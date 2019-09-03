In battle of unbeatens, Ardrey Kell dominates East Meck in soccer showdown Tuesday

Ardrey Kell soccer routs East Meck Ardrey Kell soccer whipped East Meck Tuesday in a battle of unbeaten teams Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ardrey Kell soccer whipped East Meck Tuesday in a battle of unbeaten teams

After giving up a goal in the first two minutes of Tuesday’s game with East Meck, the Ardrey Kell Knights stormed back with four unanswered in the first half. That helped the stage for an easy 9-2 non-conference win at home.

Ardrey Kell midfielder Juan Ramirez had a hat trick (three goals) while Felipe Ruiz and Joshua Wall each had a pair of scores. Tyler Lumwai, and Anders Wilson also chipped in with a goal a piece for the Knights. Christian Etambalako had both scores for East Meck.

The Knights are unbeaten in regulation so far (2-0-2) under Ardrey Kell’s first-year English coach Rob Dalton.

“I think I’m settling in and the results help,” said Dalton. “Everyone’s made me feel very welcome and the guys one hundred percent have signed on to the program of what we’re trying to do. I’m enjoying it so far, but wait till we lose a couple of matches.”

It was a dominant first half for Ardrey Kell as the Knights outshot the Eagles 6-2 while having seven corner kicks to zero for East Meck in building a 4-1 advantage.

East Meck coach Timothy Long described what went wrong for his Eagles.

“First credit to Ardrey Kell,” said Long. “They came out super strong even though we got the early goal. They brought lots of pressure that we couldn’t really handle. We kind of gifted them two (goals), but all credit to them. They put the pressure on us to make those mistakes.”

Just two minutes into the game East Meck’s Christian Etambalako beat two Ardrey Kell defenders while running at top speed down the left sideline. Etambalako’s 20-yard shot beat Knights’ goalkeeper Jack Fuller and the Eagles had a quick 1-0 lead.

It would only take 13 minutes for the Knights’ Ramirez to tie the game at 1-1. Ardrey Kell grabbed the lead for good in the 23rd minute. Off a free kick Ramirez blasted a long, 40-yard shot toward the Eagles’ goal. East Meck goalkeeper Averil Snyder got a hand on the shot but couldn’t keep it out of the net, and the Knights led 2-1. From there the rout was on.

RECORDS: East Meck (2-1) Ardrey Kell (2-0-2)

THREE WHO MATTERED:

(Ardrey Kell – Juan Ramirez) Senior midfielder scored three goals including the game-winning goal, and was dangerous all game.

(Ardrey Kell – Tyler Lumwai) Freshman scored his first varsity goal, netting a penalty kick in the second half to give Ardrey Kell a commanding 5-1 lead.

(East Meck - Christian Etambalako) Senior forward scored both Eagles’ goals including the game’s first goal just two minutes into the contest.

THEY SAID IT: “It is the best feeling scoring nine goals against an opponent and only giving up only two goals. And my man Juan (Ramirez) scoring three goals, a good feeling.” Ardrey Kell freshman Tyler Lumwai.

WORTH MENTIONING:

Both goalkeepers for each team got to play Thursday night. (Jack Fuller and Mani Zamanifekri for Ardrey Kell) and (Averil Snyder and Jonathan Gordon for East Meck).

East Meck will return to action Thursday when it hosts Berry, while Ardrey Kell will travel to Marvin Ridge Thursday for a match against the Mavericks.

EM – 2th minute - Goal – Christian Etambalako

AK – 15th minute – Goal – Juan Ramirez

AK – 23rd minute – Goal - Juan Ramirez)

AK – 26th minute – Goal - Juan Ramirez)

AK – 38th minute – Goal – Andres Wilson

AK – 43th minute – Goal (PK) – Tyler Lumwai

AK – 46th minute – Goal – Felipe Ruiz

EM – 50th minute - Goal – Christian Etambalako

AK – 69th minute – Goal – Joshua Wall

AK – 70th minute – Goal – Felipe Ruiz

AK – 78th minute – Goal – Joshua Wall

Elsewhere

Gaston Day 4, Concord First Assembly 2: Davis Spencer had four goals and Marco Wright one assists in the win for Gaston Day (4-2, 1-0 conference). Concord First Assembly got goals from Avery Stinson and Giovani Longoria.

Gaston Day plays at Statesville Christian Thursday at 4 p.m.