maddie Goodman had six service aces.

Kings Mountain 3, East Rutherford 0 (25-14, 25-15, 25-20): Aaliyah Byers’ 18 kills and six digs led the Mountaineers. Paige Bagwell added four kills, 28 assists, and six digs, and Kyann Crocker had 20 digs.

Mount Pleasant 3, Northwest Cabarrus 0 (25-14, 25-12, 25-16)

South Rowan 3, East Rowan 0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-18): Kira Rymer had 22 kills and 11 assists for South Rowan, and Payton Black added 18 digs.

Statesville Christian 3, Nebo Christian 0

West Stanly 3, South Stanly 0 (25-23, 25-10, 25-7)

Field Hockey

Country Day 4, Ardrey Kell 0: Country Day got goals from Lilly Poole, Margaret Mosley, Jordana Markel and Arden Davies in an easy win. Ardrey Kell’s Annalise Gerraughty had six saves.

CCDS. 2 - 2 - 4



AKHS 0 - 0 - 0







Scoring for CCDS:



Lilly Poole (assist Katie So); Margaret Mosley (assist Carter Murr); Jordana Markel (assist Cameron Park and Ellie Dixon); Arden Davies







In Goal:



CCDS- Zella Thomas ( 2 saves) and Grace Gardner



AKHS- Annalise Gerraughty (6 saves)

