Charlotte-area high school football previews for Oct. 10, 2019

SHARE COPY LINK

Hopewell (2-3, 0-1 I-Meck 4A) at No. 3 Vance (3-1, 0-1), 7 p.m. – In recent years, this would be a Vance walkover. But Hopewell won two in a row before last week’s loss at Hough. Vance is trying to shake off the sting from last week’s loss to Mallard Creek.

Hough (2-3, 1-0 I-Meck 4A) at Mooresville (3-2, 1-0), 7:30 p.m. – A young Hough team has been improving week by week. In this game, the challenge is to stop Mooresville QB Hunter DeBerardino.

Lake Norman (4-1, 1-0 I-Meck 4A) at No. 1 Mallard Creek (4-0-1, 1-0), 7 p.m. – Lake Norman has run the ball well this season but faces a huge test against the Mavericks’ big, fast defense. Maverick QB Dustin Noller has 1,259 passing yards, with Elijah Metcalf (32 receptions, nine touchdowns) as his main weapon.

North Mecklenburg (1-4, 0-1 I-Meck 4A) at West Charlotte (3-2, 0-1), 7 p.m. – The visiting Vikings hope to stop West Charlotte RB Iwuan Jackson, who has a tendency to wear down defenses as the game moves along.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Berry Academy (1-3, 0-0 SoMeck 7 4A) at Providence (1-5, 0-1), 7 p.m. – It’s a meeting of two teams that have trouble scoring points, although Providence’s offense played well at times in last week’s 34-23 loss to West Mecklenburg.

Harding (3-3, 0-1 SoMeck 7 4A) at Ardrey Kell (4-1, 1-0), 7 p.m. – The Rams’ offense is averaging 12 points a game after a big start, and Harding needs a victory here to stay in the title race. Ardrey Kell WR Cedric Gray remains the team’s big-play threat.

South Mecklenburg (0-6, 0-1 SoMeck 7 4A) at Olympic (4-2, 1-0), 7 p.m. – South Mecklenburg played well at times last week against Ardrey Kell but was hurt by penalties. Olympic is led by RB Cameron Smith, who is averaging 141 rushing yards per game.

Garinger (0-5, 0-1 Southwestern 4A) at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (4-1, 1-0), 7:30 p.m. – Garinger has been outscored 108-6 in the last two games. Hickory Ridge QB Arnold Taylor leads an explosive offense that scored five touchdowns on plays of 25 yards or more last week against Independence.

Independence (2-3, 0-1 Southwestern 4A) at East Mecklenburg (1-4, 0-1), 7 p.m. – The host Eagles are having trouble scoring points. They’ll be challenged by a Patriot defense featuring LB Ronnell Garrett, who has six tackles for loss, four sacks and an interception.

No. 16 Indian Trail Porter Ridge (4-1, 1-0 Southwestern 4A) at No. 9 Butler (3-2, 1-0), 7 p.m. – Myers Park looks like the conference’s dominating team, but who’s second-best? These teams are among the contenders. The game features two standout RBs, in Porter Ridge’s Brandon Perry and Butler’s Jamal Worthy.

No. 2 Myers Park (5-0, 1-0 Southwestern 4A) at Rocky River (0-4, 0-1), 7 p.m. – The Mustangs continue to put up video game-like numbers offensively. Their defense, which has allowed 24 points all season, is a problem for a Rocky River team which is having trouble scoring.

No. 7 Charlotte Catholic (2-2, 1-0 Southern Carolina 3A) at No. 5 Weddington (5-0, 1-0), 7:30 p.m. – How often does a conference game match two defending state champions? The Cougars, last year’s 3A state kings, looked strong without RB Lamagea McDowell (transferred to Gastonia Huss) last week against Monroe. Weddington, the 2018 3AA state champ, has allowed 40 points all season. The Warriors’ conference title hopes have been ruined the last two years against the Cougars.

