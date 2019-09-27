High School Sports

Friday’s NC, SC scores, how The Sweet 16 fared, next week’s schedule

No. 2 Myers Park whips Garinger 59-0

Myers Park beat Southwestern 4A rival Garinger 59-0 Friday to improve to 5-0. Coach Scott Chadwick reacts By
Up Next
Myers Park beat Southwestern 4A rival Garinger 59-0 Friday to improve to 5-0. Coach Scott Chadwick reacts By

How The Sweet 16 fared

Rk.Team ClassThis WeekRec.Next Week
1.Mallard Creek 4Ad. Vance 17-74-0-1Lake Norman
T2Myers Park 4Ad. Garinger 59-05-0at Rocky River
T2Vance 4Alost 17-7 to Mallard Creek3-1Hopewell
4Richmond Sr. 4Ad. Purnell Swett 35-05-0Pinecrest
5Weddington 3Ad. Sun Valley 47-05-0Charlotte Catholic
6Kings Mountain 3Ad. Stuart Cramer 69-166-0North Gaston
7Charlotte Catholic 3Ad. Monroe 41-102-2at Weddington
8Rock Hill South Pointe 4Ad. Indian Land 56-75-0at Westwood
9Butler 4Ad. Rocky River 14-7 OT3-2Porter Ridge
10NW Cabarrus 3ABye5-0Cox Mill
11Shelby 2Ad. East Gaston 50-04-1R-S Central
12Chester, SC 3Ad. Carolina Bearcats 55-215-1at Indian Land
13Providence Day INDd. Metrolina Christ. 42-105-0Christ School
14Clover SC 5Ad. Irmo 48-145-0Nation Ford
15Statesville 3Ad. JM Robinson 38-146-0Bye
16Indian Trail Porter Ridge 4Ad. East Meck 28-74-1at Butler

