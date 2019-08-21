The Observer’s high school football roundtable

Observer prep writers pick their top 3 players to watch Charlotte Observer writer Langston Wertz and correspondent Jay Edwards are joined by Mallard Creek head coach Mike Palmieri and former coach Sam Greiner during a discussion of the top three players to watch in the upcoming prep season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Charlotte Observer writer Langston Wertz and correspondent Jay Edwards are joined by Mallard Creek head coach Mike Palmieri and former coach Sam Greiner during a discussion of the top three players to watch in the upcoming prep season.

To get ready for the 2019 high school football season, the Observer invited former Harding High state championship football coach Sam Greiner, Mallard Creek coach Mike Palmieri and correspondent Jay Edwards to talk about the upcoming and the game in general.

Below are episodes from that discussion.

Episode 1: Building an elite program

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

SHARE COPY LINK Charlotte Observer writer Langston Wertz and correspondent Jay Edwards delve into what it takes to build an elite high school football team with Mallard Creek head coach Mike Palmieri and former Harding/Hickory Ridge head coach Sam Greiner.

Episode 2: Influence on Panthers on prep football locally

SHARE COPY LINK A Charlotte Observer roundtable discussion with writer Langston Wertz, correspondent Jay Edwards, Mallard Creek head coach Mike Palmieri and former Harding/Hickory Ridge head coach Sam Greiner discusses the impact of the Panthers on local football.

Episode 3: How opening week is the best week

SHARE COPY LINK For prep football fans and players this is an exciting time of year. A Charlotte Observer roundtable with Langston Wertz, Mallard Creek head coach Mike Palmieri, former coach Sam Greiner and Jay Edwards discuss what this time of season means.

Episode 4: Will a Charlotte team finally win a big 4A title this year?

SHARE COPY LINK A few seasons have passed since a Charlotte team has won the 4A state championship in football. Charlotte Observer writer Langston Wertz and correspondent Jay Edwards discuss this with Mallard Creek coach Mike Palmieri and former coach Sam Greiner.

Episode 5: Why did Sam Greiner leave Hickory Ridge?

SHARE COPY LINK Charlotte Observer writer Langston Wertz talks with former Harding/Hickory Ridge head football coach Sam Greiner on what happened. Greiner led Harding University to a state championship only to leave for Hickory Ridge and last a season.

Episode 6: Mallard Creek vs. Dutch Fork Friday

SHARE COPY LINK Mallard Creek will face Dutch Fork this week in prep football action. The matchup pits head coaches Mike Palmieri against local legend Tom Knotts. Palmieri talks about the matchup during a Charlotte Observer roundtable on prep football.

Episode 7: Panel picks 3 players to watch