High School Sports
Friday’s NC, SC scores, how The Sweet 16 fared, next week’s schedule
No. 2 Myers Park whips Garinger 59-0
How The Sweet 16 fared
|Rk.
|Team
|Class
|This Week
|Rec.
|Next Week
|1.
|Mallard Creek
|4A
|d. Vance 17-7
|4-0-1
|Lake Norman
|T2
|Myers Park
|4A
|d. Garinger 59-0
|5-0
|at Rocky River
|T2
|Vance
|4A
|lost 17-7 to Mallard Creek
|3-1
|Hopewell
|4
|Richmond Sr.
|4A
|d. Purnell Swett 35-0
|5-0
|Pinecrest
|5
|Weddington
|3A
|d. Sun Valley 47-0
|5-0
|Charlotte Catholic
|6
|Kings Mountain
|3A
|d. Stuart Cramer 69-16
|6-0
|North Gaston
|7
|Charlotte Catholic
|3A
|d. Monroe 41-10
|2-2
|at Weddington
|8
|Rock Hill South Pointe
|4A
|d. Indian Land 56-7
|5-0
|at Westwood
|9
|Butler
|4A
|d. Rocky River 14-7 OT
|3-2
|Porter Ridge
|10
|NW Cabarrus
|3A
|Bye
|5-0
|Cox Mill
|11
|Shelby
|2A
|d. East Gaston 50-0
|4-1
|R-S Central
|12
|Chester, SC
|3A
|d. Carolina Bearcats 55-21
|5-1
|at Indian Land
|13
|Providence Day
|IND
|d. Metrolina Christ. 42-10
|5-0
|Christ School
|14
|Clover SC
|5A
|d. Irmo 48-14
|5-0
|Nation Ford
|15
|Statesville
|3A
|d. JM Robinson 38-14
|6-0
|Bye
|16
|Indian Trail Porter Ridge
|4A
|d. East Meck 28-7
|4-1
|at Butler
Friday’s Scores
NORTH CAROLINA
Albemarle 55, Chatham Central 9
Ashe County 42, Alleghany County 14
Asheville 48, Enka 6
Asheville Reynolds 54, North Henderson 6
Avery County 42, Cloudland, Tenn. 16
Bartlett Yancey 50, Kernersville McGuinness 7
Brevard 40, Blue Ridge, S.C. 19
Bunn 48, Louisburg 28
Canton Pisgah 9, Burnsville Mountain Heritage 0
Cary Panther Creek 41, Durham Jordan 26
Central Cabarrus 19, Clinton 8
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 34, South Mecklenburg 13
Charlotte Catholic 41, Monroe 10
Charlotte Country Day 26, Charlotte Christian 14
Charlotte Latin 25, Arden Christ School 7
Charlotte Mallard Creek 17, Zebulon B. Vance 7
Charlotte Myers Park 59, Charlotte Garinger 0
Charlotte Northside Christian 63, Jones County 0
Charlotte Olympic 28, Charlotte Harding 7
Charlotte Providence Day 42, Metrolina Christian Academy 10
Clayton Cleveland 56, Wendell Corinth Holders 23
Concord Cox Mill 42, Mount Pleasant 21
Cornelius Hough 55, Huntersville Hopewell 0
Croatan 44, Lejeune 0
Currituck County 48, Columbia 0
East Bend Forbush 21, Winston-Salem Atkins 6
East Carteret 27, Pender County 20
East Lincoln 48, Lake Norman Charter 6
Eastern Alamance 42, Northeast Guilford 28
Eastern Randolph 47, Providence Grove 0
Edenton Holmes 34, Elizabeth City Northeastern 28
Elkin 23, Boonville Starmount 17
Fairmont 16, St. Pauls 13
Forest City Chase 50, Madison County 0
Friendship 28, Apex Middle Creek 0
Fuquay-Varina 41, Apex 14
Gates County 38, Pasquotank County 6
Granville Central 38, Roanoke Rapids 21
Greensboro Dudley 40, South Iredell 6
Greensboro Grimsley 47, Knightdale 33
Halifax Academy 70, Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 48
Harrells Christian 13, North Raleigh Christian 7
Hickory 20, McDowell County 14
Hickory Ridge 42, Charlotte Independence 6
High Point Andrews 59, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 8
Highland Springs, Va. 39, Greensboro Page 7
Hoke County 45, Lumberton 0
