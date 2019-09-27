High School Sports
Observer Exclusive: prep football conference standings and schedules by league
Talking Preps 09.25.19: Vance-Mallard Creek, 4AA states, playoff adjustments and more
I-Meck 4A
Conference
All
Vance
0-0
0
0
3-0
119
14
Mallard Creek
0-0
0
0
3-0-1
150
85
Lake Norman
0-0
0
0
3-1
124
79
West Charlotte
0-0
0
0
3-1
162
86
Hopewell
0-0
0
0
2-2
108
110
Mooresville
0-0
0
0
2-2
77
82
Hough
0-0
0
0
1-3
76
147
North Mecklenburg
0-0
0
0
1-3
77
150
Friday’s games
Hopewell at Hough, 7
Mallard Creek at Vance, 7
Mooresville at North Mecklenburg, 7
West Charlotte at Lake Norman, 7:30
SoMeck 7 4A
Conference
All
Ardrey Kell
0-0
0
0
3-1
128
97
Harding
0-0
0
0
3-2
181
82
Olympic
0-0
0
0
3-2
126
135
West Mecklenburg
0-0
0
0
2-2
69
82
Berry Academy
0-0
0
0
1-3
68
137
Providence
0-0
0
0
1-4
45
165
South Mecklenburg
0-0
0
0
0-5
21
222
Friday’s games
Olympic at Harding, 7
South Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell, 7
West Mecklenburg at Providence, 7
Bye: Berry Academy
Southwestern 4A
Conference
All
Myers Park
0-0
0
0
4-0
220
24
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge
0-0
0
0
3-1
157
82
Indian Trail Porter Ridge
0-0
0
0
3-1
115
49
Butler
0-0
0
0
2-2
86
88
Independence
0-0
0
0
2-2
147
105
East Mecklenburg
0-0
0
0
1-3
33
78
Rocky River
0-0
0
0
0-3
38
90
Garinger
0-0
0
0
0-4
34
185
Friday’s games
East Mecklenburg at Indian Trail Porter Ridge, 7:30
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge at Independence, 7
Myers Park at Garinger, 7
Rocky River at Butler, 7
Sandhills 4A
Conference
All
Fayetteville Britt
0-0
0
0
4-0
120
34
Richmond Senior
0-0
0
0
4-0
168
44
Scotland County
0-0
0
0
4-0
131
40
Southern Pines Pinecrest
0-0
0
0
4-0
185
43
Fayetteville Seventy-First
0-0
0
0
3-1
112
48
Raeford Hoke County
0-0
0
0
3-1
87
79
Lumberton
0-0
0
0
2-2
51
111
Pembroke Purnell Swett
0-0
0
0
0-4
19
103
Friday’s games
Fayetteville Seventy-First at Southern Pines Pinecrest, 7:30
Pembroke Purnell Swett at Richmond Senior, 7:30
Raeford Hoke County at Lumberton, 7:30
Scotland County at Fayetteville Britt, 7:30
Northwestern 3A-4A
Conference
All
Alexander Central
0-0
0
0
4-1
194
115
Boone Watauga
0-0
0
0
4-1
252
111
Morganton Freedom
0-0
0
0
3-2
225
125
South Caldwell
0-0
0
0
3-2
150
132
Hickory St. Stephens
0-0
0
0
2-2
76
111
Marion McDowell
0-0
0
0
1-3
61
106
Hickory
0-0
0
0
0-5
52
192
Friday’s games
Hickory at Marion McDowell, 7:30
Hickory St. Stephens at Morganton Freedom, 7:30
South Caldwell at Boone Watauga, 7:30
Bye: Alexander Central
Big South 3A
Conference
All
Kings Mountain
0-0
0
0
5-0
198
