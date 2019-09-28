Brawls, gunfire erupt outside Vance-Mallard Creek football game. Three arrested.

CMPD Chief Putney: We have young people grabbing guns to solve minor conflicts CMPD Chief Kerr Putney has been looking around the country at statistics and sees that many major cities are suffering from violence at the hands of young people just like Charlotte. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK CMPD Chief Kerr Putney has been looking around the country at statistics and sees that many major cities are suffering from violence at the hands of young people just like Charlotte.

Gunshots and a brawl involving up to 50 people erupted outside Vance High School’s football stadium during the school’s game against Mallard Creek High on Friday night, police said.

Two adults and a juvenile were arrested and charged with public affray, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

Police said they believe one person fired a gun during the melee outside the stadium as the game continued. That person has not been found, police said Saturday morning.

The parking lot brawl followed “a disturbance” inside the stadium at 7500 IBM Drive at about 8:30 p.m. Friday, according to the CMPD release. Officers escorted multiple people from the stadium who’d been involved in the disturbance and ordered them to leave, police said.

Multiple fights then broke out in a parking lot, and gun shots were soon heard near one of the lots, police said.

CMPD has yet to release further details about the in-stadium disturbance but said no one was injured in the stadium or later in the parking lots. The names of the two adults arrested have also not been released.

Multiple off-duty CMPD officers staffed the game, along with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools police officers and CMS security workers, according to CMPD. Additional on-duty officers were called in to assist during the melee.

The game was never interrupted, police said. Mallard Creek beat Vance 17-7 in the I-Meck 4A opener for both teams.

This is a developing story.