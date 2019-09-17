Sabres get a clean sheet. South Meck soccer stops rival Marvin Ridge

South Meck soccer stops Marvin Ridge Tuesday night, South Mecklenburg High's soccer team got three goals from defenders in a 3-0 shutout win over Union County rival Marvin Ridge Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tuesday night, South Mecklenburg High's soccer team got three goals from defenders in a 3-0 shutout win over Union County rival Marvin Ridge

After a tough 1-0 loss to Myers Park one week ago, the South Mecklenburg Sabres won their second straight match with a 3-0 win over the Marvin Ridge Mavericks in a non-conference soccer contest Tuesday night at home.

The loss was only the Mavericks’ second of the season in eight matches. Tyler Scott scored the game-winning goal for the Sabres early in the second half.

After a scoreless first half, South Meck coach Eric White strongly voiced his displeasure to his team at the break for its lack of production. White’s stern talk worked as the Sabres scored three second-half goals to win going away.

“I was very stern with them and I’ve been very hard on this group,” said White. “I’m ready to ease off of them and allow them to grow a bit, but I’ve been very, very hard on this group. They’re taking to it but I hope that as we learn, as we get smarter, and as we become a better group that I can pull the reigns back and allow them to blossom, which is happening right now, I hope.”

In the first half, South Meck held a territorial advantage, but neither team was able to score. The Mavericks’ lone shot in the first half was a quality chance. Anthony Garuba charged down the right flank and had a step on the Sabres’ defense. But his blast from 20 yards sailed wide.

South Meck had five first-half shots with two quality chances, none went in. But it only took the Sabres one minute at the start of the second half to grab the lead.

Bryan Wome and Brenton Calvin worked hard to get the ball to Scott. From deep in the Marvin Ridge box Scott chipped the ball by Mavericks’ goalkeeper Jarret Wuerslin in the 41st minute for a 1-0 South Meck lead.

In the 69th minute the Sabres increased their lead to 2-0 when Lewisohn scored from 12 yards out off a throw-in from Clark Hey. South Meck’s Kyle Zitney, who didn’t enter the game until the 77th minute, scored an insurance goal in the game’s final minute for the final 3-0 margin.

South Meck goalkeeper Ross Bilon discussed how his team has been able to post two consecutive shutouts.

“I think it’s all about communication,” said Bilon. “We really stepped it up and we know where each other is going to be. We have to anticipate each other and our chemistry is really just showing.”

RECORDS: Marvin Ridge (5-2-1) South Meck (5-2-1)

THREE WHO MATTERED:

Tyler Scott – South Meck: Sophomore defender scored an early goal in the second half that sparked the Sabres to three second-half goals in South Meck’s victory.

Ross Bilon – South Meck: Senior goalkeeper notched his second consecutive shutout while facing five shots and making two saves in Tuesday’s blanking of Marvin Ridge.

Sabres defense – South Meck: Defenders scored all three goals in Tuesday’s win while holding the Mavericks to five shots and no goals. The defense along with goalkeeper Ross Bilon led the Sabres to their second consecutive shutout while outscoring its opponents 12-0.

THEY SAID IT: “It feels like redemption. It seems like we’re getting closer and closer to seeing them again in the playoffs.” South Meck defender Tyler Scott on the Sabres bouncing back with two straight shutout wins after a tough 1-0 loss to Myers Park one week ago.

WORTH MENTIONING:

Tuesday’s victory helped the Sabres snap a two-game losing streak to Marvin Ridge dating back to the 2017 season.

South Meck shut out Marvin Ridge 2-0 in the junior varsity game played prior to the varsity matchup.

South Meck senior midfielder/defender and Division 1 prospect Adam Charlton is getting closer and closer to returning to the Sabres’ lineup following an injury that has sidelined him since August 29. Charlton is due to return in about three weeks.

Marvin Ridge had the tough task of playing back-to-back games. Prior to Tuesday’s loss to South Meck, the Maverick’s shut out Piedmont Monday 4-0.

UP NEXT: After two consecutive road matches, Marvin Ridge returns home Friday to host Cuthbertson. South Meck will jump back into action Thursday when it hosts Berry.