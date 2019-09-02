High School Sports
A 6-time state champion joins the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll
Myers Park High football off to hot start
Crest High in Boiling Springs has won six state championships and has been one of the most consistent programs in the Observer’s coverage area.
The Chargers have had 13 straight winning seasons and are off a 2-0 start this year. Crest is also the newest team in The Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 high school football.
Crest enters at No. 13. The Chargers are the only new team in the poll this week.
▪ The top six spots in the poll remained the same with a trio of Mecklenburg County teams at the top — No. 1 Mallard Creek, No. 2 Myers Park and No. 3 Vance.
|Rk.
|School
|Cl.
|Rec.
|Prvs.
|1.
|Mallard Creek
|4A
|1-0-1
|1
|2.
|Myers Park
|4A
|1-0
|2
|3.
|Vance
|4A
|1-0
|3
|4.
|Richmond Sr.
|4A
|2-0
|4
|5.
|Charlotte Catholic
|3A
|1-1
|5
|6.
|Weddington
|3A
|2-0
|6
|7.
|Shelby
|2A
|2-0
|9
|8.
|Chester, SC
|3A
|2-0
|10
|9.
|Butler
|4A
|1-1
|7
|10.
|Hough
|4A
|1-1
|8
|11.
|Kings Mountain
|3A
|2-0
|11
|12.
|NW Cabarrus
|3A
|2-0
|13
|13.
|Boiling Springs Crest
|3A
|2-0
|NR
|14.
|Gastonia Huss
|3A
|1-0
|14
|15.
|Rock Hill South Pointe
|4A
|2-0
|15
|16.
|Providence Day
|IND
|2-0
|16
Dropped out: Charlotte Christian (IND, 1-1). Also receiving consideration: Alexander Central (3A, 2-0); Forest City Chase (2A, 2-0); Harding (4A, 2-0); Statesville (3A, 2-0); Waxhaw Cuthbertson (3A, 2-0)