Friday’s Scores

NORTH CAROLINA

Albemarle 55, Chatham Central 9

Ashe County 42, Alleghany County 14

Asheville 48, Enka 6

Asheville Reynolds 54, North Henderson 6

Avery County 42, Cloudland, Tenn. 16

Bartlett Yancey 50, Kernersville McGuinness 7

Brevard 40, Blue Ridge, S.C. 19

Bunn 48, Louisburg 28

Canton Pisgah 9, Burnsville Mountain Heritage 0

Cary Panther Creek 41, Durham Jordan 26

Central Cabarrus 19, Clinton 8

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 34, South Mecklenburg 13

Charlotte Catholic 41, Monroe 10

Charlotte Country Day 26, Charlotte Christian 14

Charlotte Latin 25, Arden Christ School 7

Charlotte Mallard Creek 17, Zebulon B. Vance 7

Charlotte Myers Park 59, Charlotte Garinger 0

Charlotte Northside Christian 63, Jones County 0

Charlotte Olympic 28, Charlotte Harding 7

Charlotte Providence Day 42, Metrolina Christian Academy 10

Clayton Cleveland 56, Wendell Corinth Holders 23

Concord Cox Mill 42, Mount Pleasant 21

Cornelius Hough 55, Huntersville Hopewell 0

Croatan 44, Lejeune 0

Currituck County 48, Columbia 0

East Bend Forbush 21, Winston-Salem Atkins 6

East Carteret 27, Pender County 20

East Lincoln 48, Lake Norman Charter 6

Eastern Alamance 42, Northeast Guilford 28

Eastern Randolph 47, Providence Grove 0

Edenton Holmes 34, Elizabeth City Northeastern 28

Elkin 23, Boonville Starmount 17

Fairmont 16, St. Pauls 13

Forest City Chase 50, Madison County 0

Friendship 28, Apex Middle Creek 0

Fuquay-Varina 41, Apex 14

Gates County 38, Pasquotank County 6

Granville Central 38, Roanoke Rapids 21

Greensboro Dudley 40, South Iredell 6

Greensboro Grimsley 47, Knightdale 33

Halifax Academy 70, Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 48

Harrells Christian 13, North Raleigh Christian 7

Hickory 20, McDowell County 14

Hickory Ridge 42, Charlotte Independence 6

High Point Andrews 59, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 8

Highland Springs, Va. 39, Greensboro Page 7

Hoke County 45, Lumberton 0

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 28, East Mecklenburg 7

Jacksonville 46, Jacksonville White Oak 0

Kill Devil Hills First Flight 34, Camden County 6

Kings Mountain 69, Belmont Cramer 16

Lake Norman 19, West Charlotte 12

Lawndale Burns 30, Belmont South Point 28

Lenoir Hibriten 28, Claremont Bunker Hill 6

Maiden 30, Catawba Bandys 23

Marshville Forest Hills 42, North Stanly 28

Matthews Butler 14, Mint Hill Rocky River 7

Monroe Union Academy 60, Christ the King High School 0

Montgomery Central 42, Graham 0

Mooresboro Jefferson 64, Cherryville 0

Mooresville 20, North Mecklenburg 17

Morganton Freedom 48, Hickory St. Stephens 12

Murphy 35, Andrews 7

New Bern 32, Greenville Rose 28

New Hanover County 35, North Brunswick 6

Newton Foard 26, Morganton Patton 14

Newton-Conover 34, Lincolnton 12

North Edgecombe 30, Gaston KIPP Pride 14

North Lenoir 22, Greene Central 8

North Lincoln 24, West Lincoln 14

North Pitt 36, East Wake 32

North Rowan 39, North Moore 0

North Surry 27, Walkertown 20

North Wilkes 50, East Wilkes 36

Northampton County 16, Rocky Mount Prep 0

Northern Guilford 49, Mayodan McMichael 0

Oak Grove 49, Central Davidson 7

Perquimans 50, Bear Grass 10

Pfafftown Reagan 28, Winston-Salem Parkland 6

Pikeville Aycock 38, South Central Pitt 27

Polk County 20, Hendersonville 17

Princeton 44, North Johnston 0

R-S Central 35, East Rutherford 28

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 55, Hickory Grove Christian 0

Raleigh Leesville Road 30, Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 24

Raleigh St. David’s 42, Rocky Mount Academy 8

Raleigh Wakefield 43, Greensboro Smith 0

Randleman 34, Trinity Wheatmore 7

Richlands 40, Rocky Point Trask 8

Richmond County 35, Pembroke Swett 0

Robbinsville 54, Rosman 0

Robersonville South Creek 38, Chocowinity Southside 26

Rocky Mount 55, Nash Central 0

Rolesville 34, Fayetteville Sanford 28

Salisbury 28, Lexington 0

Shelby 50, East Gaston 0

South Columbus 50, West Columbus 7

South Granville 56, Franklinton 14

SouthWest Edgecombe 40, Northern Nash 20

Southeast Guilford 44, Asheboro 14

Southern Alamance 63, Southwestern Randolph 7

Southern Nash 45, Jacksonville Northside 22

Southwest Onslow 49, Holly Ridge Dixon 28

Statesville 38, Concord Robinson 14

Swain County 41, Cherokee 0

Swansboro 47, Rose Hill Union 22

Thomasville Ledford 27, Thomasville 12

Trinity Christian 49, Raleigh Ravenscroft 13

Valdese Draughn 38, West Iredell 28

Wake Forest 42, Wallace-Rose Hill 28

Wake Forest Heritage 14, Clayton 0

Warsaw Kenan 32, Salemburg Lakewood 13

Washington 27, Kinston 14

Washington County 55, Southeast Halifax 14

West Bladen 42, East Columbus 22

West Brunswick 21, Wilmington Ashley 2

West Carteret 41, Farmville Central 14

West Craven 45, South Lenoir 0

West Davidson 31, East Davidson 7

West Stokes 40, Surry Central 10

Western Alamance 43, Rockingham County 0

Wilmington Hoggard 10, South Brunswick 9

Wilmington Laney 26, Topsail 21

Wilson Hunt 34, South Johnston 7

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 30, Jamestown Ragsdale 18

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

South Rowan vs. North Davidson, ccd.

