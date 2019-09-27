High School Sports

Observer Exclusive: prep football conference standings and schedules by league

Talking Preps 09.25.19: Vance-Mallard Creek, 4AA states, playoff adjustments and more

Talking Preps this week focuses on Mecklenburg County conference previews, the big Mallard Creek-Vance game and touches on a NCHSAA open playoff format and the panel picks league winners and state title favorites By
Up Next
Talking Preps this week focuses on Mecklenburg County conference previews, the big Mallard Creek-Vance game and touches on a NCHSAA open playoff format and the panel picks league winners and state title favorites By

I-Meck 4A



Conference

All

Vance

0-0

0

0



3-0

119

14

Mallard Creek

0-0

0

0



3-0-1

150

85

Lake Norman

0-0

0

0



3-1

124

79

West Charlotte

0-0

0

0



3-1

162

86

Hopewell

0-0

0

0



2-2

108

110

Mooresville

0-0

0

0



2-2

77

82

Hough

0-0

0

0



1-3

76

147

North Mecklenburg

0-0

0

0



1-3

77

150

Friday’s games

Hopewell at Hough, 7

Mallard Creek at Vance, 7

Mooresville at North Mecklenburg, 7

West Charlotte at Lake Norman, 7:30

SoMeck 7 4A



Conference

All

Ardrey Kell

0-0

0

0



3-1

128

97

Harding

0-0

0

0



3-2

181

82

Olympic

0-0

0

0



3-2

126

135

West Mecklenburg

0-0

0

0



2-2

69

82

Berry Academy

0-0

0

0



1-3

68

137

Providence

0-0

0

0



1-4

45

165

South Mecklenburg

0-0

0

0



0-5

21

222

Friday’s games

Olympic at Harding, 7

South Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell, 7

West Mecklenburg at Providence, 7

Bye: Berry Academy

Southwestern 4A



Conference

All

Myers Park

0-0

0

0



4-0

220

24

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge

0-0

0

0



3-1

157

82

Indian Trail Porter Ridge

0-0

0

0



3-1

115

49

Butler

0-0

0

0



2-2

86

88

Independence

0-0

0

0



2-2

147

105

East Mecklenburg

0-0

0

0



1-3

33

78

Rocky River

0-0

0

0



0-3

38

90

Garinger

0-0

0

0



0-4

34

185

Friday’s games

East Mecklenburg at Indian Trail Porter Ridge, 7:30

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge at Independence, 7

Myers Park at Garinger, 7

Rocky River at Butler, 7

Sandhills 4A



Conference

All

Fayetteville Britt

0-0

0

0



4-0

120

34

Richmond Senior

0-0

0

0



4-0

168

44

Scotland County

0-0

0

0



4-0

131

40

Southern Pines Pinecrest

0-0

0

0



4-0

185

43

Fayetteville Seventy-First

0-0

0

0



3-1

112

48

Raeford Hoke County

0-0

0

0



3-1

87

79

Lumberton

0-0

0

0



2-2

51

111

Pembroke Purnell Swett

0-0

0

0



0-4

19

103

Friday’s games

Fayetteville Seventy-First at Southern Pines Pinecrest, 7:30

Pembroke Purnell Swett at Richmond Senior, 7:30

Raeford Hoke County at Lumberton, 7:30

Scotland County at Fayetteville Britt, 7:30

Northwestern 3A-4A



Conference

All

Alexander Central

0-0

0

0



4-1

194

115

Boone Watauga

0-0

0

0



4-1

252

111

Morganton Freedom

0-0

0

0



3-2

225

125

South Caldwell

0-0

0

0



3-2

150

132

Hickory St. Stephens

0-0

0

0



2-2

76

111

Marion McDowell

