It’s getting hard to crack the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll

The Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 poll is tough to crack.

With 15 ranked teams winning last week, only one new team is in the poll this week: Harrisburg Hickory Ridge High (3-0) joins at No. 16. New Hickory Ridge coach Jupiter Wilson has his team averaging 42 points per game, heading into Friday’s Cabarrus County showdown with Northwest Cabarrus.

Northwest Cabarrus (4-0) is ranked No. 11 in this week’s Sweet 16.

Rk.Team (Class)Rec.Prvs
1.Mallard Creek (4A)3-0-11
T2Myers Park (4A)3-0T2
T2Vance (4A)2-0T2
4.Richmond (4A)4-04
5.Weddington (3A)4-05
6.Charlotte Catholic (3A)1-26
7.Shelby (2A)3-07
8.Kings Mountain (3A)4-08
9.Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)3-09
10.Butler (4A)1-210
11.Northwest Cabarrus (3A)4-011
12.Chester (3A)3-112
13.Hough (4A)1-213
14.Providence Day (IND)3-014
15.Clover (5A)4-015
16.Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (4A)3-0NR

Dropped out: Boiling Springs Crest (3A, 2-2); Also receiving consideration: Alexander Central (3A, 3-1); Ardrey Kell (4A, 3-1); Boone Watauga (3A, 3-1); Forest City Chase (2A, 3-0); Harding (4A, 3-1); Monroe (3A, 3-1); Morganton Freedom (3A, 3-1); Salisbury (2A, 3-0); Statesville (3A, 4-0)

Using his faith in God and a lot of want to, Hickory Ridge's Jupiter Wilson, a former UNC Tar Heel offensive lineman, has lost nearly 100 pounds, heading into his first season as a high school football coach.

