High School Sports

Friday’s football scores, how the Sweet 16 fared and next week’s schedule

Talking Preps: Recruiting, transferring, Butler, Richmond and games of 9/6/19

Former Harding coach Sam Greiner and Langston Wertz Jr. discuss the Charlotte Observer-area prep football games of Friday, Sept. 6 and talk about recruiting in Charlotte. By
How The Sweet 16 Fared

Rk.SchoolCl.This WeekRec.Next week
1.Mallard Creek4Ad. Rocky River 63-212-0-1at Gaffney, SC
2.Myers Park4Ad. Providence 63-32-0at South Mecklenburg
3.Vance4Ad. Gastonia Huss 35-02-0Bye
4.Richmond Sr.4Ad. Butler 42-143-0at Ral. Cardinal Gibbons
5.Charlotte Catholic3Alost 7-3 to Archbishop Rummel1-2Bye
6.Weddington3Ad. South Meck 42-03-0Catawba Ridge, SC
7.Shelby2ABye2-0Boiling Springs Crest
8.Chester, SC3Alost 43-12 to Rock Hill2-1Columbia, GA
9. Butler4Alost 42-14 to Richmond Sr.1-2bye
10.Hough4Alost 44-7 to Byrnes, SC1-2bye
11.Kings Mountain3Ad. Skyland Roberson 48-03-0at West Mecklenburg
12.NW Cabarrus3Ad. Carson 49-03-0Marvin Ridge
13.Boiling Springs Crest3Alost 35-14 to Burns2-1at Shelby
14.Gastonia Huss3Alost 35-0 to Vance1-1Hickory
15.Rock Hill South Pointe4Ad. Nation Ford 35-213-0Bye
16.Providence DayINDBye2-0Timberland, SC

Scores

North Carolina

Archbishop Rummel, La. 7, Charlotte Catholic 3

Arden Christ School 47, Concord First Assembly 0

Asheville Christian 25, Asheville School 20

Asheville Reynolds 35, Swannanoa Owen 3

Belmont Cramer 34, East Gaston 0

Brevard 16, East Rutherford 14

Canton Pisgah 14, Waynesville Tuscola 0

Catawba Bandys 28, South Caldwell 14

Central Davidson 62, South Davidson 14

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 36, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 33

