Two new teams ride into the Observer’s Sweet 16 prep football poll

Huge night from QB Drake Maye sparks huge Myers Park win at Hough

Playing against his old school, Myers Park QB Drake Maye threw for four touchdowns in a 69-21 win at Hough. Myers Park is 4-0. By
There are two new teams in the Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 high school football poll.

Unbeaten 3A power Statesville is in at No. 15. The Greyhounds beat Concord 61-6 Friday and will play Concord Robinson at home this week. Statesville is averaging 46.2 points per game for the season and has scored more than 52 points per game in September.

The other new team this week is No. 16 Indian Trail Porter Ridge. Since a season-opening loss to No. 5 Weddington, the reigning N.C. 3AA state champions, the Pirates have reeled off three straight convincing wins, by a combined score of 96-16.

Porter Ridge begins Southwestern 4A conference play Friday at East Mecklenburg.

Rk.Team (Class)Rec.Prvs.
1.Mallard Creek (4A)3-0-11.
T2Myers Park (4A)4-0T2
T2Vance (4A)3-0T2
4Richmond Sr. (4A)4-04
5Weddington (3A)4-05
6Kings Mountain (3A)5-08
7Charlotte Catholic (3A)1-26
8Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)4-09
9Butler (4A)2-210
10NW Cabarrus (3A)5-010
11Shelby (2A)3-17
12Chester, SC (3A)4-112
13Providence Day (IND)4-014
14Clover SC (5A)4-015
15Statesville (3A)5-0NR
16Indian Trail Porter Ridge (4A)3-1NR

Dropped Out: Hough (4A, 1-3); Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (4A, 3-1). Also receiving consideration: Alexander Central (3A, 4-1); Ardrey Kell (4A, 3-1); Boone Watauga (3A, 4-1); East Lincoln (2A, 4-0); Forest City Chase (2A, 4-0); Gastonia Huss (3A, 3-1); Lake Norman (4A, 3-1); Morganton Freedom (3A, 3-1); Thomas Jefferson (1A, 4-0); West Lincoln (2A, 4-0)

