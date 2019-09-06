High School Sports
Friday’s football scores, how the Sweet 16 fared and next week’s schedule
Talking Preps: Recruiting, transferring, Butler, Richmond and games of 9/6/19
How The Sweet 16 Fared
|Rk.
|School
|Cl.
|This Week
|Rec.
|Next week
|1.
|Mallard Creek
|4A
|d. Rocky River 63-21
|2-0-1
|at Gaffney, SC
|2.
|Myers Park
|4A
|d. Providence 63-3
|2-0
|at South Mecklenburg
|3.
|Vance
|4A
|d. Gastonia Huss 35-0
|2-0
|Bye
|4.
|Richmond Sr.
|4A
|d. Butler 42-14
|3-0
|at Ral. Cardinal Gibbons
|5.
|Charlotte Catholic
|3A
|lost 7-3 to Archbishop Rummel
|1-2
|Bye
|6.
|Weddington
|3A
|d. South Meck 42-0
|3-0
|Catawba Ridge, SC
|7.
|Shelby
|2A
|Bye
|2-0
|Boiling Springs Crest
|8.
|Chester, SC
|3A
|lost 43-12 to Rock Hill
|2-1
|Columbia, GA
|9.
|Butler
|4A
|lost 42-14 to Richmond Sr.
|1-2
|bye
|10.
|Hough
|4A
|lost 44-7 to Byrnes, SC
|1-2
|bye
|11.
|Kings Mountain
|3A
|d. Skyland Roberson 48-0
|3-0
|at West Mecklenburg
|12.
|NW Cabarrus
|3A
|d. Carson 49-0
|3-0
|Marvin Ridge
|13.
|Boiling Springs Crest
|3A
|lost 35-14 to Burns
|2-1
|at Shelby
|14.
|Gastonia Huss
|3A
|lost 35-0 to Vance
|1-1
|Hickory
|15.
|Rock Hill South Pointe
|4A
|d. Nation Ford 35-21
|3-0
|Bye
|16.
|Providence Day
|IND
|Bye
|2-0
|Timberland, SC
Scores
North Carolina
Archbishop Rummel, La. 7, Charlotte Catholic 3
Arden Christ School 47, Concord First Assembly 0
Asheville Christian 25, Asheville School 20
Asheville Reynolds 35, Swannanoa Owen 3
Belmont Cramer 34, East Gaston 0
Brevard 16, East Rutherford 14
Canton Pisgah 14, Waynesville Tuscola 0
Catawba Bandys 28, South Caldwell 14
Central Davidson 62, South Davidson 14
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 36, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 33
Charlotte Mallard Creek 63, Mint Hill Rocky River 21
Charlotte Myers Park 63, Charlotte Providence 3
Charlotte Olympic 29, Charlotte Independence 28
Concord Cox Mill 28, West Rowan 13
East Lincoln 20, Gastonia Ashbrook 7
East Mecklenburg 21, Charlotte Berry Tech 0
East Rowan 42, South Rowan 14
Eastern Alamance 42, Burlington Williams 6
Garner 21, Raleigh Millbrook 15
Gastonia Forestview 64, Bessemer City 0
Grace Christian-Raleigh 45, Rocky Mount Academy 14
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 42, Monroe Piedmont 0
Kings Mountain 48, Asheville Roberson 0
Lake Norman 49, South Iredell 21
Lincolnton 32, North Gaston 14
Maiden 40, Claremont Bunker Hill 13
Matthews Weddington 42, South Mecklenburg 0
Metrolina Christian Academy 38, Village Christian 12
Monroe Parkwood 49, Marshville Forest Hills 7
Monroe Sun Valley 24, Concord 10
Monroe Union Academy 42, Lake Norman Charter 16
Morganton Freedom 56, East Burke 7
Morganton Patton 3, McDowell County 0
Mount Airy 34, Elkin 22
North Buncombe 44, Avery County 21
North Lincoln 51, West Caldwell 7
North Wilkes 28, North Iredell 6
Northeast Guilford 34, Southern Guilford 6
Northern Durham 10, Durham Jordan 0
Northwest Cabarrus 49, China Grove Carson 0
Polk County 42, R-S Central 0
Providence Grove 48, Graham 0
Raleigh Wake Christian 28, North Raleigh Christian 17
Reidsville 42, Eden Morehead 0
Rosman 40, Madison County 12
South Granville 20, Orange 15
South Stanly 45, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 8
Southern Alamance 21, Eastern Randolph 14
Swain County 44, Enka 14
Sylva Smoky Mountain 49, Cherokee 7
Tellico Plains, Tenn. 41, Hayesville 6
West Lincoln 69, Cherryville 6
West Mecklenburg 34, Charlotte Garinger 12
West Stanly 46, Southwestern Randolph 7
Western Guilford 28, Rockingham County 14
Zebulon B. Vance 35, Gastonia Huss 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Granville Central vs. Gaston KIPP Pride, ppd.
