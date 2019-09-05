High School Sports
Friday’s high school football schedule 09.06.19
Games at 7:30, unless noted.
North Carolina
(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)
Central Carolina 2A
Lexington at Central Davidson
North Davidson at Midway Oak Grove
South Rowan at East Davidson
Thomasville at Salisbury
West Davidson at Ledford
Southern Piedmont 1A
Bessemer City vs. Community School of Davidson, at Mallard Creek High, 7
Christ the King at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at Monroe Union Academy
Mecklenburg nonconference
Charlotte Christian at Atlanta Pace Academy
Charlotte Country Day at High Point Christian
Garinger at Hopewell, 7
Independence at Ardrey Kell, 7
Indian Trail Metrolina Christian at VC/NC Royals
Kings Mountain at West Mecklenburg, 7
Lake Norman Charter at Gastonia Highland Tech
Mallard Creek at Gaffney (SC), 7
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Berry Academy, 7
Myers Park at South Mecklenburg, 7
Olympic at East Mecklenburg, 7
Providence at Central Cabarrus
Rocky River at Harding, 7
St. Stephen (SC) Timberland at Providence Day
Wake Christian at Covenant Day, 7
N.C. nonconference
Alleghany County at Mount Airy
Ashe County at West Caldwell
Bakersville Mitchell County at Marion McDowell
Belmont South Point at Gastonia Forestview
Black Mountain Owen at North Henderson
Boiling Springs Crest at Shelby
Boonville Starmount at East Bend Forbush
Brevard at Marshall Madison County
Burnsville Mountain Heritage at Cramerton Stuart Cramer
China Grove Carson at North Rowan
Claremont Bunker Hill at Catawba Bandys
Concord Cox Mill at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge
Davie County at West Rowan
East Gaston at Lincolnton
East Henderson at Forest City Chase
Hickory at Gastonia Huss
Hickory St. Stephens at Maiden
Indian Trail Porter Ridge at Indian Trail Sun Valley
Lake Norman at North Iredell
Marshville Forest Hills at Monroe
Marvin Ridge at Northwest Cabarrus
Montgomery Central at Randleman
Mooresville at Kannapolis Brown
Morganton Freedom at Morganton Patton
Mount Pleasant at Concord
Newton-Conover at Hendersonville
North Gaston at East Lincoln
North Moore at Trinity
North Wilkes at Avery County
Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee at Robbinsville
Richmond Senior at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons, 7
Sanford Lee County at Raeford Hoke County
Scotland County at Greenville Conley, 7
Siler City Jordan-Matthews at Chatham Central
South Caldwell at Lenoir Hibriten
South Davidson at Winston-Salem Carver
South Iredell at Alexander Central
Southern Durham at Fayetteville Seventy-First
Southern Pines Pinecrest at Cameron Union Pines
Statesville Christian vs. Hickory Hawks, at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ.
Valdese Draughn at Cherryville
Waxhaw Cuthbertson at Concord Jay M. Robinson
West Iredell at Statesville
West Lincoln at Newton Foard
West Stanly at North Stanly
Wilkes Central at Boone Watauga
Wilmington Laney at Lumberton
Winston-Salem Prep at East Wilkes
Interstate
Camden (SC) Military at Asheville School, 7
Carolina Bearcats at Richburg (SC) Lewisville
Chesterfield (SC) at Anson County
Clover (SC) at Gastonia Ashbrook
Decatur (GA) Columbia at Chester
Fort Mill Catawba Ridge at Weddington
Lancaster Buford at Monroe Parkwood
R-S Central at Chesnee (SC)
South Carolina
S.C. nonconference
Cheraw at Pageland Central
Columbia Keenan at Columbia Johnson
Columbia Spring Valley at Richland Northeast
Dillon at Lake View
East Clarendon at Aynor
Fort Mill at Camden
Fort Mill Nation Ford at Lancaster
Kershaw Andrew Jackson at Great Falls
Lamar at Kershaw North Central
Loris at Green Sea-Floyds
Marion at Timmonsville
McBee at Hannah-Pamplico
Rock Hill at Indian Land
Rock Hill Northwestern at Columbia Ridge View
St. Matthews Calhoun County at Bishopville Fairfield Central
West Florence at Lake City
Byes
Albemarle, Butler, Cabarrus Warriors, Charlotte Christian, Charlotte Latin, Cramerton Stuart Cramer, East Burke, East Rowan, East Rutherford, Elkin, Fayetteville Britt, Hickory Grove Christian, Hough, Lawndale Burns, Lumberton, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep, North Lincoln, North Mecklenburg, Pembroke Purnell Swett, Polk County, Southlake Christian, South Stanly, Statesville Christian, Vance, West Charlotte, West Wilkes, Bishopville Lee Central, Rock Hill South Pointe, York
Saturday, Sept. 7
Nonconference
Cabarrus Stallions vs. Tennessee Silverbacks, at Central Cabarrus, 4:30