SOUTH CAROLINA

A.C. Flora 49, Chapin 43

Abbeville 31, Hartsville 10

Allendale-Fairfax 41, Eau Claire 6

Andrews 29, Johnsonville 20

Aynor 36, St. James 29

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 32, Calhoun County 26

Barnwell 49, Midland Valley 7

Beaufort Academy 54, Summerville Faith Christian 6

Belton-Honea Path 77, Seneca 21

Berkeley 40, Summerville 37, OT

Blythewood 56, Beaufort 21

Brevard, N.C. 40, Blue Ridge 19

Brookland-Cayce 35, Newberry 27

Buford 9, Andrew Jackson 0

C.E. Murray 39, Hemingway 0

Calhoun Academy 30, Laurens Academy 0

Camden 53, Richland Northeast 0

Cane Bay 42, R.B. Stall 13

Carolina Forest 49, Loris 6

Central 42, Lewisville 3

Chapman 69, Eastside 35

Chesnee 35, Blacksburg 21

Chester 55, Carolina Pride, N.C. 21

Chesterfield 21, Lee Central 12

Clinton 20, Pendleton 14

Clover 48, Irmo 14

Colleton County 38, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 6

Cross 19, Lake Marion 6

Dillon 25, Marlboro County 14

Dorman 38, Boiling Springs 0

Dutch Fork 49, Northwestern 0

Edisto 41, C.A. Johnson 21

Florence Christian 47, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 13

Fort Dorchester 31, Goose Creek 14

Fox Creek 26, Crescent 0

Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 48, W. Wyman King Academy 0

