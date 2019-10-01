No. 2 in the Sweet 16, Myers Park is No. 1 in the state poll. Who’s right?

SHARE COPY LINK

Myers Park High remains No. 1 in the Associated Press statewide poll, but the Mustangs are No. 2 in the Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16.

So which is right?

Well, there’s lots of high school polls. The Observer’s is put together by the newspaper’s high school sports staff, which tracks the area closely. Mallard Creek is No. 1 in the Sweet 16. The Mavericks are also No. 1 in the Carolina Preps statewide poll put together by Chris Hughes, a noted expert on N.C. football.

Nationally, Mallard Creek is No. 15 in the National Prep Poll. Myers Park is No. 56 in the same poll.

The Associated Press statewide poll, seen below, is put together by a vote of N.C. sportswriters.

So which is right? That’s up for the reader to decide. The good thing about high school football is that the playoffs are coming and the teams will ultimately decide who’s No. 1.

† 1. Charlotte Myers Park (7) (5-0) 118 1

† 2. Charlotte Mallard Creek (4) (4-0-1) 111 4

† 3. Richmond County (2) (5-0) 110 3

† 4. East Forsyth (5-0) 84 5

† 5. Charlotte Vance (3-1) 74 2

† 6. Scotland County (5-0) 68 6

† 7. West Forsyth (5-0) 52 7

† 8. Wake Forest (5-1) 31 T8

† 9. Greensboro Grimsley (6-0) 22 10

†10. Raleigh Leesville Road (5-0) 15 NR

† 1. Weddington (12) (5-0) 136 1

† 2. Kings Mountain (2) (6-0) 125 2

† 3. Northwest Cabarrus (5-0) 101 3

† 4. Lee County (6-0) 83 4

† 5. Greensboro Dudley (5-1) 69 5

† 6. Charlotte Catholic (2-2) 57 6

† 7. Statesville (6-0) 56 7

† 8. Southern Nash (6-0) 44 9

† 9. Jacksonville (4-1) 31 8

†10. Eastern Alamance (5-0) 20 NR

†(tie) Clayton Cleveland (5-1) 20 10

† 1. Shelby (9) (4-1) 125 3

† 2. Randleman (4) (5-0) 104 5

† 3. Reidsville (1) (5-1) 97 1

† 4. Elizabeth City Northeastern (4-1) 77 2

† 5. Lawndale Burns (4-1) 66 8

† 6. Wallace-Rose Hill (4-2) 58 6

† 7. SouthWest Edgecombe (4-1) 57 9

† 8. Burnsville Mountain Heritage (4-1) 48 4

† 9. Lenoir Hibriten (4-1) 44 10

†10. Canton Pisgah (4-1) 26 NR

† 1. Tarboro (11) (5-0) 137 1

† 2. East Surry (3) (6-0) 129 2

† 3. Edenton Holmes (5-0) 105 4

† 4. Mitchell County (6-0) 95 3

† 5. Robbinsville (6-0) 74 5

† 6. Murphy (5-1) 62 6

† 7. Swain County (5-0) 49 7

† 8. Polk County (5-0) 42 8

† 9. Princeton (5-0) 35 9

†10. Mt. Airy (4-1) 18 10