49
Gastonia Huss
0-0
0
0
3-1
74
66
Boiling Springs Crest
0-0
0
0
3-2
146
141
Gastonia Forestview
0-0
0
0
2-2
115
120
Cramerton Stuart Cramer
0-0
0
0
2-3
58
99
North Gaston
0-0
0
0
1-3
56
111
Gastonia Ashbrook
0-0
0
0
0-4
27
142
Friday’s games
Boiling Springs Crest at Gastonia Forestview, 7:30
Gastonia Huss at North Gaston, 7:30
Kings Mountain at Cramerton Stuart Cramer, 7:30
Bye: Gastonia Ashbrook
North Piedmont 3A
Conference
All
Statesvlle
0-0
0
0
5-0
231
100
East Rowan
0-0
0
0
2-2
106
87
South Iredell
0-0
0
0
2-3
104
159
West Rowan
0-0
0
0
2-3
91
93
China Grove Carson
0-0
0
0
1-4
80
174
North Iredell
0-0
0
0
0-5
38
172
Friday’s games
North Iredell at China Grove Carson, 7:30
Concord Jay M. Robinson at Statesville, 7:30
East Rowan at West Stanly, 7:30
South Iredell at Greensboro Dudley, 7
Bye: West Rowan
South Piedmont 3A
Conference
All
Northwest Cabarrus
0-0
0
0
5-0
210
57
Kannapolis Brown
0-0
0
0
2-1
62
56
Central Cabarrus
0-0
0
0
3-2
154
80
Concord Cox Mill
0-0
0
0
2-2
108
98
Concord Jay M. Robinson
0-0
0
0
1-4
44
182
Concord
0-0
0
0
0-5
48
212
Friday’s games
Clinton at Central Cabarrus, 7:30
Concord Cox Mill at Mount Pleasant, 7:30
Concord Jay M. Robinson at Statesville, 7:30
Kannapolis Brown at Davie County, 7:30
Bye: Concord, Northwest Cabarrus
Southern Carolina 3A
Conference
All
Weddington
0-0
0
0
4-0
148
40
Monroe
0-0
0
0
3-1
157
80
Monroe Parkwood
0-0
0
0
3-1
144
60
Waxhaw Cuthbertson
0-0
0
0
3-1
120
96
Charlotte Catholic
0-0
0
0
1-2
45
21
Unionville Piedmont
0-0
0
0
1-2
37
72
Marvin Ridge
0-0
0
0
1-3
109
96
Indian Trail Sun Valley
0-0
0
0
1-3
62
120
Friday’s games
Indian Trail Sun Valley at Weddington, 7:30
Monroe at Charlotte Catholic, 7:30
Monroe Parkwood at Waxhaw Cuthbertson, 7:30
Unionville Piedmont at Marvin Ridge, 7:30
Central Carolina 2A
Conference
All
Midway Oak Grove
2-0
82
32
4-0
191
32
Salisbury
2-0
42
11
4-0
77
18
Ledford
2-0
69
17
2-2
81
55
Central Davidson
1-1
54
32
3-1
171
59
Thomasville
1-1
32
55
2-2
63
76
North Davidson
1-1
55
30
1-3
103
96
South Rowan
1-1
49
42
1-3
83
140
Lexington
0-2
8
79
1-3
31
101
West Davidson
0-2
14
41
1-3
76
84
East Davidson
0-2
0
66
0-4
15
99
Friday’s games
East Davidson at West Davidson, 7:30
Ledford at Thomasville, 7:30
Midway Oak Grove at Central Davidson, 7:30
North Davidson at South Rowan, 7:30
Salisbury at Lexington, 7:30
Foothills 2A
Conference
All
Valdese Draughn
1-0
55
52
3-2
191
186
Lenoir Hibriten
0-0
0
0
3-1
132
66
West Iredell
0-0
0
0
2-2
106
75
Claremont Bunker Hill
0-0
0
0
1-3
52
114
East Burke
0-0
0
0
1-3
87
172
Morganton Patton
0-0
0
0
1-3
48
151
West Caldwell
0-0
0
0
0-4
28
209
Newton Foard
0-1
52
55
0-5
104
197
Friday’s games
