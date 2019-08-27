High School Sports
One new football team ‘charges’ into the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll this week
Myers Park, Drake Maye, start season hot against Olympic
It took four days to get Week 1 of high school football in the books, thanks to a wicked band of storms that blew through the area last week.
Some teams played Thursday, some Friday, some Saturday and, finally, the rest of the teams played Monday. After all of that, there’s not much change in the Sweet 16.
Top 10 teams Butler and Hough swapped spots after Butler beat Hough in a game that took two days. And there’s one new team in the poll: Providence Day (1-0) joins for the first time in a few years. The Chargers, loaded with talent, are chasing their first state title since 2011. Providence Day, which features All-State quarterback Cody Cater and nationally recruited defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan and Kedrick Bingley-Jones, shut out Mountain Island Charter 17-0 on the road last week in its season opener.
|Rk.
|School
|Cl.
|Rec.
|Prvs.
1.
Mallard Creek
4A
0-0-1
1
2.
Myers Park
4A
1-0
2
3.
Vance
4A
0-0
3
4.
Richmond Sr.
4A
1-0
4
5.
Charlotte Catholic
3A
1-0
|5
6.
Weddington
3A
1-0
6
|7.
|Butler
|4A
|1-0
|8
|8.
|Hough
|4A
|0-1
|7
9.
Shelby
2A
1-0
9
10.
Chester, SC
3A
1-0
10
11.
Kings Mountain
3A
1-0
11
12.
Charlotte Christian
IND
1-0
|13
13.
NW Cabarrus
3A
1-0
14
14.
Gastonia Huss
3A
0-0
15
15.
RH South Pointe
4A
1-0
16
|16.
|Providence Day
|IND
|1-0
|NR
Dropped Out: Belmont South Point (2A, 0-1); Also receiving consideration: Mooresville (4A, 1-0); Statesville (3A, 1-0); Boiling Springs Crest (3A, 1-0); Clover, SC (5A, 1-0).