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 28, East Mecklenburg 7
Jacksonville 46, Jacksonville White Oak 0
Kill Devil Hills First Flight 34, Camden County 6
Kings Mountain 69, Belmont Cramer 16
Lake Norman 19, West Charlotte 12
Lawndale Burns 30, Belmont South Point 28
Lenoir Hibriten 28, Claremont Bunker Hill 6
Maiden 30, Catawba Bandys 23
Marshville Forest Hills 42, North Stanly 28
Matthews Butler 14, Mint Hill Rocky River 7
Monroe Union Academy 60, Christ the King High School 0
Montgomery Central 42, Graham 0
Mooresboro Jefferson 64, Cherryville 0
Mooresville 20, North Mecklenburg 17
Morganton Freedom 48, Hickory St. Stephens 12
Murphy 35, Andrews 7
New Bern 32, Greenville Rose 28
New Hanover County 35, North Brunswick 6
Newton Foard 26, Morganton Patton 14
Newton-Conover 34, Lincolnton 12
North Edgecombe 30, Gaston KIPP Pride 14
North Lenoir 22, Greene Central 8
North Lincoln 24, West Lincoln 14
North Pitt 36, East Wake 32
North Rowan 39, North Moore 0
North Surry 27, Walkertown 20
North Wilkes 50, East Wilkes 36
Northampton County 16, Rocky Mount Prep 0
Northern Guilford 49, Mayodan McMichael 0
Oak Grove 49, Central Davidson 7
Perquimans 50, Bear Grass 10
Pfafftown Reagan 28, Winston-Salem Parkland 6
Pikeville Aycock 38, South Central Pitt 27
Polk County 20, Hendersonville 17
Princeton 44, North Johnston 0
R-S Central 35, East Rutherford 28
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 55, Hickory Grove Christian 0
Raleigh Leesville Road 30, Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 24
Raleigh St. David’s 42, Rocky Mount Academy 8
Raleigh Wakefield 43, Greensboro Smith 0
Randleman 34, Trinity Wheatmore 7
Richlands 40, Rocky Point Trask 8
Richmond County 35, Pembroke Swett 0
Robbinsville 54, Rosman 0
Robersonville South Creek 38, Chocowinity Southside 26
Rocky Mount 55, Nash Central 0
Rolesville 34, Fayetteville Sanford 28
Salisbury 28, Lexington 0
Shelby 50, East Gaston 0
South Columbus 50, West Columbus 7
South Granville 56, Franklinton 14
SouthWest Edgecombe 40, Northern Nash 20
Southeast Guilford 44, Asheboro 14
Southern Alamance 63, Southwestern Randolph 7
Southern Nash 45, Jacksonville Northside 22
Southwest Onslow 49, Holly Ridge Dixon 28
Statesville 38, Concord Robinson 14
Swain County 41, Cherokee 0
Swansboro 47, Rose Hill Union 22
Thomasville Ledford 27, Thomasville 12
Trinity Christian 49, Raleigh Ravenscroft 13
Valdese Draughn 38, West Iredell 28
Wake Forest 42, Wallace-Rose Hill 28
Wake Forest Heritage 14, Clayton 0
Warsaw Kenan 32, Salemburg Lakewood 13
Washington 27, Kinston 14
Washington County 55, Southeast Halifax 14
West Bladen 42, East Columbus 22
West Brunswick 21, Wilmington Ashley 2
West Carteret 41, Farmville Central 14
West Craven 45, South Lenoir 0
West Davidson 31, East Davidson 7
West Stokes 40, Surry Central 10
Western Alamance 43, Rockingham County 0
Wilmington Hoggard 10, South Brunswick 9
Wilmington Laney 26, Topsail 21
Wilson Hunt 34, South Johnston 7
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 30, Jamestown Ragsdale 18
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)
South Rowan vs. North Davidson, ccd.
