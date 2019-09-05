High School Sports

Friday’s high school football schedule 09.06.19

By Langston Wertz Jr. lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Games at 7:30, unless noted.

North Carolina

(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

Central Carolina 2A

Lexington at Central Davidson

North Davidson at Midway Oak Grove

South Rowan at East Davidson

Thomasville at Salisbury

West Davidson at Ledford

Southern Piedmont 1A

Bessemer City vs. Community School of Davidson, at Mallard Creek High, 7

Christ the King at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at Monroe Union Academy

Mecklenburg nonconference

Charlotte Christian at Atlanta Pace Academy

Charlotte Country Day at High Point Christian

Garinger at Hopewell, 7

Independence at Ardrey Kell, 7

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian at VC/NC Royals

Kings Mountain at West Mecklenburg, 7

Lake Norman Charter at Gastonia Highland Tech

Mallard Creek at Gaffney (SC), 7

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Berry Academy, 7

Myers Park at South Mecklenburg, 7

Olympic at East Mecklenburg, 7

Providence at Central Cabarrus

Rocky River at Harding, 7

St. Stephen (SC) Timberland at Providence Day

Wake Christian at Covenant Day, 7

N.C. nonconference

Alleghany County at Mount Airy

Ashe County at West Caldwell

Bakersville Mitchell County at Marion McDowell

Belmont South Point at Gastonia Forestview

Black Mountain Owen at North Henderson

Boiling Springs Crest at Shelby

Boonville Starmount at East Bend Forbush

Brevard at Marshall Madison County

Burnsville Mountain Heritage at Cramerton Stuart Cramer

China Grove Carson at North Rowan

Claremont Bunker Hill at Catawba Bandys

Concord Cox Mill at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge

Davie County at West Rowan

East Gaston at Lincolnton

East Henderson at Forest City Chase

Hickory at Gastonia Huss

Hickory St. Stephens at Maiden

Indian Trail Porter Ridge at Indian Trail Sun Valley

Lake Norman at North Iredell

Marshville Forest Hills at Monroe

Marvin Ridge at Northwest Cabarrus

Montgomery Central at Randleman

Mooresville at Kannapolis Brown

Morganton Freedom at Morganton Patton

Mount Pleasant at Concord

Newton-Conover at Hendersonville

North Gaston at East Lincoln

North Moore at Trinity

North Wilkes at Avery County

Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee at Robbinsville

Richmond Senior at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons, 7

Sanford Lee County at Raeford Hoke County

Scotland County at Greenville Conley, 7

Siler City Jordan-Matthews at Chatham Central

South Caldwell at Lenoir Hibriten

South Davidson at Winston-Salem Carver

South Iredell at Alexander Central

Southern Durham at Fayetteville Seventy-First

Southern Pines Pinecrest at Cameron Union Pines

Statesville Christian vs. Hickory Hawks, at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ.

Valdese Draughn at Cherryville

Waxhaw Cuthbertson at Concord Jay M. Robinson

West Iredell at Statesville

West Lincoln at Newton Foard

West Stanly at North Stanly

Wilkes Central at Boone Watauga

Wilmington Laney at Lumberton

Winston-Salem Prep at East Wilkes

Interstate

Camden (SC) Military at Asheville School, 7

Carolina Bearcats at Richburg (SC) Lewisville

Chesterfield (SC) at Anson County

Clover (SC) at Gastonia Ashbrook

Decatur (GA) Columbia at Chester

Fort Mill Catawba Ridge at Weddington

Lancaster Buford at Monroe Parkwood

R-S Central at Chesnee (SC)

South Carolina

S.C. nonconference

Cheraw at Pageland Central

Columbia Keenan at Columbia Johnson

Columbia Spring Valley at Richland Northeast

Dillon at Lake View

East Clarendon at Aynor

Fort Mill at Camden

Fort Mill Nation Ford at Lancaster

Kershaw Andrew Jackson at Great Falls

Lamar at Kershaw North Central

Loris at Green Sea-Floyds

Marion at Timmonsville

McBee at Hannah-Pamplico

Rock Hill at Indian Land

Rock Hill Northwestern at Columbia Ridge View

St. Matthews Calhoun County at Bishopville Fairfield Central

West Florence at Lake City

Byes

Albemarle, Butler, Cabarrus Warriors, Charlotte Christian, Charlotte Latin, Cramerton Stuart Cramer, East Burke, East Rowan, East Rutherford, Elkin, Fayetteville Britt, Hickory Grove Christian, Hough, Lawndale Burns, Lumberton, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep, North Lincoln, North Mecklenburg, Pembroke Purnell Swett, Polk County, Southlake Christian, South Stanly, Statesville Christian, Vance, West Charlotte, West Wilkes, Bishopville Lee Central, Rock Hill South Pointe, York

Saturday, Sept. 7

Nonconference

Cabarrus Stallions vs. Tennessee Silverbacks, at Central Cabarrus, 4:30

