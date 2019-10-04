The conference winning streak over as Weddington whallops Charlotte Catholic at home

SHARE COPY LINK

The streak is dead.

In a battle of defending state champions, Weddington dominated Charlotte Catholic at home Friday, winning 45-0.

The Warriors (6-0, 2-0 Southern Carolinas), who won the N.C. 3AA state title last season, took advantage of a three interceptions and a Catholic fumble to get short fields and quick scores.

Catholic (2-3, 1-1), the reigning N.C. 3A state champion, lost a conference game for the first time since 2009. The Cougars had won 66 in a row.

Catholic has now lost three of its past four games, and the Cougars are having trouble scoring. They came into the game averaging 21.5 points per game, and that included scoring 82 points in blowout wins over South Mecklenburg and Monroe. In the three losses, Catholic has scored a total of three points and been shut out twice.

Weddington, meanwhile, extended its win streak to 16 games. The Warriors’ last loss was 20-0 at Charlotte Catholic last September.

Since then, the Warriors have been dominant. Their closest margin of victory has been 13 points.

Trailing in the all-time series against Charlotte Catholic 9-1 coming into the game, the Warriors beat Cougars for the first since 2004.

Weddington scored first after an interception gave it the ball at the Catholic 17-yard line. Will Shipley capped off the brief four-play drive with a 9-yard run, and the Warriors led 7-0.

After a three-and-out on the Cougars’ next drive, a poor punt set up Weddington at the Catholic 33-yard line. Ian Williams eventually made a 45-yard field goal.

And in the third quarter, Weddington scored three times to put the game out of reach.