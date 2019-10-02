Tuesday’s roundup: Hough, Mallard Creek lead I-Meck volleyball

SHARE COPY LINK

Hough and Mallard Creek have opened some ground on the rest of the I-Meck 4A Conference in girls’ volleyball.

While the Huskies were sweeping Mooresville on Tuesday, Mallard Creek rallied past visiting Lake Norman in five sets.

That left Hough atop the conference at 9-0, with Mallard Creek at 8-1. Lake Norman fell to 6-3 in third place.

Hough won 25-14, 25-14 and 25-9.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Mallard Creek fell behind 2-0 in sets, losing 25-23 and 25-19. But the Mavericks rallied for 26-24 and 25-20 victories, then took the deciding fifth set 15-10.

Alexis Hardison had eight kills and four aces, and Ava Arriviello totaled 12 kills and 18 digs.

Mallard Creek, which lost 3-0 to Hough last month, gets a rematch with the Huskies on Oct. 15.

Outstanding performers

Olivia Futch (Covenant Day girls’ volleyball): Futch had 13 kills and four aces in her team’s 3-0 sweep of Charlotte Latin.

Savannah McIntosh (Indian Trail Porter Ridge girls’ volleyball): A junior, McIntosh had 30 assists as her team beat Butler 3-0. That gave McIntosh 864 career assists, setting a Porter Ridge career record.

Patrick Moore (Charlotte Country Day boys’ soccer): Moore’s goal in the 72nd minute gave his team a 2-1 victory over Concord Cannon School.

Kelley Topiwala (Carmel Christian girls’ golf): Topiwala fired a 37 at Emerald Lake Golf Club, leading her team over Charlotte Country Day by 21 strokes.

Cross-country

The Mooresville boys and Lake Norman girls captured team titles in the Iredell County Championships, run at McAnderson Park in Statesville.

Mooresville’s boys finished with 25 points, followed by Lake Norman (34), North Iredell (96), West Iredell (108), South Iredell (118) and Statesville (170). Sophomore Griffin Horner of Lake Norman was individual winner in a time of 16 minutes 53.14 seconds for 5 kilometers (3.1 miles). Mooresville’s Damien Gonzalez and Tanner Smith were second and third.

Lake Norman’s girls won comfortably, with 22 points. Trailing were Mooresville (77), South Iredell (83), North Iredell (83) and Statesville (101). North Iredell senior standout Jonna Strange was the individual winner in 18:32.89. Lake Norman’s Maddie Huecker and Madeline Stolberg were second and third.

Boys’ soccer

SO MECK 7 4A

South Mecklenburg 5, Olympic 0: Josue Murillo, Bryan Wome, Zach Nnaji and Adam Charlton scored for the Sabres, who also scored on an Olympic own-goal.

CISAA

Charlotte Country Day 2, Concord Cannon School 1: Parrish Gosney scored in the third minute, giving the Buccaneers the lead, but Cannon School tied it in the 54th minute on an Andy Harris goal. The Bucs got the winner in the 72nd minute from Patrick Moore. Goalkeeper Connor McPhilliamy made 10 saves for the Bucs.

Charlotte Latin 2, Covenant Day 0: Luke Morgan and Evan Mitchell scored goals, and Braden Panther and Daniel Derraik had assists, as Latin improved to 14-0 overall and 7-0 in conference. Senior Sam Shumate played the first 60 minutes in goal, making two saves. His freshman brother Sutter played 20 minutes in goal with three saves.

Providence Day 2, Charlotte Christian 1: Ara Pollack scored for the Chargers, who also benefited from a Knights’ own-goal.

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Alexander Central 1, Hickory St. Stephens 0: The Cougars (3-1) handed St. Stephens (3-1) its first conference loss.

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Concord 3, Concord Jay M. Robinson 2: Steven Lozano’s two first-half goals and another score by Carlos Alvarez paced the Spiders.

Kannapolis Brown 1, Concord Cox Mill 1 (A.L. Brown won 4-2 on PK’s): The Wonders survived a close call with Cox Mill and improved to 5-1 in the conference.

Northwest Cabarrus 2, Central Cabarrus 1: The Trojans rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit.