Hickory, Va. vs. Currituck County, ccd.
Jacksonville vs. Wilmington Laney, ccd.
Kill Devil Hills First Flight vs. Norfolk Academy, Va., ccd.
Rocky Mount Prep vs. Columbia, ppd.
South Carolina
A.C. Flora 48, Columbia 0
Andrew Jackson 39, Blacksburg 0
Archer, Ga. 49, Spartanburg 10
Barnwell 42, Silver Bluff 7
Blackville-Hilda 27, Allendale-Fairfax 0
Blue Ridge 22, Chesnee 21
Broome 49, Clinton 20
Buford 48, Dixie 0
Chapman 48, Boiling Springs 0
Charlotte Latin, N.C. 27, Catawba Ridge 7
Cheraw 32, Chesterfield 16
D.W. Daniel 56, Seneca 20
Dillon 49, Latta 0
Dutch Fork 47, Irmo 7
Gaffney 42, Union County 21
Gray Collegiate Academy 56, Dreher 7
Greenwood 43, Aiken 6
Greenwood Christian 35, Calhoun Falls 12
Heathwood Hall 35, Cardinal Newman 19
Hillcrest 34, Woodmont 7
James F. Byrnes 44, Cornelius Hough, N.C. 7
Lamar 48, Darlington 0
Laney, Ga. 41, McCormick 0
Lee Central 46, Timmonsville 6
Mauldin 31, J.L. Mann 0
Newberry 21, Batesburg-Leesville 20
Ninety Six 21, Crescent 14
North Augusta 17, Grovetown, Ga. 16
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 54, Lake Marion 0
Ridge Spring-Monetta 68, Whitmire 28
River Bluff 62, Pelion 0
Saluda 49, Mid-Carolina 21
Scotland, N.C. 27, Marlboro County 6
Spartanburg Christian 20, Oakbrook Prep 0
Spring Valley 35, Brookland-Cayce 23
T.L. Hanna 47, Inlet Grove, Fla. 6
Travelers Rest 63, Ware Shoals 0
Trinity Byrnes School 42, Thomas Sumter Academy 0
Wade Hampton (G) 42, Estill 6
Wagener-Salley 74, Eau Claire 0
Walhalla 69, Landrum 14
White Knoll 49, W.J. Keenan 14
Wilson 26, South Florence 0
Wren 75, Powdersville 8
York Comprehensive 28, Indian Land 8
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Hemingway vs. Johnsonville, ccd.
Myrtle Beach vs. Laurens, ccd.
Viera, Fla. vs. Fort Dorchester, ccd.