SOUTH CAROLINA
A.C. Flora 49, Chapin 43
Abbeville 31, Hartsville 10
Allendale-Fairfax 41, Eau Claire 6
Andrews 29, Johnsonville 20
Aynor 36, St. James 29
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 32, Calhoun County 26
Barnwell 49, Midland Valley 7
Beaufort Academy 54, Summerville Faith Christian 6
Belton-Honea Path 77, Seneca 21
Berkeley 40, Summerville 37, OT
Blythewood 56, Beaufort 21
Brevard, N.C. 40, Blue Ridge 19
Brookland-Cayce 35, Newberry 27
Buford 9, Andrew Jackson 0
C.E. Murray 39, Hemingway 0
Calhoun Academy 30, Laurens Academy 0
Camden 53, Richland Northeast 0
Cane Bay 42, R.B. Stall 13
Carolina Forest 49, Loris 6
Central 42, Lewisville 3
Chapman 69, Eastside 35
Chesnee 35, Blacksburg 21
Chester 55, Carolina Pride, N.C. 21
Chesterfield 21, Lee Central 12
Clinton 20, Pendleton 14
Clover 48, Irmo 14
Colleton County 38, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 6
Cross 19, Lake Marion 6
Dillon 25, Marlboro County 14
Dorman 38, Boiling Springs 0
Dutch Fork 49, Northwestern 0
Edisto 41, C.A. Johnson 21
Florence Christian 47, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 13
Fort Dorchester 31, Goose Creek 14
Fox Creek 26, Crescent 0
Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 48, W. Wyman King Academy 0
Great Falls 40, Ware Shoals 3
Green Sea Floyds 35, McBee 7
Greenwood Christian 42, Williamsburg Academy 33
Hammond 55, First Baptist 7
Heathwood Hall 27, Augusta Christian, Ga. 25
Hilton Head Christian Academy 43, Dorchester Academy 22
Hilton Head Island 41, Christ Church Episcopal 0
Hilton Head Prep 34, John Paul II 26
James F. Byrnes 56, Gaffney 30
Jefferson Davis Academy 70, Newberry Academy 8
Lakeside-Evans, Ga. 42, Emerald 7
Lamar 36, Lake View 34
Landrum 49, West Oak 28
Latta 21, Carvers Bay 0
Laurens 21, Greenwood 7
Lexington 44, Spring Valley 27
Mauldin 43, Riverside 6
May River 49, Burke 0
Mullins 33, East Clarendon 19
Myrtle Beach 41, Conway 9
Ninety Six 26, Dixie 0
Palmetto 44, Powdersville 8
Pee Dee Academy 35, Dillon Christian 0
Pelion 24, Columbia 8
Providence HomeSchool 51, Conway Christian School 6
Ridge View 59, W.J. Keenan 8
River Bluff 48, Gilbert 40
Rock Hill 14, Lugoff-Elgin 7
Socastee 14, Georgetown 13
South Florence 47, Darlington 7
South Pointe 56, Indian Land 7
Southside Christian 16, Saluda 13
Spartanburg 17, Hillcrest 14
Stratford 30, West Ashley 21
Strom Thurmond 25, North Augusta 16
Sumter 70, Bluffton 21
Swansea 36, Silver Bluff 14
Thomas Heyward Academy 36, Northwood Academy 0
Timberland 42, Hanahan 0
Timmonsville 26, Scott’s Branch 20
Waccamaw 28, St. John’s 6
Wade Hampton (H) 35, Battery Creek 8
Wagener-Salley 49, Blackville-Hilda 12
Walhalla 50, Carolina High and Academy 20
Wando 34, Ashley Ridge 33, OT
Westside 14, T.L. Hanna 13
Westwood 26, Fairfield Central 7
Whale Branch 36, Philip Simmons 9
Wilson 36, West Florence 20
Wilson Hall 30, Pinewood Prep 14
Woodland 35, Bishop England 7
Woodmont 64, Wade Hampton (G) 13
Wren 61, Broome 7
York Comprehensive 34, Fort Mill 17
Next Week’s Schedule
Friday, Oct. 4
(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)
I-Meck4A
Hopewell at Vance, 7
Hough at Mooresville
Lake Norman at Mallard Creek, 7
North Mecklenburg at West Charlotte, 7
SoMeck7 4A
Berry Academy at Providence, 7
Harding at Ardrey Kell, 7
South Mecklenburg at Olympic, 7
Southwestern4A
Garinger at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge
Independence at East Mecklenburg, 7