0-0

0

0



1-3

61

106

Hickory

0-0

0

0



0-5

52

192

Friday’s games

Hickory at Marion McDowell, 7:30

Hickory St. Stephens at Morganton Freedom, 7:30

South Caldwell at Boone Watauga, 7:30

Bye: Alexander Central

Big South 3A



Conference

All

Kings Mountain

0-0

0

0



5-0

198

49

Gastonia Huss

0-0

0

0



3-1

74

66

Boiling Springs Crest

0-0

0

0



3-2

146

141

Gastonia Forestview

0-0

0

0



2-2

115

120

Cramerton Stuart Cramer

0-0

0

0



2-3

58

99

North Gaston

0-0

0

0



1-3

56

111

Gastonia Ashbrook

0-0

0

0



0-4

27

142

Friday’s games

Boiling Springs Crest at Gastonia Forestview, 7:30

Gastonia Huss at North Gaston, 7:30

Kings Mountain at Cramerton Stuart Cramer, 7:30

Bye: Gastonia Ashbrook

North Piedmont 3A



Conference

All

Statesvlle

0-0

0

0



5-0

231

100

East Rowan

0-0

0

0



2-2

106

87

South Iredell

0-0

0

0



2-3

104

159

West Rowan

0-0

0

0



2-3

91

93

China Grove Carson

0-0

0

0



1-4

80

174

North Iredell

0-0

0

0



0-5

38

172

Friday’s games

North Iredell at China Grove Carson, 7:30

Concord Jay M. Robinson at Statesville, 7:30

East Rowan at West Stanly, 7:30

South Iredell at Greensboro Dudley, 7

Bye: West Rowan

South Piedmont 3A



Conference

All

Northwest Cabarrus

0-0

0

0



5-0

210

57

Kannapolis Brown

0-0

0

0



2-1

62

56

Central Cabarrus

0-0

0

0



3-2

154

80

Concord Cox Mill

0-0

0

0



2-2

108

98

Concord Jay M. Robinson

0-0

0

0



1-4

44

182

Concord

0-0

0

0



0-5

48

212

Friday’s games

Clinton at Central Cabarrus, 7:30

Concord Cox Mill at Mount Pleasant, 7:30

Concord Jay M. Robinson at Statesville, 7:30

Kannapolis Brown at Davie County, 7:30

Bye: Concord, Northwest Cabarrus

\u0009\u0009

Southern Carolina 3A



Conference

All

Weddington

0-0

0

0



4-0

148

40

Monroe

0-0

0

0



3-1

157

80

Monroe Parkwood

0-0

0

0



3-1

144

60

Waxhaw Cuthbertson

0-0

0

0



3-1

120

96

Charlotte Catholic

0-0

0

0



1-2

45

21

Unionville Piedmont

0-0

0

0



1-2

37

72

Marvin Ridge

0-0

0

0



1-3

109

96

Indian Trail Sun Valley

0-0

0

0



1-3

62

120

Friday’s games

Indian Trail Sun Valley at Weddington, 7:30

Monroe at Charlotte Catholic, 7:30

Monroe Parkwood at Waxhaw Cuthbertson, 7:30

Unionville Piedmont at Marvin Ridge, 7:30

Central Carolina 2A



Conference

All

Midway Oak Grove

2-0

82

32



4-0

191

32

Salisbury

2-0

42

11



4-0

77

18

Ledford

2-0

69

17



2-2

81

55

Central Davidson

1-1

54

32



3-1

171

59

Thomasville

1-1

32

55



2-2

63

76

North Davidson

1-1

55

30



1-3

103

96

South Rowan

1-1

49

42



1-3

83

140

Lexington

0-2

8

79



1-3

31

101

West Davidson

0-2

14

41



1-3

76

84

East Davidson

0-2

0

66



0-4

15

99

Friday’s games

East Davidson at West Davidson, 7:30

Ledford at Thomasville, 7:30

Midway Oak Grove at Central Davidson, 7:30

North Davidson at South Rowan, 7:30

Salisbury at Lexington, 7:30

Foothills 2A



Conference

All

Valdese Draughn

1-0

55

52



3-2

191

186

Lenoir Hibriten

0-0

0

0



3-1

132

66

West Iredell

0-0

0

0



2-2

106

75

Claremont Bunker Hill

0-0