Next Week’s Schedule
all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)
Western Piedmont
Indian Trail Metrolina Christian at Victory Christian
Central Carolina 2A
Lexington at Central Davidson
North Davidson at Midway Oak Grove
South Rowan at East Davidson
Thomasville at Salisbury
West Davidson at Ledford
Southern Piedmont 1A
Bessemer City vs. Community School of Davidson, at Mallard Creek High, 7
Christ the King at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy
Mecklenburg nonconference
Charlotte Country Day at High Point Christian
Commonwealth Charter at Monroe Union Academy
Covenant Day at Chatham Central
Garinger at Hopewell, 7
Greensboro Reynolds-Miller Academy at Providence Day
Independence at Ardrey Kell, 7
Kings Mountain at West Mecklenburg, 7
Lake Norman Charter at Gastonia Highland Tech
Mallard Creek at Gaffney (SC)
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Berry Academy, 7
Myers Park at South Mecklenburg, 7
Olympic at East Mecklenburg, 7
Providence at Central Cabarrus
Rocky River at Harding, 7
N.C. nonconference
Allegheny County at Mount Airy
Ashe County at West Caldwell
Bakersville Mitchell County at Marion McDowell
Belmont South Point at Gastonia Forestview
Black Mountain Owen at North Henderson
Boiling Springs Crest at Shelby
Boonville Starmount at East Bend Forbush
Brevard at Marshall Madison County
Burnsville Mountain Heritage at Cramerton Stuart Cramer
China Grove Carson at North Rowan
Claremont Bunker Hill at Catawba Bandys
Concord Cox Mill at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge
Davie County at West Rowan
East Gaston at Lincolnton
East Henderson at Forest City Chase
Hickory at Gastonia Huss
Hickory Hawks at Winston-Salem Quality Education
Hickory St. Stephens at Maiden
Indian Trail Porter Ridge at Indian Trail Sun Valley
Lake Norman at North Iredell
Marshville Forest Hills at Monroe
Marvin Ridge at Northwest Cabarrus
Montgomery Central at Randleman
Mooresville at Kannapolis Brown
Mount Pleasant at Concord
Newton-Conover at Hendersonville
North Gaston at East Lincoln
North Moore at Trinity
North Wilkes at Avery County
Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee at Robbinsville
Richmond Senior at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons
Sanford Lee County at Raeford Hoke County
Scotland County at Greenville Conley
Siler City Jordan-Matthews at Chatham Central
South Caldwell at Lenoir Hibriten
South Davidson at Winston-Salem Atkins
South Iredell at Alexander Central
Southern Durham at Fayetteville Seventy-First
Southern Pines Pinecrest at Cameron Union Pines
Valdese Draughn at Cherryville
Waxhaw Cuthbertson at Concord Jay M. Robinson
West Iredell at Statesville
West Lincoln at Newton Foard
West Stanly at North Stanly
Wilkes Central at Boone Watauga
Wilmington Laney at Lumberton
Winston-Salem Prep at East Wilkes
Interstate
Camden (SC) Military at Asheville School, 7
Carolina Bearcats at Richburg (SC) Lewisville
Chesterfield (SC) at Anson County
Clover (SC) at Gastonia Ashbrook
Decatur (GA) Columbia at Chester
Fort Mill at Camden
Fort Mill Catawba Ridge at Weddington
Lancaster Buford at Monroe Parkwood
Rock Hill at Indian Land
R-S Central at Chesnee (SC)
S.C. nonconference
Cheraw at Pageland Central
Columbia Keenan at Columbia Johnson
Columbia Spring Valley at Richland Northeast
Dillon at Lake View
East Clarendon at Aynor
Fort Mill Nation Ford at Lancaster
Kershaw Andrew Jackson at Great Falls
Lamar at Kershaw North Central
Loris at Green Sea-Floyds
Lower Richland at Blythewood Westwood
Marion at Timmonsville
McBee at Hannah-Pamplico
Rock Hill Northwestern at Columbia Ridge View
St. Matthews Calhoun County at Bishopville Fairfield Central
West Florenceat Lake City
Byes
Albemarle, Cabarrus Warriors, Charlotte Christian, Charlotte Latin, Cramerton Stuart Cramer, East Burke, East Rowan, East Rutherford, Elkin, Fayetteville Britt, Hickory Grove Christian, Hough, Lawndale Burns, Lumberton, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep, North Lincoln, North Mecklenburg, Pembroke Purnell Swett, Polk County, Southlake Christian, South Stanly, Statesville Christian, Vance, West Charlotte, West Wilkes
Bishopville Lee Central, Rock Hill South Pointe, York
Saturday, Sept. 14
Nonconference
Cabarrus Stallions vs. Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders, at Central Cabarrus, 6:30
