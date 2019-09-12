Myers Park star WR Muhsin Muhammad picked for All-American Bowl

Myers Park WR Muhsin Muhammad commits to college Myers Park High star receiver Muhsin Muhammad committed to an SEC school Monday Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Myers Park High star receiver Muhsin Muhammad committed to an SEC school Monday

Myers Park High’s Muhsin Muhammad’s high school football career is going to stretch into 2020.

Muhammad, a 6-foot senior committed to Texas A&M, has been selected to play in the 2020 All-American Bowl on Jan. 4 in San Antonio at the Alamodome. In all, 100 players will participate.

The game, considered the top high school football all-star game in the country, has featured 410 draft picks, 54 Super bowl champions and 16 Heisman Trophy finalists. Alumni include Odell Beckham, Andrew Luck and Tim Tebow.

This year’s game will be televised by NBC.

Muhammad was selected by a special committee consisting of All-American Bowl representatives and 247 Sports.