High School Sports

One new football team ‘charges’ into the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll this week

Myers Park, Drake Maye, start season hot against Olympic

Led by Alabama recruit Drake Maye, Myers Park blitzed Olympic in its season-opener Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 By
Up Next
Led by Alabama recruit Drake Maye, Myers Park blitzed Olympic in its season-opener Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 By

It took four days to get Week 1 of high school football in the books, thanks to a wicked band of storms that blew through the area last week.

Some teams played Thursday, some Friday, some Saturday and, finally, the rest of the teams played Monday. After all of that, there’s not much change in the Sweet 16.

Top 10 teams Butler and Hough swapped spots after Butler beat Hough in a game that took two days. And there’s one new team in the poll: Providence Day (1-0) joins for the first time in a few years. The Chargers, loaded with talent, are chasing their first state title since 2011. Providence Day, which features All-State quarterback Cody Cater and nationally recruited defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan and Kedrick Bingley-Jones, shut out Mountain Island Charter 17-0 on the road last week in its season opener.



Rk.SchoolCl.Rec.Prvs.

1.

Mallard Creek

4A

0-0-1

1

2.

Myers Park

4A

1-0

2

3.

Vance

4A

0-0

3

4.

Richmond Sr.

4A

1-0

4

5.

Charlotte Catholic

3A

1-0

5

6.

Weddington

3A

1-0

6

7.Butler4A1-08
8.Hough4A0-17

9.

Shelby

2A

1-0

9

10.

Chester, SC

3A

1-0

10

11.

Kings Mountain

3A

1-0

11

12.

Charlotte Christian

IND

1-0

13

13.

NW Cabarrus

3A

1-0

14

14.

Gastonia Huss

3A

0-0

15

15.

RH South Pointe

4A

1-0

16

16.Providence DayIND1-0NR



Dropped Out: Belmont South Point (2A, 0-1); Also receiving consideration: Mooresville (4A, 1-0); Statesville (3A, 1-0); Boiling Springs Crest (3A, 1-0); Clover, SC (5A, 1-0).

  Comments  