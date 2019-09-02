High School Sports

A 6-time state champion joins the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll

Myers Park High football off to hot start

Nationally ranked Myers Park looked strong in its season-opener against Olympic last week. The Mustangs resume play Friday with crosstown rival Providence. By
Up Next
Nationally ranked Myers Park looked strong in its season-opener against Olympic last week. The Mustangs resume play Friday with crosstown rival Providence. By

Crest High in Boiling Springs has won six state championships and has been one of the most consistent programs in the Observer’s coverage area.

The Chargers have had 13 straight winning seasons and are off a 2-0 start this year. Crest is also the newest team in The Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 high school football.

Crest enters at No. 13. The Chargers are the only new team in the poll this week.

The top six spots in the poll remained the same with a trio of Mecklenburg County teams at the top — No. 1 Mallard Creek, No. 2 Myers Park and No. 3 Vance.

Rk.SchoolCl.Rec.Prvs.
1.Mallard Creek4A1-0-11
2.Myers Park4A1-02
3.Vance4A1-03
4.Richmond Sr.4A2-04
5.Charlotte Catholic3A1-15
6.Weddington3A2-06
7.Shelby2A2-09
8.Chester, SC3A2-010
9. Butler4A1-17
10.Hough4A1-18
11.Kings Mountain3A2-011
12.NW Cabarrus3A2-013
13.Boiling Springs Crest3A2-0NR
14.Gastonia Huss3A1-014
15.Rock Hill South Pointe4A2-015
16.Providence DayIND2-016

Dropped out: Charlotte Christian (IND, 1-1). Also receiving consideration: Alexander Central (3A, 2-0); Forest City Chase (2A, 2-0); Harding (4A, 2-0); Statesville (3A, 2-0); Waxhaw Cuthbertson (3A, 2-0)

  Comments  