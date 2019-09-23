Two new teams ride into the Observer’s Sweet 16 prep football poll

Huge night from QB Drake Maye sparks huge Myers Park win at Hough Playing against his old school, Myers Park QB Drake Maye threw for four touchdowns in a 69-21 win at Hough. Myers Park is 4-0. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Playing against his old school, Myers Park QB Drake Maye threw for four touchdowns in a 69-21 win at Hough. Myers Park is 4-0.

There are two new teams in the Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 high school football poll.

Unbeaten 3A power Statesville is in at No. 15. The Greyhounds beat Concord 61-6 Friday and will play Concord Robinson at home this week. Statesville is averaging 46.2 points per game for the season and has scored more than 52 points per game in September.

The other new team this week is No. 16 Indian Trail Porter Ridge. Since a season-opening loss to No. 5 Weddington, the reigning N.C. 3AA state champions, the Pirates have reeled off three straight convincing wins, by a combined score of 96-16.

Porter Ridge begins Southwestern 4A conference play Friday at East Mecklenburg.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Rk. Team (Class) Rec. Prvs. 1. Mallard Creek (4A) 3-0-1 1. T2 Myers Park (4A) 4-0 T2 T2 Vance (4A) 3-0 T2 4 Richmond Sr. (4A) 4-0 4 5 Weddington (3A) 4-0 5 6 Kings Mountain (3A) 5-0 8 7 Charlotte Catholic (3A) 1-2 6 8 Rock Hill South Pointe (4A) 4-0 9 9 Butler (4A) 2-2 10 10 NW Cabarrus (3A) 5-0 10 11 Shelby (2A) 3-1 7 12 Chester, SC (3A) 4-1 12 13 Providence Day (IND) 4-0 14 14 Clover SC (5A) 4-0 15 15 Statesville (3A) 5-0 NR 16 Indian Trail Porter Ridge (4A) 3-1 NR

Dropped Out: Hough (4A, 1-3); Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (4A, 3-1). Also receiving consideration: Alexander Central (3A, 4-1); Ardrey Kell (4A, 3-1); Boone Watauga (3A, 4-1); East Lincoln (2A, 4-0); Forest City Chase (2A, 4-0); Gastonia Huss (3A, 3-1); Lake Norman (4A, 3-1); Morganton Freedom (3A, 3-1); Thomas Jefferson (1A, 4-0); West Lincoln (2A, 4-0)