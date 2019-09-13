High School Sports

Friday’s live high school football scores 09.13.19

Talking Preps: Previewing high school football games Friday, Sept. 13

Should Myers Park be No. 1 in the state? Who wins Mallard Creek-Gaffney? Coach Sam Greiner discusses those issues and Friday night's key high school football games in the Charlotte area. By
Up Next
Should Myers Park be No. 1 in the state? Who wins Mallard Creek-Gaffney? Coach Sam Greiner discusses those issues and Friday night's key high school football games in the Charlotte area. By

Live scores below

Postponed Games

Catawba Ridge (SC) at Weddington, Mon, 6

Clover (SC) at Gastonia Ashbrook, Sat, 7:30

  Comments  