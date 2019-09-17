It’s getting hard to crack the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll

#BIG5 high school football players of the week 09.16.19 Here are the Charlotte Observer's #BIG5 high school football players of the week for games played Friday, September 13 and Saturday September 14 2010 Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the Charlotte Observer's #BIG5 high school football players of the week for games played Friday, September 13 and Saturday September 14 2010

The Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 poll is tough to crack.

With 15 ranked teams winning last week, only one new team is in the poll this week: Harrisburg Hickory Ridge High (3-0) joins at No. 16. New Hickory Ridge coach Jupiter Wilson has his team averaging 42 points per game, heading into Friday’s Cabarrus County showdown with Northwest Cabarrus.

Northwest Cabarrus (4-0) is ranked No. 11 in this week’s Sweet 16.

Rk. Team (Class) Rec. Prvs 1. Mallard Creek (4A) 3-0-1 1 T2 Myers Park (4A) 3-0 T2 T2 Vance (4A) 2-0 T2 4. Richmond (4A) 4-0 4 5. Weddington (3A) 4-0 5 6. Charlotte Catholic (3A) 1-2 6 7. Shelby (2A) 3-0 7 8. Kings Mountain (3A) 4-0 8 9. Rock Hill South Pointe (4A) 3-0 9 10. Butler (4A) 1-2 10 11. Northwest Cabarrus (3A) 4-0 11 12. Chester (3A) 3-1 12 13. Hough (4A) 1-2 13 14. Providence Day (IND) 3-0 14 15. Clover (5A) 4-0 15 16. Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (4A) 3-0 NR

Dropped out: Boiling Springs Crest (3A, 2-2); Also receiving consideration: Alexander Central (3A, 3-1); Ardrey Kell (4A, 3-1); Boone Watauga (3A, 3-1); Forest City Chase (2A, 3-0); Harding (4A, 3-1); Monroe (3A, 3-1); Morganton Freedom (3A, 3-1); Salisbury (2A, 3-0); Statesville (3A, 4-0)