0

0



1-3

52

114

East Burke

0-0

0

0



1-3

87

172

Morganton Patton

0-0

0

0



1-3

48

151

West Caldwell

0-0

0

0



0-4

28

209

Newton Foard

0-1

52

55



0-5

104

197

Friday’s games

East Burke at West Caldwell, 7:30

Lenoir Hibriten at Claremont Bunker Hill, 7:30

Newton Foard at Morganton Patton, 7:30

Valdese Draughn at West Iredell, 7:30\u0009

Rocky River 2A



Conference

All

West Stanly

0-0

0

0



4-0

176

39

Anson County

0-0

0

0



3-2

151

91

Marshville Forest Hills

0-0

0

0



2-3

81

185

Mount Pleasant

0-0

0

0



2-3

76

140

Montgomery Central

0-0

0

0



1-4

53

140

Friday’s games

Anson County at Sanford Lee County, 7

Concord Cox Mill at Mount Pleasant, 7:30

East Rowan at West Stanly, 7:30

Graham at Montgomery Central, 7:30

North Stanly at Marshville Forest Hills, 7:30

South Fork 2A



Conference

All

East Lincoln

0-0

0

0



4-0

158

42

West Lincoln

0-0

0

0



4-0

231

40

Catawba Bandys

0-0

0

0



3-1

106

58

Maiden

0-0

0

0



3-1

142

65

North Lincoln

0-0

0

0



3-1

172

58

Newton-Conover

0-0

0

0



2-2

118

107

Lincolnton

0-0

0

0



2-2

53

41

Lake Norman Charter

0-0

0

0



1-3

88

144

Friday’s games

Catawba Bandys at Maiden, 7:30

Lake Norman Charter at East Lincoln, 7:30

Newton-Conover at Lincolnton, 7:30

North Lincoln at West Lincoln, 7:30

Southwestern 2A



Conference

All

Forest City Chase

0-0

0

0



4-0

177

24

Lawndale Burns

0-0

0

0



3-1

144

82

Shelby

0-0

0

0



3-1

167

97

R-S Central

0-0

0

0



3-2

139

132

Belmont South Point

0-0

0

0



2-3

84

88

East Rutherford

0-0

0

0



1-3

113

157

East Gaston

0-0

0

0



0-4

24

125

Friday’s games

Belmont South Point at Lawndale Burns, 7:30

East Rutherford at R-S Central, 7:30

Shelby at East Gaston, 7:30

Marshall Madison County at Forest City Chase, 7:30

Mountain Valley 1A-2A



Conference

All

Boonville Starmount

0-0

0

0



3-1

120

122

Elkin

0-0

0

0



3-1

98

59

North Wilkes

0-0

0

0



3-1

122

80

Wilkes Central

0-0

0

0



2-2

71

114

Alleghany

0-0

0

0



1-3

47

120

Ashe County

0-0

0

0



1-3

104

145

East Wilkes

0-0

0

0



1-3

73

175

West Wilkes

0-0

0

0



1-3

72

112

Friday’s games

Alleghany at Ashe County, 7:30

East Wilkes at North Wilkes, 7:30

Elkin at Boonville Starmount, 7:30

West Wilkes at Wilkes Central, 7:30

Western Highlands 1A-2A



Conference

All

Bakersville Mitchell County

0-0

0

0



5-0

222

27

Burnsville Mtn. Heritage

0-0

0

0



4-0

114

22

Polk County

0-0

0

0



4-0

159

12

Avery County

0-0

0

0



3-2

189

138

Black Mountain Owen

0-0

0

0



2-2

58

77

Marshall Madison County

0-0

0

0



0-5

26

257

Friday’s games

Avery County at Cloudland (TN), 7:30

Burnsville Mountain Heritage at Canton Pisgah, 7:30

East Henderson at Bakersville Mitchell County, 7:30

Franklin at Black Mountain Owen, 7:30

Hendersonville at Polk County, 7:30

Marshall Madison County at Forest City Chase, 7:30

Southern Piedmont 1A



Conference

All

Cherryville

2-0

76

41



2-3

82

211

Mooresboro Thom. Jefferson

1-0

2

0



4-0

147

6

Mt. Holly Mountain Island Ch.