East Burke at West Caldwell, 7:30
Lenoir Hibriten at Claremont Bunker Hill, 7:30
Newton Foard at Morganton Patton, 7:30
Valdese Draughn at West Iredell, 7:30\u0009
Rocky River 2A
Conference
All
West Stanly
0-0
0
0
4-0
176
39
Anson County
0-0
0
0
3-2
151
91
Marshville Forest Hills
0-0
0
0
2-3
81
185
Mount Pleasant
0-0
0
0
2-3
76
140
Montgomery Central
0-0
0
0
1-4
53
140
Friday’s games
Anson County at Sanford Lee County, 7
Concord Cox Mill at Mount Pleasant, 7:30
East Rowan at West Stanly, 7:30
Graham at Montgomery Central, 7:30
North Stanly at Marshville Forest Hills, 7:30
South Fork 2A
Conference
All
East Lincoln
0-0
0
0
4-0
158
42
West Lincoln
0-0
0
0
4-0
231
40
Catawba Bandys
0-0
0
0
3-1
106
58
Maiden
0-0
0
0
3-1
142
65
North Lincoln
0-0
0
0
3-1
172
58
Newton-Conover
0-0
0
0
2-2
118
107
Lincolnton
0-0
0
0
2-2
53
41
Lake Norman Charter
0-0
0
0
1-3
88
144
Friday’s games
Catawba Bandys at Maiden, 7:30
Lake Norman Charter at East Lincoln, 7:30
Newton-Conover at Lincolnton, 7:30
North Lincoln at West Lincoln, 7:30
Southwestern 2A
Conference
All
Forest City Chase
0-0
0
0
4-0
177
24
Lawndale Burns
0-0
0
0
3-1
144
82
Shelby
0-0
0
0
3-1
167
97
R-S Central
0-0
0
0
3-2
139
132
Belmont South Point
0-0
0
0
2-3
84
88
East Rutherford
0-0
0
0
1-3
113
157
East Gaston
0-0
0
0
0-4
24
125
Friday’s games
Belmont South Point at Lawndale Burns, 7:30
East Rutherford at R-S Central, 7:30
Shelby at East Gaston, 7:30
Marshall Madison County at Forest City Chase, 7:30
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
Conference
All
Boonville Starmount
0-0
0
0
3-1
120
122
Elkin
0-0
0
0
3-1
98
59
North Wilkes
0-0
0
0
3-1
122
80
Wilkes Central
0-0
0
0
2-2
71
114
Alleghany
0-0
0
0
1-3
47
120
Ashe County
0-0
0
0
1-3
104
145
East Wilkes
0-0
0
0
1-3
73
175
West Wilkes
0-0
0
0
1-3
72
112
Friday’s games
Alleghany at Ashe County, 7:30
East Wilkes at North Wilkes, 7:30
Elkin at Boonville Starmount, 7:30
West Wilkes at Wilkes Central, 7:30
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Conference
All
Bakersville Mitchell County
0-0
0
0
5-0
222
27
Burnsville Mtn. Heritage
0-0
0
0
4-0
114
22
Polk County
0-0
0
0
4-0
159
12
Avery County
0-0
0
0
3-2
189
138
Black Mountain Owen
0-0
0
0
2-2
58
77
Marshall Madison County
0-0
0
0
0-5
26
257
Friday’s games
Avery County at Cloudland (TN), 7:30
Burnsville Mountain Heritage at Canton Pisgah, 7:30
East Henderson at Bakersville Mitchell County, 7:30
Franklin at Black Mountain Owen, 7:30
Hendersonville at Polk County, 7:30
Marshall Madison County at Forest City Chase, 7:30
Southern Piedmont 1A
Conference
All
Cherryville
2-0
76
41
2-3
82
211
Mooresboro Thom. Jefferson
1-0
2
0
4-0
147
6
Mt. Holly Mountain Island Ch.