METROLINA ATHLETIC (NCISAA)

Concord First Assembly 3, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 0

Gaston Day 2, Rock Hill Westminster Catawba 0: Marco Wright scored both goals for the Spartans, who finished conference play with a 7-0 record. Goalkeeper Payne Fulghum recorded his eighth shutout of the season. Gaston Day resumes play next week in the conference tournament.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT (NCISAA)

Hickory Christian 5, Hickory University Christian 1: Garrison Mullis scored two goals, and Braden Runyon added a goal and two assists.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

Wilkes Central 6, Alleghany 1

NONCONFERENCE

Carmel Christian 6, Gaston Christian 0: Carmel improved to 14-0.

Corvian Community 10, Cabarrus Charter 0

Gastonia Highland Tech 3, East Gaston 3: East Gaston rallied from a 2-0 deficit, with Carter Beck scoring twice and assisting on the third East Gaston goal.

Statesville Christian 7, Woodlawn School 1

Girls’ golf

Ardrey Kell 118, Myers Park 142

Carmel Christian 115, Charlotte Country Day 136: Kelley Topiwala fired a 37 at Emerald Lake Golf Club, leading Carmel Christian to victory. Bethany Welch shot a 38 and Analise Dale a 40 for the victors. May McDonnell (40) and Annabelle Thomas (45) led Charlotte Country Day. Sarah Durham had a 46 for Hickory Christian, which did not have enough golfers for a team score.

Girls’ tennis

Alexander Central 7, South Caldwell 2: Hannah Maltba (No. 1) and Emma Maltba (No. 3) were singles winners, then teamed to win No. 1 doubles. South Caldwell’s Taylor Austin (No. 2) won the day’s tightest match, edging Kristen Ratliff 7-6 (10-8), 7-5.

Charlotte Catholic 9, Monroe 0

Charlotte Latin 7, Covenant Day 2: Kate Coppage won No. 1 singles for the Hawks, who swept the first four singles matches. Nina Lavelle and Chloe Floyd took No. 1 doubles for Latin. Maddie Cochrane and Danielle Ketner won No. 5 and 6 singles for Covenant Day.

Concord Cannon School 7, Charlotte Country Day 2: Gabby Holloway and Madison Kirby took No. 1 doubles for Cannon School, after Kirby won No. 2 singles. In No. 1 singles, Country Day’s Linde Fonville edged Holloway 3-6, 6-1, 10-5.

Myers Park 9, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 0

Girls’ volleyball

SO MECK 7 4A

South Mecklenburg 3, Olympic 0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-15)

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 3, Garinger 0 (25-6, 25-8, 25-9): The Ragin’ Bulls improved to 8-1 in the conference.

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 3, Butler 0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-22): Savannah McIntosh had 30 assists, Sydney Rutledge added 14 kills, and Shannon Brewer had 10 kills for the Pirates. At 7-2, Porter Ridge trails first-place Myers Park by two matches.

CISAA

Concord Cannon School 3, Charlotte Country Day 1 (28-26, 25-13, 19-25, 25-18): Cannon School took a two-match lead in the conference race, improving to 7-0 and dropping the Buccaneers to 5-2. Addison Pignetti led the Bucs with 23 digs, and Kayla Spangler had 27 assists.

Covenant Day 3, Charlotte Latin 0 (25-20, 25-23, 25-18): Olivia Futch’s 13 kills and four aces led the Lions. Maddie Rhodes had four aces and Julie Derraik 17 assists for Latin.

SANDHILLS 4A

Fayetteville Britt 3, Lumberton 0

Scotland County 3, Pembroke Purnell Swett 0

Southern Pines Pinecrest 3, Richmond Senior 1 (22-25, 25-14, 25-23, 25-21)

BIG SOUTH 3A

Gastonia Forestview 3, Gastonia Ashbrook 1 (23-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-23)

Kings Mountain 3, North Gaston 0 (25-9, 25-11, 25-11)

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

South Iredell 3, China Grove Carson 1 (25-15, 25-11, 23-25, 25-20)

West Rowan 3, Statesville 0 (25-7, 25-25, 25-13): Tori Hester’s 19 kills and six digs led the Falcons. Allison Ennis added 25 assists and six digs.

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Central Cabarrus 3, Northwest Cabarrus 0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-10): Laney Littlejohn had 13 digs for the Vikings.