Indian Trail Porter Ridge at Butler, 7
Myers Park at Rocky River, 7
Sandhills4A
Fayetteville Britt at Lumberton
Fayetteville Seventy-First at Raeford Hoke County
Scotland County at Pembroke Purnell Swett
Southern Pines Pinecrest at Richmond Senior
Northwestern3A-4A
Boone Watauga at Alexander Central
Marion McDowell at Hickory St. Stephens
Morganton Freedom at Hickory
BigSouth 3A
Cramerton Stuart Cramer at Boiling Springs Crest
Gastonia Forestview at Gastonia Ashbrook
North Gaston at Kings Mountain
SouthPiedmont 3A
Northwest Cabarrus at Concord Cox Mill
Southern Carolina 3A
Charlotte Catholic at Weddington
Indian Trail Sun Valley at Monroe Parkwood
Monroe at Marvin Ridge
Waxhaw Cuthbertson at Unionville Piedmont
Piedmont Athletic Conference
Southlake Christian at Cabarrus Warriors, 7
Indian Trail Metrolina Christian at Covenant Day, 7
Western Piedmont
Hickory Grove Christian at Asheville School, 7
VC/NC Royals at Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee, 4:30
Central Carolina 2A
Central Davidson at Salisbury
Lexington at Ledford
South Rowan at Midway Oak Grove
Thomasville at East Davidson
West Davidson at North Davidson
Foothills 2A
Claremont Bunker Hill at Newton Foard
Lenoir Hibriten at West Caldwell
Morganton Patton at Valdese Draughn
West Iredell at East Burke
SouthFork 2A
Lincolnton at East Lincoln
Maiden at West Lincoln
Newton-Conover at Catawba Bandys
North Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter, 7
Southwestern2A
Belmont South Point at East Gaston
Forest City Chase at Lawndale Burns
R-S Central at Shelby
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
Ashe County at Elkin
Boonville Starmount at Allegheny County
West Wilkes at East Wilkes
Wilkes Central at North Wilkes
Southern Piedmont 1A
Bessemer City at Gastonia Highland Tech
Cherryville vs. Community School of Davidson, atHopewell High, 7
Monroe Union Academy at Mount Holly Mountain IslandCharter
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at Mooresboro ThomasJefferson Academy
YadkinValley 1A
Albemarle at North Moore
Chatham Central at North Stanly
South Stanly at North Rowan
N.C.nonconference
Arden Christ School at Providence Day, 7
Charlotte Latin at High Point Christian, 7
China Grove Carson at Kannapolis Brown
Fayetteville Trinity Christian at CharlotteChristian, 7
Fort Mill Catawba Ridge at Charlotte Country Day
Harrells Christian vs. Carolina Bearcats, atWeddington Optimist Park
Mount Pleasant at East Rowan
Polk County at East Rutherford
Statesville Christian at Christ the King, 7
Wake Christian at Charlotte Christian, 7
West Rowan at Concord
S.C. Region 3 5A
Fort Mill Nation Ford at Clover
Rock Hill at Fort Mill, 7
S.C. Region 3 4A
Columbia Ridge View at York
Lancaster at Richland Northeast, 7
Rock Hill South Pointe at Blythewood Westwood
S.C. Region 4 3A
Chester at Indian Land
Winnsboro Fairfield Central at Columbia Keenan, 7
S.C. Region 6 3A
Aynor at Cheraw
Lake City at Loris, 7
Marion at Dillon
S.C. Region 4 2A
Kershaw Andrew Jackson at Chesterfield
Kershaw North Central at Pageland Central
Lancaster Buford at Richburg Lewisville
S.C. nonconference
Great Falls at Camden Military, 4
Lake View at McBee
Rock Hill Legion Collegiate at Charleston Math& Science
Saturday,Oct. 5
Pioneer Conference
Cabarrus Stallions at Asheville Saints, 7
Nonconference
Chapel Hill AHOP Christian at Rock Hill CarolinaCrusaders, 2
Hickory Hawks at North Wake Saints, 4