Arden Christ School (3-1) at No. 13 Providence Day (5-0), 7 p.m. – The visiting Greenies are honorary Big South members, as they face the four conference members in successive weeks. They fell to Charlotte Latin last week. The Chargers’ tough defense faces a test from Christ School QB Navy Shuler.

Charlotte Latin (5-0) at High Point Christian (5-1), 7 p.m. – QB Luke Homol has thrown for 1,005 yards and 16 touchdowns for the host Cougars. Charlotte Latin’s defense has been stellar, as the Hawks haven’t allowed more than a touchdown in any game this season.

Fayetteville Trinity Christian (4-0) at Charlotte Christian (2-2), 7 p.m. – Last year’s Division 3 private school champ faces Charlotte Christian, the defending Division 1 champion. The visiting Crusaders are averaging 57 points a game, and RB Chavon McEachern has rushed for 907 yards in four games.

Fort Mill Catawba Ridge (2-3) at Charlotte Country Day (5-1), 7 p.m. – Catawba Ridge is a first-year school with no seniors. The Copperheads prefer to throw the ball. The host Buccaneers have gotten nearly 800 rushing yards this season from RB Quinton Cooper.

Southlake Christian (4-2, 0-1 Piedmont Athletic) at Cabarrus Warriors (1-4, 0-2), 7:30 p.m. – Game is highlighted by the Eagles’ passing game, led by QB Matthew Lutzel, and the Warrior ground attack, featuring RB Fred Peace.

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian (3-3, 1-0 Piedmont Athletic) at Covenant Day (2-4, 1-0), 7 p.m. – The visiting Warriors have lost two in a row to a pair of the state’s top private school teams, Fayetteville Trinity Christian and Providence Day. Covenant Day’s stout defense must stop Warrior RB Jadus Davis, averaging nearly 100 yards a game.

Hickory Grove Christian (0-4, 0-2 Western Piedmont) at Asheville School (1-5, 0-0), 7 p.m. – It’s a meeting of teams whose offenses are averaging fewer than 150 yards a game. Asheville School RB Thomas Good has rushed for about 600 yards this season.

Cherryville (2-4, 2-1 Southern Piedmont 1A) vs. Community School of Davidson (3-2, 2-1), at Hopewell High, 7 p.m. – RB Baker Westmoreland (568 rushing yards) remains the host Spartans’ main weapon. In Cherryville’s losses, the Ironmen have been outscored 234-0.

Statesville Christian (1-4) at Christ the King (0-6), 7 p.m. – With only 24 players, Christ the King has been out-manned this season. This week, the Crusaders face a foe more on their level, as the Lions have a 29-player roster.

Outside Mecklenburg

Boone Watauga (5-1, 1-0 Northwestern 3A-4A) at Alexander Central (4-0, 0-0), 7:30 p.m. – Watauga is averaging 400 rushing yards per game, led by RB Anderson Castle (921 yards, 12 touchdowns). The Cougars average 360 rushing yards, led by Steven Montgomery (865 yards, eight touchdowns). Expect plenty of points.

Maiden (4-1, 1-0 South Fork 2A) at West Lincoln (0-1, 4-1), 7:30 p.m. – The Blue Devils’ passing attack, led by QB Ethan Rhodes (989 passing yards, 12 touchdowns) faces run-oriented West Lincoln, with RB Cannon Bridges (744 rushing yards, 14 touchdowns).

Fort Mill Nation Ford (3-2, 0-0 S.C. Region 3 5A) at No. 14 Clover (5-0, 0-0), 7:30 p.m. – The Falcons open region play against a powerful Blue Eagle passing attack. Clover QB Gabe Carroll has 1,005 passing yards and 15 touchdowns with no interceptions.

No. 8 Rock Hill South Pointe (5-0, 0-0 S.C. Region 3 4A) at Blythewood Westwood (4-1, 0-0), 7:30 p.m. – The Stallions, averaging 370 yards a game in total offense, might face their toughest region test here. Westwood has held foes to an average of 10 points in a four-game winning streak.