1-0

80

6



3-1

172

43

Monroe Union Academy

1-0

33

18



2-1

88

70

Bessemer City

1-0

38

7



1-3

48

141

Commy. School of Davidson

1-1

55

44



2-2

109

97

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep

1-1

82

33



3-2

146

91

Gastonia Highland Tech

0-1

21

33



0-3

54

116

Christ the King

0-5

26

237



0-5

26

237

Friday’s games

Gastonia Highland Tech vs. Community School of Davidson, at Mallard Creek High, 7

Monroe Union Academy at Christ the King, 7

Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson at Cherryville, 7:30

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Bessemer City, 7:30

Bye: Mooresville Pine Lake Prep

Yadkin Valley 1A



Conference

All

North Rowan

0-0

0

0



3-2

86

77

South Stanly

0-0

0

0



2-2

144

104

North Moore

0-0

0

0



1-2

37

71

North Stanly

0-0

0

0



1-3

46

113

Albemarle

0-0

0

0



0-4

29

126

South Davidson

0-0

0

0



0-4

53

149

Chatham Central

0-0

0

0



0-5

115

243

Friday’s games

Chatham Central at Albemarle, 7:30North Moore at North Rowan, 7:30

South Stanly at South Davidson, 7:30

North Stanly at Marshville Forest Hills, 7:30

Big South 4A (CISAA)



Conference

All

Providence Day

1-0

28

16



4-0

113

29

Charlotte Latin

0-0

0

0



4-0

163

19

Charlotte Christian

0-0

0

0



2-1

76

72

Charlotte Country Day

0-1

16

28



4-1

153

83

Friday’s games

Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Country Day, 7

Arden Christ School at Charlotte Latin, 7

Providence Day at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, 7

Piedmont Athletic



Conference

All

High Point Christian

1-0

55

6



4-1

193

55

Indian Trail Metrolina Chr.

1-0

41

0



3-2

197

115

Covenant Day

0-0

0

0



1-4

62

132

Southlake Christian

0-1

0

41



3-2

156

147

Cabarrus Warriors

0-1

6

55



1-3

45

184

Friday’s games

Cabarrus Warriors at Covenant Day, 7

High Point Christian at Asheville School, 7:30

Providence Day at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, 7

VC/NC Royals at Southlake Christian, 7

Western Piedmont



Conference

All

VC/NC Royals

1-0

20

0



2-1

69

71

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee

0-0

0

0



3-2

180

147

Asheville School

0-0

0

0



1-4

103

164

Hickory Grove Christian

0-1

0

20



0-3

8

106

Friday’s games

Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee at Hickory Grove Christian, 7

High Point Christian at Asheville School, 7

VC/NC Royals at Southlake Christian, 7

Pioneer Football League



Conference

All

Asheville Saints

3-0

112

12



4-0

137

32

Anderson (SC) Cavaliers

3-0

95

6



3-1

95

28

Cabarrus Stallions

3-1

72

61



3-2

84

81

Tennessee Silverbacks

0-4

20

129



1-4

34

137

Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders

0-5

33

158



0-5

33

158

Saturday’s games

Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders at Johnson City (TN) Tennessee Silverbacks, 7

