Big private school battle highlights Observer-area prep football games of the week

Charlotte Country Day (4-0, 0-0 Big South 4A) at Providence Day (3-0, 0-0), Fri, 7: It’s been awhile since a big local private school game didn’t involve reigning Division I state champion Charlotte Christian, but here we go with two teams on a definite come-up.

Country Day is off to its best start in seven years. The Bucs, despite winning the Division II state title last season, have lost eight straight conference games and are 7-21 in league play since winning the 2010 Division I state championship. The Bucs are in position for a third straight winning season. Providence Day is hunting its first back-to-back winning seasons since a trio of them from 2010-12. This is the Chargers’ first 3-0 start since 2011, when they beat Charlotte Country Day in the Division I state championship game.

Myers Park (3-0) at Hough (1-2), Fri, 7: Hough has dropped games to regional powers Butler and Duncan Byrnes (S.C.), but the Huskies have multiple Division I recruits, are still a threat to advance deep into the 4AA playoffs, and should present nationally ranked Myers Park with their first real challenge of the season. Mustangs’ QB Drake Maye played his freshman season at Hough.

Shelby (3-0) at Kings Mountain (3-0), Fri, 7:30: Cleveland County rivals hook up in the game of the year in that area. Shelby is the reigning N.C. 2AA state champion and has won 15 straight. Shelby has also won the past eight meetings in this series, dating to Kings Mountain’s 20-17 victory in 2010. But the 3A Mountaineers have been resurgent of late. Kings Mountain is working on its third straight season with double-digits wins and has lost the past two meetings with the Golden Lions by eight total points.

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (3-0) at Northwest Cabarrus (4-0), Fri, 7:30: Under first-year coach Jupiter Wilson, a former UNC offensive lineman, Hickory Ridge is averaging nearly 43 points per game. Northwest Cabarrus, which has won 16 straight regular-season games, averages 44. Northwest tailback Shady Blake is averaging 10.9 yards per carry (327 yards, seven touchdowns).

THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

Monday, Sept. 16

Catawba Ridge (SC) at Weddington, 6

Olympic at East Mecklenburg, 7

Christ the King at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy, 5:30

Ashe County at West Caldwell, 6:30

Bakersville Mitchell County at Marion McDowell, 6

Fort Mill Catawba Ridge at Weddington, 6

Morganton Freedom at Morganton Patton, 7:30

South Caldwell at Lenoir Hibriten, 7:30 (resumed, with Hibriten leading 14-0 in second quarter)

Friday, Sept. 20

all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

Big South (NCISAA)

Charlotte Country Day at Providence Day, 7

Mecklenburg nonconference

Asheville School at Southlake Christian

Berry Academy at West Charlotte, 7

Charlotte Latin at North Raleigh Christian

Commonwealth Charter at Cabarrus Warriors

Covenant Day at Charlotte Christian

Harding at North Mecklenburg, 7

Myers Park at Hough, 7

Olympic at Alexander Central

Providence at Butler, 7

South Mecklenburg at Vance, 7

West Mecklenburg at Hopewell, 7

Western Piedmont

Hickory Grove Christian at Victory Christian

Central Carolina 2A

Central Davidson at Thomasville

East Davidson at North Davidson

Ledford at South Rowan

Midway Oak Grove at Lexington

Salisbury at West Davidson

Southern Piedmont 1A

Christ the King at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep

Gastonia Highland Tech at Cherryville

N.C. nonconference

Albemarle at Cameron Union Pines

Avery County at Valdese Draughn

Bakersville Mitchell County at Franklin

Bessemer City at North Lincoln

Black Mountain Owen at Brevard

Burnsville Mountain Heritage at Hendersonville

Canton Pisgah at East Rutherford

China Grove Carson at North Stanly

Concord at Statesville

Concord Jay M. Robinson at Anson County

Cramerton Stuart Cramer at Belmont South Point

Davie County at South Iredell

East Henderson at Polk County

East Lincoln at East Gaston

Elkin at South Stokes

Fayetteville Britt at Wilmington New Hanover

Forest City Chase at Rosman

Gastonia Ashbrook at Boone Watauga

Gastonia Huss at Central Cabarrus

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge at Northwest Cabarrus

Kannapolis Brown at West Rowan

Lawndale Burns at Newton-Conover

Marshall Madison County at Sylva Smoky Mountain

Marshville Forest Hills at Unionville Piedmont

Montgomery Central at Eastern Randolph

Morganton Freedom at Boiling Springs Crest

Mount Pleasant at South Stanly

Newton Foard at Hickory St. Stephens

North Iredell at West Iredell

North Rowan at East Rowan

North Wake Saints at Chatham Central

Pembroke Purnell Swett at Wilmington Hoggard

Pfafftown Reagan at Hickory

Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee at Andrews

Roanoke Virginia Spartans at Statesville Christian

Shelby at Kings Mountain

South Caldwell at R-S Central

West Lincoln at East Burke

West Stanly at Trinity Wheatmore

Interstate

Carolina Bearcats at Columbia Keenan

West Wilkes at Grayson County (VA)

S.C. Region 4 2A

Bishopville Lee Central at Pageland Central

Kershaw North Central at Kershaw Andrew Jackson

Lancaster Buford at Chesterfield

S.C. nonconference

Cheraw at Lamar

Chester at Lancaster

Columbia A.c. Flora at Richland Northeast

Fort Mill Catawba Ridge at Blacksburg

Fort Mill Nation Ford at Indian Land

Great Falls at Due West Dixie

Lake City at Manning

Lake View at Marion

Lower Richland at Blythewood Westwood

Lugoff-Elgin at Fort Mill

Newberry at Winnsboro Fairfield Central

Rock Hill Northwestern at Sumter

Rock Hill South Pointe at Greenville

West Florence at Camden

York at Rock Hill

Byes

Allegheny County, Ardrey Kell, Ashe County, Boonville Starmount, Catawba Bandys, Charlotte Catholic, Claremont Bunker Hill, Community School of Davidson, Concord Cox Mill, East Mecklenburg, East Wilkes, Fayetteville Seventy-First, Garinger, Gastonia Forestview, Hickory Hawks, Independence, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, Indian Trail Porter Ridge, Indian Trail Sun Valley, Lake Norman, Lake Norman Charter, Lenoir Hibriten, Lincolnton, Lumberton, Maiden, Mallard Creek, Marion McDowell, Marvin Ridge, Monroe, Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy, Mooresville, Morganton Patton, North Moore, North Wilkes, Raeford Hoke County, Richmond Senior, Rocky River, Scotland County, South Davidson, Southern Pines Pinecrest, Waxhaw Cuthbertson, Weddington, West Caldwell, Wilkes Central

Aynor, Clover, Dillon, Loris, McBee, Richburg Lewisville, Timmonsville

Saturday, Sept. 21

Nonconference

Cabarrus Stallions at Anderson (SC) Cavaliers, 7:30

Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders vs. Asheville School, at York High, 7