Concord Cox Mill 3, Kannapolis Brown 0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-11): The Chargers improved to 15-1 overall and 9-0 in the conference.

Concord Jay M. Robinson 3, Concord 0 (27-25, 25-16, 25-17): Madison Hill (nine kills), Demarzia Johnson (13 kills) and Jenna Peterson (26 assists) led the way for Jay M. Robinson.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 3, Charlotte Catholic 2 (18-25, 25-23, 25-27, 25-19, 15-11)

METROLINA ATHLETIC (NCISAA)

Gaston Day 3, Rock Hill Westminster Catawba 0 (25-4, 25-13, 25-3)

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 3, Concord First Assembly 0: The host Warriors are 6-1 in the conference.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT (NCISAA)

Salisbury North Hills Christian 3, United Faith Christian 0

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

Ledford 3, Lexington 0

South Rowan 3, Midway Oak Grove 0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-15): Peyton Black had 28 digs and Kira Rymer totaled 16 kills, 10 digs and eight assists for the victors.

Thomasville 3, East Davidson 1

West Davidson 3, North Davidson 0

ROCKY RIVER 2A

Anson County 3, Marshville Forest Hills 0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-21): Anson’s Revie Byars led the way with 15 kills. Madison Dutton added 21 assists.

Montgomery Central 3, Monroe Central Academy 0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-20)

West Stanly 3, Mount Pleasant 1 (25-9, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17): The Colts remained unbeaten in the conference (5-0), dropping the Tigers to 3-2.

SOUTH FORK 2A

Catawba Bandys 3, Newton-Conover 2 (25-23, 24-26, 25-23, 20-25, 15-7)

East Lincoln 3, Lincolnton 0 (25-7, 25-14, 25-9): East Lincoln’s Peyton Crater totaled 21 assists, and Maddy Gartland had nine kills and four aces.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

North Wilkes 3, East Wilkes 0

West Wilkes 3, Wilkes Central 0

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A

Avery County 3, Bakersville Mitchell County 0 (25-22, 25-18, 27-25)

Polk County 3, Burnsville Mountain Heritage 1

PAC 1A

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 3, Community School of Davidson 0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-19): The Raptors’ Anaiah Jones had 17 digs and 14 kills.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

Gastonia Highland Tech 3, Gastonia Piedmont Community Charter 0 (25-16, 25-20, 25-21)

Lincoln Charter 3, Cherryville 0 (25-7, 25-7, 25-11)

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 3, South Stanly 2 (14-25, 25-21, 15-25, 25-15, 15-11): Mattie Hinson had 14 kills and 17 digs for South Stanly.

Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 3, South Davidson 0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-5)

North Moore 3, Albemarle 0 (25-9, 25-11, 25-5)

North Stanly 3, North Rowan 0 (25-17, 25-9, 25-6): North Stanly’s Taegan Lowder had seven kills, and Payton Landis added five aces.

S.C. REGION 3 5A

Fort Mill Nation Ford 3, Fort Mill 0 (25-12, 25-10, 25-9): Nation Ford’s Sophie Fischer had 11 kills, and Emily Lammers had 11 kills and three aces.

S.C. REGION 3 4A

Blythewood Westwood 3, Richland Northeast 0

Columbia Ridge View 3, Rock Hill South Pointe 1 (25-20, 20-25, 25-20, 25-16)

York 3, Lancaster 0 (25-17, 25-10, 25-13)

S.C. REGION 4 3A

Camden 3, Columbia Keenan 0

Indian Land 3, Winnsboro Fairfield Central 0 (25-3, 25-8, 25-12): Indian Land’s Baylee Vought had 16 assists and six aces, and Leah Lockman added six aces.

S.C. REGION 3 2A

Kershaw Andrew Jackson 3, Lancaster Buford 0

NONCONFERENCE

Asheville School 3, Gaston Christian 0

Corvian Community 3, Cabarrus Charter 0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-17)

Statesville Christian 3, Woodlawn School 0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-6)

Weddington Arborbrook Chritian 3, Cabarrus Stallions 1 (25-23, 20-25, 25-13, 25-22): The Falcons improved to 14-2.

Report your scores

Once again this season, the Observer will provide daily roundups of high school sports action. Send results of your school’s autumn sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.