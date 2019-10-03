High School Sports

The Observer’s Sweet 16 poll

Rk.School (Class)Rec
1.Mallard Creek (4A)4-0-1
2.Myers Park (4A)5-0
3.Vance (4A)3-1
4.Richmond Senior (4A)5-0
5.Weddington (3A)4-0
6.Kings Mountain (3A)6-0
7.Charlotte Catholic (3A)2-2
8.Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)5-0
9.Butler (4A)3-2
10.NW Cabarrus (3A)5-0
11.Shelby (2A)4-1
12.Chester, SC (3A)5-1
13.Providence Day (IND)5-0
14.Clover, SC (5A)5-0
15.Statesville (3A)6-0
16.Indian Trail Porter Ridge4-1