Charlotte Mallard Creek 63, Mint Hill Rocky River 21

Charlotte Myers Park 63, Charlotte Providence 3

Charlotte Olympic 29, Charlotte Independence 28

Concord Cox Mill 28, West Rowan 13

East Lincoln 20, Gastonia Ashbrook 7

East Mecklenburg 21, Charlotte Berry Tech 0

East Rowan 42, South Rowan 14

Eastern Alamance 42, Burlington Williams 6

Garner 21, Raleigh Millbrook 15

Gastonia Forestview 64, Bessemer City 0

Grace Christian-Raleigh 45, Rocky Mount Academy 14

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 42, Monroe Piedmont 0

Kings Mountain 48, Asheville Roberson 0

Lake Norman 49, South Iredell 21

Lincolnton 32, North Gaston 14

Maiden 40, Claremont Bunker Hill 13

Matthews Weddington 42, South Mecklenburg 0

Metrolina Christian Academy 38, Village Christian 12

Monroe Parkwood 49, Marshville Forest Hills 7

Monroe Sun Valley 24, Concord 10

Monroe Union Academy 42, Lake Norman Charter 16

Morganton Freedom 56, East Burke 7

Morganton Patton 3, McDowell County 0

Mount Airy 34, Elkin 22

North Buncombe 44, Avery County 21

North Lincoln 51, West Caldwell 7

North Wilkes 28, North Iredell 6

Northeast Guilford 34, Southern Guilford 6

Northern Durham 10, Durham Jordan 0

Northwest Cabarrus 49, China Grove Carson 0

Polk County 42, R-S Central 0

Providence Grove 48, Graham 0

Raleigh Wake Christian 28, North Raleigh Christian 17

Reidsville 42, Eden Morehead 0

Rosman 40, Madison County 12

South Granville 20, Orange 15

South Stanly 45, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 8

Southern Alamance 21, Eastern Randolph 14

Swain County 44, Enka 14

Sylva Smoky Mountain 49, Cherokee 7

Tellico Plains, Tenn. 41, Hayesville 6

West Lincoln 69, Cherryville 6

West Mecklenburg 34, Charlotte Garinger 12

West Stanly 46, Southwestern Randolph 7

Western Guilford 28, Rockingham County 14

Zebulon B. Vance 35, Gastonia Huss 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Granville Central vs. Gaston KIPP Pride, ppd.

Hickory, Va. vs. Currituck County, ccd.

Jacksonville vs. Wilmington Laney, ccd.

Kill Devil Hills First Flight vs. Norfolk Academy, Va., ccd.

Rocky Mount Prep vs. Columbia, ppd.

South Carolina

A.C. Flora 48, Columbia 0

Andrew Jackson 39, Blacksburg 0

Archer, Ga. 49, Spartanburg 10

Barnwell 42, Silver Bluff 7

Blackville-Hilda 27, Allendale-Fairfax 0

Blue Ridge 22, Chesnee 21

Broome 49, Clinton 20

Buford 48, Dixie 0

Chapman 48, Boiling Springs 0

Charlotte Latin, N.C. 27, Catawba Ridge 7

Cheraw 32, Chesterfield 16

D.W. Daniel 56, Seneca 20

Dillon 49, Latta 0

Dutch Fork 47, Irmo 7

Gaffney 42, Union County 21

Gray Collegiate Academy 56, Dreher 7

Greenwood 43, Aiken 6

Greenwood Christian 35, Calhoun Falls 12

Heathwood Hall 35, Cardinal Newman 19

Hillcrest 34, Woodmont 7

James F. Byrnes 44, Cornelius Hough, N.C. 7

Lamar 48, Darlington 0

Laney, Ga. 41, McCormick 0

Lee Central 46, Timmonsville 6

Mauldin 31, J.L. Mann 0

Newberry 21, Batesburg-Leesville 20

Ninety Six 21, Crescent 14

North Augusta 17, Grovetown, Ga. 16

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 54, Lake Marion 0

Ridge Spring-Monetta 68, Whitmire 28

River Bluff 62, Pelion 0

Saluda 49, Mid-Carolina 21

Scotland, N.C. 27, Marlboro County 6

Spartanburg Christian 20, Oakbrook Prep 0

Spring Valley 35, Brookland-Cayce 23

T.L. Hanna 47, Inlet Grove, Fla. 6

Travelers Rest 63, Ware Shoals 0

Trinity Byrnes School 42, Thomas Sumter Academy 0

Wade Hampton (G) 42, Estill 6

Wagener-Salley 74, Eau Claire 0

Walhalla 69, Landrum 14

White Knoll 49, W.J. Keenan 14

Wilson 26, South Florence 0

Wren 75, Powdersville 8

York Comprehensive 28, Indian Land 8

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Hemingway vs. Johnsonville, ccd.

Myrtle Beach vs. Laurens, ccd.

Viera, Fla. vs. Fort Dorchester, ccd.

Next Week’s Schedule

all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

Western Piedmont

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian at Victory Christian

Central Carolina 2A

Lexington at Central Davidson

North Davidson at Midway Oak Grove

South Rowan at East Davidson

Thomasville at Salisbury

West Davidson at Ledford

Southern Piedmont 1A

Bessemer City vs. Community School of Davidson, at Mallard Creek High, 7

Christ the King at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy

Mecklenburg nonconference

Charlotte Country Day at High Point Christian

Commonwealth Charter at Monroe Union Academy

Covenant Day at Chatham Central

Garinger at Hopewell, 7

Greensboro Reynolds-Miller Academy at Providence Day

Independence at Ardrey Kell, 7

Kings Mountain at West Mecklenburg, 7

Lake Norman Charter at Gastonia Highland Tech

Mallard Creek at Gaffney (SC)