1-0
80
6
3-1
172
43
Monroe Union Academy
1-0
33
18
2-1
88
70
Bessemer City
1-0
38
7
1-3
48
141
Commy. School of Davidson
1-1
55
44
2-2
109
97
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep
1-1
82
33
3-2
146
91
Gastonia Highland Tech
0-1
21
33
0-3
54
116
Christ the King
0-5
26
237
0-5
26
237
Friday’s games
Gastonia Highland Tech vs. Community School of Davidson, at Mallard Creek High, 7
Monroe Union Academy at Christ the King, 7
Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson at Cherryville, 7:30
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Bessemer City, 7:30
Bye: Mooresville Pine Lake Prep
Yadkin Valley 1A
Conference
All
North Rowan
0-0
0
0
3-2
86
77
South Stanly
0-0
0
0
2-2
144
104
North Moore
0-0
0
0
1-2
37
71
North Stanly
0-0
0
0
1-3
46
113
Albemarle
0-0
0
0
0-4
29
126
South Davidson
0-0
0
0
0-4
53
149
Chatham Central
0-0
0
0
0-5
115
243
Friday’s games
Chatham Central at Albemarle, 7:30North Moore at North Rowan, 7:30
South Stanly at South Davidson, 7:30
North Stanly at Marshville Forest Hills, 7:30
Big South 4A (CISAA)
Conference
All
Providence Day
1-0
28
16
4-0
113
29
Charlotte Latin
0-0
0
0
4-0
163
19
Charlotte Christian
0-0
0
0
2-1
76
72
Charlotte Country Day
0-1
16
28
4-1
153
83
Friday’s games
Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Country Day, 7
Arden Christ School at Charlotte Latin, 7
Providence Day at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, 7
Piedmont Athletic
Conference
All
High Point Christian
1-0
55
6
4-1
193
55
Indian Trail Metrolina Chr.
1-0
41
0
3-2
197
115
Covenant Day
0-0
0
0
1-4
62
132
Southlake Christian
0-1
0
41
3-2
156
147
Cabarrus Warriors
0-1
6
55
1-3
45
184
Friday’s games
Cabarrus Warriors at Covenant Day, 7
High Point Christian at Asheville School, 7:30
Providence Day at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, 7
VC/NC Royals at Southlake Christian, 7
Western Piedmont
Conference
All
VC/NC Royals
1-0
20
0
2-1
69
71
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee
0-0
0
0
3-2
180
147
Asheville School
0-0
0
0
1-4
103
164
Hickory Grove Christian
0-1
0
20
0-3
8
106
Friday’s games
Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee at Hickory Grove Christian, 7
High Point Christian at Asheville School, 7
VC/NC Royals at Southlake Christian, 7
Pioneer Football League
Conference
All
Asheville Saints
3-0
112
12
4-0
137
32
Anderson (SC) Cavaliers
3-0
95
6
3-1
95
28
Cabarrus Stallions
3-1
72
61
3-2
84
81
Tennessee Silverbacks
0-4
20
129
1-4
34
137
Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders
0-5
33
158
0-5
33
158
Saturday’s games
Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders at Johnson City (TN) Tennessee Silverbacks, 7
Asheville Saints at Anderson (SC) Cavaliers, 7
Bye: Cabarrus Stallions
N.C. nonconference
All
Carolina Bearcats
2-3
108
135
Hickory Hawks
2-3
113
92
Statesville Christian