Great Falls 40, Ware Shoals 3

Green Sea Floyds 35, McBee 7

Greenwood Christian 42, Williamsburg Academy 33

Hammond 55, First Baptist 7

Heathwood Hall 27, Augusta Christian, Ga. 25

Hilton Head Christian Academy 43, Dorchester Academy 22

Hilton Head Island 41, Christ Church Episcopal 0

Hilton Head Prep 34, John Paul II 26

James F. Byrnes 56, Gaffney 30

Jefferson Davis Academy 70, Newberry Academy 8

Lakeside-Evans, Ga. 42, Emerald 7

Lamar 36, Lake View 34

Landrum 49, West Oak 28

Latta 21, Carvers Bay 0

Laurens 21, Greenwood 7

Lexington 44, Spring Valley 27

Mauldin 43, Riverside 6

May River 49, Burke 0

Mullins 33, East Clarendon 19

Myrtle Beach 41, Conway 9

Ninety Six 26, Dixie 0

Palmetto 44, Powdersville 8

Pee Dee Academy 35, Dillon Christian 0

Pelion 24, Columbia 8

Providence HomeSchool 51, Conway Christian School 6

Ridge View 59, W.J. Keenan 8

River Bluff 48, Gilbert 40

Rock Hill 14, Lugoff-Elgin 7

Socastee 14, Georgetown 13

South Florence 47, Darlington 7

South Pointe 56, Indian Land 7

Southside Christian 16, Saluda 13

Spartanburg 17, Hillcrest 14

Stratford 30, West Ashley 21

Stratford 30, West Ashley 21

Strom Thurmond 25, North Augusta 16

Sumter 70, Bluffton 21

Swansea 36, Silver Bluff 14

Thomas Heyward Academy 36, Northwood Academy 0

Timberland 42, Hanahan 0

Timmonsville 26, Scott’s Branch 20

Waccamaw 28, St. John’s 6

Wade Hampton (H) 35, Battery Creek 8

Wagener-Salley 49, Blackville-Hilda 12

Walhalla 50, Carolina High and Academy 20

Wando 34, Ashley Ridge 33, OT

Westside 14, T.L. Hanna 13

Westwood 26, Fairfield Central 7

Whale Branch 36, Philip Simmons 9

Wilson 36, West Florence 20

Wilson Hall 30, Pinewood Prep 14

Woodland 35, Bishop England 7

Woodmont 64, Wade Hampton (G) 13

Wren 61, Broome 7

York Comprehensive 34, Fort Mill 17

Next Week’s Schedule

Friday, Oct. 4

(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

I-Meck4A

Hopewell at Vance, 7

Hough at Mooresville

Lake Norman at Mallard Creek, 7

North Mecklenburg at West Charlotte, 7

SoMeck7 4A

Berry Academy at Providence, 7

Harding at Ardrey Kell, 7

South Mecklenburg at Olympic, 7

Southwestern4A

Garinger at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge

Independence at East Mecklenburg, 7

Indian Trail Porter Ridge at Butler, 7

Myers Park at Rocky River, 7

Sandhills4A

Fayetteville Britt at Lumberton

Fayetteville Seventy-First at Raeford Hoke County

Scotland County at Pembroke Purnell Swett

Southern Pines Pinecrest at Richmond Senior

Northwestern3A-4A

Boone Watauga at Alexander Central

Marion McDowell at Hickory St. Stephens

Morganton Freedom at Hickory

BigSouth 3A

Cramerton Stuart Cramer at Boiling Springs Crest

Gastonia Forestview at Gastonia Ashbrook

North Gaston at Kings Mountain

SouthPiedmont 3A

Northwest Cabarrus at Concord Cox Mill

Southern Carolina 3A

Charlotte Catholic at Weddington

Indian Trail Sun Valley at Monroe Parkwood

Monroe at Marvin Ridge

Waxhaw Cuthbertson at Unionville Piedmont

Piedmont Athletic Conference

Southlake Christian at Cabarrus Warriors, 7

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian at Covenant Day, 7

Western Piedmont

Hickory Grove Christian at Asheville School, 7

VC/NC Royals at Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee, 4:30

Central Carolina 2A

Central Davidson at Salisbury

Lexington at Ledford

South Rowan at Midway Oak Grove

Thomasville at East Davidson

West Davidson at North Davidson

Foothills 2A

Claremont Bunker Hill at Newton Foard

Lenoir Hibriten at West Caldwell

Morganton Patton at Valdese Draughn

West Iredell at East Burke

SouthFork 2A

Lincolnton at East Lincoln

Maiden at West Lincoln

Newton-Conover at Catawba Bandys

North Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter, 7

Southwestern2A

Belmont South Point at East Gaston

Forest City Chase at Lawndale Burns

R-S Central at Shelby

Mountain Valley 1A-2A

Ashe County at Elkin

Boonville Starmount at Allegheny County

West Wilkes at East Wilkes

Wilkes Central at North Wilkes

Southern Piedmont 1A

Bessemer City at Gastonia Highland Tech

Cherryville vs. Community School of Davidson, atHopewell High, 7

Monroe Union Academy at Mount Holly Mountain IslandCharter

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at Mooresboro ThomasJefferson Academy

YadkinValley 1A

Albemarle at North Moore

Chatham Central at North Stanly

South Stanly at North Rowan

N.C.nonconference

Arden Christ School at Providence Day, 7

Charlotte Latin at High Point Christian, 7

China Grove Carson at Kannapolis Brown

Fayetteville Trinity Christian at CharlotteChristian, 7

Fort Mill Catawba Ridge at Charlotte Country Day

Harrells Christian vs. Carolina Bearcats, atWeddington Optimist Park

Mount Pleasant at East Rowan

Polk County at East Rutherford

Statesville Christian at Christ the King, 7

Wake Christian at Charlotte Christian, 7

West Rowan at Concord

S.C. Region 3 5A

Fort Mill Nation Ford at Clover

Rock Hill at Fort Mill, 7

S.C. Region 3 4A

Columbia Ridge View at York

Lancaster at Richland Northeast, 7

Rock Hill South Pointe at Blythewood Westwood

S.C. Region 4 3A

Chester at Indian Land

Winnsboro Fairfield Central at Columbia Keenan, 7

S.C. Region 6 3A

Aynor at Cheraw

Lake City at Loris, 7

Marion at Dillon

S.C. Region 4 2A

Kershaw Andrew Jackson at Chesterfield

Kershaw North Central at Pageland Central

Lancaster Buford at Richburg Lewisville

S.C. nonconference

Great Falls at Camden Military, 4

Lake View at McBee

Rock Hill Legion Collegiate at Charleston Math& Science

Saturday,Oct. 5

Pioneer Conference

Cabarrus Stallions at Asheville Saints, 7

Nonconference

Chapel Hill AHOP Christian at Rock Hill CarolinaCrusaders, 2

Hickory Hawks at North Wake Saints, 4

  Comments  