High School Sports
The Observer’s Sweet 16 poll
|Rk.
|School (Class)
|Rec
|1.
|Mallard Creek (4A)
|4-0-1
|2.
|Myers Park (4A)
|5-0
|3.
|Vance (4A)
|3-1
|4.
|Richmond Senior (4A)
|5-0
|5.
|Weddington (3A)
|4-0
|6.
|Kings Mountain (3A)
|6-0
|7.
|Charlotte Catholic (3A)
|2-2
|8.
|Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)
|5-0
|9.
|Butler (4A)
|3-2
|10.
|NW Cabarrus (3A)
|5-0
|11.
|Shelby (2A)
|4-1
|12.
|Chester, SC (3A)
|5-1
|13.
|Providence Day (IND)
|5-0
|14.
|Clover, SC (5A)
|5-0
|15.
|Statesville (3A)
|6-0
|16.
|Indian Trail Porter Ridge
|4-1
