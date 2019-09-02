A 6-time state champion joins the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll

Myers Park High football off to hot start Nationally ranked Myers Park looked strong in its season-opener against Olympic last week. The Mustangs resume play Friday with crosstown rival Providence. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Nationally ranked Myers Park looked strong in its season-opener against Olympic last week. The Mustangs resume play Friday with crosstown rival Providence.

Crest High in Boiling Springs has won six state championships and has been one of the most consistent programs in the Observer’s coverage area.

The Chargers have had 13 straight winning seasons and are off a 2-0 start this year. Crest is also the newest team in The Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 high school football.

Crest enters at No. 13. The Chargers are the only new team in the poll this week.

▪ The top six spots in the poll remained the same with a trio of Mecklenburg County teams at the top — No. 1 Mallard Creek, No. 2 Myers Park and No. 3 Vance.

Rk. School Cl. Rec. Prvs. 1. Mallard Creek 4A 1-0-1 1 2. Myers Park 4A 1-0 2 3. Vance 4A 1-0 3 4. Richmond Sr. 4A 2-0 4 5. Charlotte Catholic 3A 1-1 5 6. Weddington 3A 2-0 6 7. Shelby 2A 2-0 9 8. Chester, SC 3A 2-0 10 9. Butler 4A 1-1 7 10. Hough 4A 1-1 8 11. Kings Mountain 3A 2-0 11 12. NW Cabarrus 3A 2-0 13 13. Boiling Springs Crest 3A 2-0 NR 14. Gastonia Huss 3A 1-0 14 15. Rock Hill South Pointe 4A 2-0 15 16. Providence Day IND 2-0 16

Dropped out: Charlotte Christian (IND, 1-1). Also receiving consideration: Alexander Central (3A, 2-0); Forest City Chase (2A, 2-0); Harding (4A, 2-0); Statesville (3A, 2-0); Waxhaw Cuthbertson (3A, 2-0)