One-fourth of NC Shrine Bowl roster comes from Mecklenburg County

Talkin’ Preps with South Meck football coach Joe Evans South Meck has had four winning seasons since the 1997 season ended but new coach Joe Evans thinks South's best days lie ahead. He talks optimism, hope and The Standard with the Observer's Langston Wertz Jr. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Meck has had four winning seasons since the 1997 season ended but new coach Joe Evans thinks South's best days lie ahead. He talks optimism, hope and The Standard with the Observer's Langston Wertz Jr.

There were eleven high school football players named to the N.C. Shrine Bowl roster Sunday.

The annual Shrine Bowl game pits 44 of the top public school seniors from North Carolina against top public school seniors in South Carolina.

The Shrine Bowl will be played December 28 at Wofford. This is one of the latest dates in the game’s history and will put the all-star football game up against many of the elite Christmas holiday tournaments in the area, including the Hoodie’s House event at Rocky River High School. The 2019 game will kick off at noon and be televised by ESPNU.

From Mecklenburg County, there was Hough center Chance Carroll; Butler offensive tackle Anthony Carter; Myers Park linebacker Roe Chitwood; Harding defensive back Maliek Faust; Olympic offensive guard Tavien Ford; Ardrey Kell receiver Cedric Gray; Charlotte Catholic offensive guard Malik McGowen; Hough quarterback Darius Ocean; Vance defensive lineman Stephen Sings; North Mecklenburg receiver Da’Qon Stewart; and Vance linebacker Stefon Thompson

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

▪ Seven Observer-area N.C. players outside of Mecklenburg County made the N.C. team: Elijah Burris, RB, Mountain Island Charter; Trey Byers, DB, Ashbrook; Will Cobb, LS, Weddington; Ray Grier, WR, Belmont South Point; Johnny Hassard, OG, West Rowan; Alec Mock, LB, Weddington; Chris Morgan, LB, Maiden;

▪ Nine Observer-area S.C. players were named to the S.C team:

Rontarious Aldridge, DL, Rock Hill South Pointe; Will Boggs, OL, York; Ger-Carl Caldwell, WR, Rock Hill Northwestern; Tylik Edwards, DB, Rock Hill; Khalil Ellis, TE, York; Quay Evans, DL, Chester; Demetric Hardin, WR, Lewisville; Jaylin Lane, WR, Clover; Nathan Mahaffey, RB, Fort Mill Nation Ford;