Asheville Saints at Anderson (SC) Cavaliers, 7

Bye: Cabarrus Stallions

N.C. nonconference



All

Carolina Bearcats

2-3

108

135

Hickory Hawks

2-3

113

92

Statesville Christian

1-3

77

103

Friday’s games

Carolina Bearcats at Chester (SC), 7:30

North Wake Saints at Statesville Christian, 7:30

Saturday’s games

Hickory Hawks at Greensboro Panthers, 1:30

S.C. Region 3 5A



Conference

All

Clover

0-0

0

0



4-0

192

35

Fort Mill Nation Ford

0-0

0

0



3-2

126

88

Rock Hill

0-0

0

0



3-2

136

85

Fort Mill

0-0

0

0



1-4

61

162

Rock Hill Northwestern

0-0

0

0



1-4

44

152

Friday’s games

Clover at Irmo, 7:30

Fort Mill at York, 7:30

Irmo Dutch Fork at Rock Hill Northwestern, 7:30

Rock Hill at Lugoff-Elgin, 7:30

Bye: Fort Mill Nation Ford,

S.C. Region 3 4A



Conference

All

Rock Hill South Pointe

0-0

0

0



4-0

96

57

Blythewood Westwood

0-0

0

0



2-1

58

41

Columbia Ridge View

0-0

0

0



1-3

52

75

York

0-0

0

0



1-3

56

143

Lancaster

0-0

0

0



1-4

59

113

Richland Northeast

0-0

0

0



0-4

40

179

Friday’s games

Blythewood Westwood at Winnsboro Fairfield Central, 7:30

Columbia Keenan at Columbia Ridge View, 7

Fort Mill at York, 7:30

Indian Land at Rock Hill South Pointe, 7:30

Richland Northeast at Camden, 7:30

Bye: Lancaster

S.C. Region 4 3A



Conference

All

Camden

0-0

0

0



5-0

212

124

Chester

0-0

0

0



4-1

167

67

Columbia Keenan

0-0

0

0



3-2

134

127

Indian Land

0-0

0

0



2-3

101

84

Winnsboro Fairfield Central

0-0

0

0



2-3

70

104

Fort Mill Catawba Ridge

0-0

0

0



2-3

53

106

NOTE: Catawba Ridge playing as an independent this season

Friday’s games

Blythewood Westwood at Winnsboro Fairfield Central, 7:30

Carolina Bearcats at Chester, 7:30

Columbia Keenan at Columbia Ridge View, 7

Indian Land at Rock Hill South Pointe, 7:30

Richland Northeast at Camden, 7:30

Bye: Fort Mill Catawba Ridge

S.C. Region 6 3A



Conference

All

Marion

0-0

0

0



4-0

150

20

Aynor

0-0

0

0



3-0

127

49

Dillon

0-0

0

0



3-0

133

12

Cheraw

0-0

0

0



4-1

115

90

Lake City

0-0

0

0



2-2

85

106

Loris

0-0

0

0



1-3

70

94

Friday’s games

Aynor at Murrells Inlet St. James, 7:30

Marlboro County at Dillon, 7:30

Myrtle Beach Carolina Forest at Loris, 7:30

Bye: Cheraw, Lake City, Marion

S.C. Region 4 2A



Conference

All

Kershaw Andrew Jackson

1-0

40

7



5-0

229

7

Bishopville Lee Central

1-0

19

18



4-1

142

113

Lancaster Buford

1-0

38

6



2-3

110

145

Richburg Lewisville

0-0

0

0



2-2

144

108

Pageland Central

0-1

18

19



2-3

97

79

Chesterfield

0-1

6

38



1-3

60

139

Kershaw North Central

0-1

7

40



1-3

77

190

Friday’s games

Chesterfield at Bishopville Lee Central, 7:30

Kershaw Andrew Jackson at Lancaster Buford, 7:30

Pageland Central at Richburg Lewisville, 7:30

Bye: Kershaw North Central

S.C. Region 2 1A



Conference

All

Lamar

0-0

0

0



4-1

238

72

Great Falls

0-0

0

0



3-2

134

142

McBee

0-0

0

0



0-3

40

88

Timmonsville

0-0

0

0



0-4

26

151

Friday’s games

Great Falls at Ware Shoals, 7:30

Green Sea-Floyds at McBee, 7:30

Lamar at Lake View, 7:30

Timmonsville at Summerton Scott’s Branch, 7:30

Other S.C.



All

Rock Hill Legion Collegiate

1-1

100

12

Friday’s game

Rock Hill Legion Collegiate at Mount Pleasant Oceanside Collegiate, 7:30

  Comments  