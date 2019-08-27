Record-setters, TV ‘stars’ among Observer-area prep football players of the week

Harding defense leads way to win over Hopewell Harding High says after winning the 2017 state title, that a losing season in 2018 was a fluke. In 2019, it's personal, the Rams say. They talk about Monday's dominant win over Hopewell Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Harding High says after winning the 2017 state title, that a losing season in 2018 was a fluke. In 2019, it's personal, the Rams say. They talk about Monday's dominant win over Hopewell

William Barber, West Iredell: had two of his team’s five interceptions in a 42-0 win over Winston-Salem Atkins. The senior defensive back returned both of his interceptions for touchdowns.

Kobe Clifton, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge: starting basketball guard didn’t come out for football until Aug. 1, but he threw three second-half touchdown passes Saturday to spark his team’s 27-20 win over Central Cabarrus.

Hunter Courtney, China Grove Carson: ran for school-record 346 yards on 38 carries in a 56-20 win over South Rowan. Courtney had three touchdowns.

Chancellor Dolphus, Harding: had two fumble recoveries for a touchdown in a 54-6 win over Hopewell. Harding recovered three Hopewell fumbles and intercepted a Hopewell pass — all in the first quarter.

Cody Hardy, Monroe Parkwood: was all over the field on defense in a 29-22 win over North Lincoln. He had 17 total tackles, including two for a loss. Hardy is a sophomore.

Nathan Mahaffey, Fort Mill Nation Ford: ran 35 times for 229 yards and a touchdown in a 20-6 win over Spartanburg.

Trent Simpson, Mallard Creek: Auburn commit at linebacker didn’t play much defense in Friday’s nationally televised game at Dutch Fork (S.C.), but Simpson ran for 182 yards, including an 81-yard scoring run. The game, between top-20 national powers, ended in a 27-27 tie with less than five minutes left due to weather.