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Berry Academy, 7

Myers Park at South Mecklenburg, 7

Olympic at East Mecklenburg, 7

Providence at Central Cabarrus

Rocky River at Harding, 7

N.C. nonconference

Allegheny County at Mount Airy

Ashe County at West Caldwell

Bakersville Mitchell County at Marion McDowell

Belmont South Point at Gastonia Forestview

Black Mountain Owen at North Henderson

Boiling Springs Crest at Shelby

Boonville Starmount at East Bend Forbush

Brevard at Marshall Madison County

Burnsville Mountain Heritage at Cramerton Stuart Cramer

China Grove Carson at North Rowan

Claremont Bunker Hill at Catawba Bandys

Concord Cox Mill at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge

Davie County at West Rowan

East Gaston at Lincolnton

East Henderson at Forest City Chase

Hickory at Gastonia Huss

Hickory Hawks at Winston-Salem Quality Education

Hickory St. Stephens at Maiden

Indian Trail Porter Ridge at Indian Trail Sun Valley

Lake Norman at North Iredell

Marshville Forest Hills at Monroe

Marvin Ridge at Northwest Cabarrus

Montgomery Central at Randleman

Mooresville at Kannapolis Brown

Mount Pleasant at Concord

Newton-Conover at Hendersonville

North Gaston at East Lincoln

North Moore at Trinity

North Wilkes at Avery County

Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee at Robbinsville

Richmond Senior at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons

Sanford Lee County at Raeford Hoke County

Scotland County at Greenville Conley

Siler City Jordan-Matthews at Chatham Central

South Caldwell at Lenoir Hibriten

South Davidson at Winston-Salem Atkins

South Iredell at Alexander Central

Southern Durham at Fayetteville Seventy-First

Southern Pines Pinecrest at Cameron Union Pines

Valdese Draughn at Cherryville

Waxhaw Cuthbertson at Concord Jay M. Robinson

West Iredell at Statesville

West Lincoln at Newton Foard

West Stanly at North Stanly

Wilkes Central at Boone Watauga

Wilmington Laney at Lumberton

Winston-Salem Prep at East Wilkes

Interstate

Camden (SC) Military at Asheville School, 7

Carolina Bearcats at Richburg (SC) Lewisville

Chesterfield (SC) at Anson County

Clover (SC) at Gastonia Ashbrook

Decatur (GA) Columbia at Chester

Fort Mill at Camden

Fort Mill Catawba Ridge at Weddington

Lancaster Buford at Monroe Parkwood

Rock Hill at Indian Land

R-S Central at Chesnee (SC)

S.C. nonconference

Cheraw at Pageland Central

Columbia Keenan at Columbia Johnson

Columbia Spring Valley at Richland Northeast

Dillon at Lake View

East Clarendon at Aynor

Fort Mill Nation Ford at Lancaster

Kershaw Andrew Jackson at Great Falls

Lamar at Kershaw North Central

Loris at Green Sea-Floyds

Lower Richland at Blythewood Westwood

Marion at Timmonsville

McBee at Hannah-Pamplico

Rock Hill Northwestern at Columbia Ridge View

St. Matthews Calhoun County at Bishopville Fairfield Central

West Florenceat Lake City

Byes

Albemarle, Cabarrus Warriors, Charlotte Christian, Charlotte Latin, Cramerton Stuart Cramer, East Burke, East Rowan, East Rutherford, Elkin, Fayetteville Britt, Hickory Grove Christian, Hough, Lawndale Burns, Lumberton, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep, North Lincoln, North Mecklenburg, Pembroke Purnell Swett, Polk County, Southlake Christian, South Stanly, Statesville Christian, Vance, West Charlotte, West Wilkes

Bishopville Lee Central, Rock Hill South Pointe, York

Saturday, Sept. 14

Nonconference

Cabarrus Stallions vs. Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders, at Central Cabarrus, 6:30