1-3
77
103
Friday’s games
Carolina Bearcats at Chester (SC), 7:30
North Wake Saints at Statesville Christian, 7:30
Saturday’s games
Hickory Hawks at Greensboro Panthers, 1:30
S.C. Region 3 5A
Conference
All
Clover
0-0
0
0
4-0
192
35
Fort Mill Nation Ford
0-0
0
0
3-2
126
88
Rock Hill
0-0
0
0
3-2
136
85
Fort Mill
0-0
0
0
1-4
61
162
Rock Hill Northwestern
0-0
0
0
1-4
44
152
Friday’s games
Clover at Irmo, 7:30
Fort Mill at York, 7:30
Irmo Dutch Fork at Rock Hill Northwestern, 7:30
Rock Hill at Lugoff-Elgin, 7:30
Bye: Fort Mill Nation Ford,
S.C. Region 3 4A
Conference
All
Rock Hill South Pointe
0-0
0
0
4-0
96
57
Blythewood Westwood
0-0
0
0
2-1
58
41
Columbia Ridge View
0-0
0
0
1-3
52
75
York
0-0
0
0
1-3
56
143
Lancaster
0-0
0
0
1-4
59
113
Richland Northeast
0-0
0
0
0-4
40
179
Friday’s games
Blythewood Westwood at Winnsboro Fairfield Central, 7:30
Columbia Keenan at Columbia Ridge View, 7
Fort Mill at York, 7:30
Indian Land at Rock Hill South Pointe, 7:30
Richland Northeast at Camden, 7:30
Bye: Lancaster
S.C. Region 4 3A
Conference
All
Camden
0-0
0
0
5-0
212
124
Chester
0-0
0
0
4-1
167
67
Columbia Keenan
0-0
0
0
3-2
134
127
Indian Land
0-0
0
0
2-3
101
84
Winnsboro Fairfield Central
0-0
0
0
2-3
70
104
Fort Mill Catawba Ridge
0-0
0
0
2-3
53
106
NOTE: Catawba Ridge playing as an independent this season
Friday’s games
Blythewood Westwood at Winnsboro Fairfield Central, 7:30
Carolina Bearcats at Chester, 7:30
Columbia Keenan at Columbia Ridge View, 7
Indian Land at Rock Hill South Pointe, 7:30
Richland Northeast at Camden, 7:30
Bye: Fort Mill Catawba Ridge
S.C. Region 6 3A
Conference
All
Marion
0-0
0
0
4-0
150
20
Aynor
0-0
0
0
3-0
127
49
Dillon
0-0
0
0
3-0
133
12
Cheraw
0-0
0
0
4-1
115
90
Lake City
0-0
0
0
2-2
85
106
Loris
0-0
0
0
1-3
70
94
Friday’s games
Aynor at Murrells Inlet St. James, 7:30
Marlboro County at Dillon, 7:30
Myrtle Beach Carolina Forest at Loris, 7:30
Bye: Cheraw, Lake City, Marion
S.C. Region 4 2A
Conference
All
Kershaw Andrew Jackson
1-0
40
7
5-0
229
7
Bishopville Lee Central
1-0
19
18
4-1
142
113
Lancaster Buford
1-0
38
6
2-3
110
145
Richburg Lewisville
0-0
0
0
2-2
144
108
Pageland Central
0-1
18
19
2-3
97
79
Chesterfield
0-1
6
38
1-3
60
139
Kershaw North Central
0-1
7
40
1-3
77
190
Friday’s games
Chesterfield at Bishopville Lee Central, 7:30
Kershaw Andrew Jackson at Lancaster Buford, 7:30
Pageland Central at Richburg Lewisville, 7:30
Bye: Kershaw North Central
S.C. Region 2 1A
Conference
All
Lamar
0-0
0
0
4-1
238
72
Great Falls
0-0
0
0
3-2
134
142
McBee
0-0
0
0
0-3
40
88
Timmonsville
0-0
0
0
0-4
26
151
Friday’s games
Great Falls at Ware Shoals, 7:30
Green Sea-Floyds at McBee, 7:30
Lamar at Lake View, 7:30
Timmonsville at Summerton Scott’s Branch, 7:30
Other S.C.
All
Rock Hill Legion Collegiate
1-1
100
12
Friday’s game
Rock Hill Legion Collegiate at Mount Pleasant Oceanside Collegiate, 7:30
