One new football team ‘charges’ into the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll this week

It took four days to get Week 1 of high school football in the books, thanks to a wicked band of storms that blew through the area last week.

Some teams played Thursday, some Friday, some Saturday and, finally, the rest of the teams played Monday. After all of that, there’s not much change in the Sweet 16.

Top 10 teams Butler and Hough swapped spots after Butler beat Hough in a game that took two days. And there’s one new team in the poll: Providence Day (1-0) joins for the first time in a few years. The Chargers, loaded with talent, are chasing their first state title since 2011. Providence Day, which features All-State quarterback Cody Cater and nationally recruited defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan and Kedrick Bingley-Jones, shut out Mountain Island Charter 17-0 on the road last week in its season opener.







Rk. School Cl. Rec. Prvs. 1. Mallard Creek 4A 0-0-1 1 2. Myers Park 4A 1-0 2 3. Vance 4A 0-0 3 4. Richmond Sr. 4A 1-0 4 5. Charlotte Catholic 3A 1-0 5 6. Weddington 3A 1-0 6 7. Butler 4A 1-0 8 8. Hough 4A 0-1 7 9. Shelby 2A 1-0 9 10. Chester, SC 3A 1-0 10 11. Kings Mountain 3A 1-0 11 12. Charlotte Christian IND 1-0 13 13. NW Cabarrus 3A 1-0 14 14. Gastonia Huss 3A 0-0 15 15. RH South Pointe 4A 1-0 16 16. Providence Day IND 1-0 NR