State media football poll: Observer-area teams still ranking high
Two Observer-area teams continue to lead the N.C. Associated Press media poll rankings.
In 4A, unbeaten Myers Park (4-0) is No. 1, followed by three other area teams: Vance, Richmond and Mallard Creek. Vance, No. 2 in the poll, faces No. 4 Mallard Creek Friday.
In 3A, Weddington is No. 1 followed by a Weddington team that dominated N.C. 2A power Shelby Friday.
^Class 4-A=
† 1. Charlotte Myers Park (8) (4-0) 133 1
† 2. Charlotte Vance (1) (3-0) 127 2
† 3. Richmond County (3) (4-0) 122 3
† 4. Charlotte Mallard Creek (3) (3-0) 113 4
† 5. East Forsyth (5-0) 89 5
† 6. Scotland County (4-0) 74 6
† 7. West Forsyth (5-0) 60 7
† 8. Wake Forest (4-1) 32 8
† (tie) Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (3-1) 32 9
†10. Greensboro Grimsley (5-0) 18 T10
¶
¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: Knightdale 13. <
^Class 3-A=
† 1. Weddington (11) (4-0) 144 1
† 2. Kings Mountain (4) (5-0) 138 2
† 3. Northwest Cabarrus (5-0) 104 3
† 4. Lee County (5-0) 81 6
† 5. Greensboro Dudley (4-1) 64 9
† 6. Charlotte Catholic (1-2) 54 8
† 7. Statesville (5-0) 47 T10
† 8. Jacksonville (3-1) 46 4
† 9. Southern Nash (5-0) 30 NR
†10. Clayton Cleveland (4-1) 29 5
¶
¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: Eastern Alamance 23, Wilmington New Hanover 20, West Brunswick 16. <
^Class 2-A=
† 1. Reidsville (13) (5-0) 146 1
† 2. Elizabeth City Northeastern (1) (4-0) 129 3
† 3. Shelby (1) (3-1) 116 2
† 4. Burnsville Mountain Heritage (4-0) 104 4
† 5. Randleman (4-0) 77 6
† 6. Wallace-Rose Hill (4-1) 76 7
† 7. Clinton (3-0) 65 8
† 8. Lawndale Burns (3-1) 36 9
† 9. SouthWest Edgecombe (3-1) 32 5
†10. Lenoir Hibriten (3-1) 12 NR
¶
¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: Salisbury 12. <
^Class 1-A=
† 1. Tarboro (14) (5-0) 140 1
† 2. East Surry (5-0) 125 2
† 3. Mitchell County (4-0) 106 3
† 4. Edenton Holmes (4-0) 84 4
† 5. Robbinsville (5-0) 79 5
† 6. Murphy (4-1) 69 6
† 7. Swain County (4-0) 47 7
† 8. Polk County (4-0) 46 8
† 9. Princeton (4-0) 39 9
†10. Mt. Airy (4-1) 8 NR
¶
¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: None.<
¶
¶ ___
¶ All Associated Press members in North Carolina are eligible to participate in the high school Football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Citizen-Times, Asheville; Hendersonville Times News, Hendersonville; The Times-News, Burlington; The Charlotte Observer, Charlotte; The Daily Advance, Elizabeth City; Gaston Gazette, Gastonia; The Daily News, Jacksonville; The News Herald, Morganton; Mount Airy News, Mount Airy; North Carolina News Network, Raleigh; Daily Herald, Roanoke Rapids; The Salisbury Post, Salisbury; The Wilson Times, Wilson; Winston-Salem Journal, Winston-Salem; The Star- News, Wilmington.
