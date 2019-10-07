Here are this week’s high school football player of the week nominees l 10.7.19

SHARE COPY LINK

Here are the nominees for this week’s Charlotte Observer high school football player of the week award.

A #BIG5 list of finalists will be named later Monday (Oct. 7) and voting will begin.

Jaurice Alexander, Butler: 19 carries, 134 yards, three touchdowns in a 35-14 win over Indian Traili Porter Ridge. The game featured two teams ranked in the Sweet 16 at the time.

Evan Bernard, Waxhaw Cuthbertson: Junior QB was 17-for-23 for 231 yards and two scores in a 14-0 win over Unionville Piedmont. He ran eight times for 63 yards and a score.

Isaiah Bess, Shelby: In a 51-0 win over R-S Central, Bess threw for 295 yards and five touchdowns.

Jaiden Bond, Watauga: ran 11 times for 146 yards and a touchdown in an emphatic 42-10 win over Alexander Central. Bond averaged 13.3 yards per carry and had five tackles on defense.

Cannon Bridges, West Lincoln: 32 carries for 202 yards and a touchdown in a 28-27 win over Maiden. Bridges caught one pass for 24 yards. On defense, he had nine tackles, two for a loss plus one sack.

Jahlik Cooper, Vance: ran six times for 182 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-0 win over Hopewell. He averaged more than 30 yards per carry.

Jamarion Dawkins, Gastonia Forestview: junior had 19 carries for 237 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-35 win over Gastonia Ashbrook. He scored the game-winner with 30.5 seconds left. Dawkins also had three catches for 72 yards, three passing yards and made a 50-yard kickoff return.

Josiah Edwards, Statesville Christian: in a 35-6 win over Christ The King, the sophomore tailback/defensive back had 341 all-purpose yards, including 261 rushing or receiving. He scored three touchdowns and had an interception.

Cedric Gray, Ardrey Kell: UNC recruit threw a key block on Jared Joseph’s 41-yard touchdown run in the second period of a 29-28 win over Harding; made a 49-yard reception to set up another score; and snagged a pass near the end zone that had bounced off a defender. He had eight tackles on defense.

Jared Joseph, Ardrey Kell: 15-of-30 passing for 246 yards and three touchdowns in a 29-28 win over Harding. Joseph also ran for a score. He connected with UNC recruit Cedric Gray six times for 76 yards.

Luca Lutzel, SouthLake Christian: leads the nation in interceptions this season with nine. In Friday’s 49-35 win over Cabarrus Warriors, Lutzel had two carries for 12 yards, eight catches for 103 yards and a touchdown, two tackles and his ninth interception.

Drake Maye, Myers Park: Alabama recruit completed 15-of-20 passes for 345 yards and five touchdowns in a 62-7 win over Rocky River. May connected with Texas A&M recruit Muhsin Muhammad five times for 137 yards and two scores. N.C. State recruit Porter Rooks caught four passes for 116 yards and a score.

Tommy Miller, Metrolina Christian: In a 42-23 win over Covenant Day, the sophomore had 15 tackles, one tackle-for-loss, one pass breakup and one interception. On offense, Miller ran three times for 29 yards and a score. He also had a touchdown catch.

Dustin Noller, Mallard Creek: Senior quarterback was 20-of-27 passing for 316 yards and four touchdowns in a 36-0 win over Lake Norman. Noller didn’t play the fourth quarter. He ran four times for 28 yards.

Darius Ocean, Hough: Quarterback completed 14-of-18 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-21 win over Mooresville.

Sammy Pinckney, East Rowan: Ran 26 times for 266 yards and a score in a 27-20 win over Mount Pleasant.

Henry Rutledge, Charlotte Christian: Scored fourth-quarter touchdown that put the game away in a 28-20 win over Trinity Christian Rutlege and finished with 15 carries for 125 yards, averaging more than eight yards per attempt.

Will Shipley, Weddington: 16 carries, 94 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-0 win over Charlotte Catholic. Shipley also had a scoring catch. The Warriors ended Catholic’s 66-game conference win streak that dated to 2009.

Gary Tillman, Richmond Senior: 18 tackles in Friday’s win over Southern Pines Pinecrest, which tied a school-record. Tilman had six tackles for a loss, two sacks and a forced fumble at the goal line.

Grant Tucker, Charlotte Latin: Freshman defensive back had two interceptions in 28-14 win over High Point Christian.