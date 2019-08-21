High School Sports
The Observer’s high school football roundtable
Observer prep writers pick their top 3 players to watch
To get ready for the 2019 high school football season, the Observer invited former Harding High state championship football coach Sam Greiner, Mallard Creek coach Mike Palmieri and correspondent Jay Edwards to talk about the upcoming and the game in general.
Below are episodes from that discussion.
Episode 1: Building an elite program
Episode 2: Influence on Panthers on prep football locally
Episode 3: How opening week is the best week
Episode 4: Will a Charlotte team finally win a big 4A title this year?
Episode 5: Why did Sam Greiner leave Hickory Ridge?
Episode 6: Mallard Creek vs. Dutch Fork Friday
Episode 7: Panel picks 3 players to watch
