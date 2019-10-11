Roll Mustangs roll! Myers Park, QB Drake Maye, beat rival Butler 31-13

SHARE COPY LINK

Before Friday’s 31-13 win over Southwestern 4A conference rival Butler, nationally ranked Myers Park had won six games by more than 50 points, and the Mustangs’ starters had not been asked to play a complete game.

On Friday, forced to compete into the fourth quarter against a good team — on a night when fans arrived at the stadium 2 1/2 hours before kickoff — the Mustangs found some championship grit.

When Butler’s Jamal Worthy used a wildcat formation snap to run in from 11 yards and trim the lead to eight, Myers Park responded with a withering drive of its own.

It didn’t net a touchdown, but the drive ate up clock and stopped at the Butler 6 where kicker Matthew Dennis made a 23-yard field goal for the game-deciding points, giving his team an 11-point lead with 6:32 to play.

Myers Park got a late score after Butler shanked a punt and gave the Mustangs great field position. But the field-goal drive was the difference. Butler had the momentum. Myers Park faced adversity for the first time this season. The Mustangs handled it like the first-time state champions they hope to be.

And just like that, Myers Park (7-0, 3-0 Southwestern 4A) had its first 7-0 start since the 1983 team started 11-0 before losing 16-0 to Greensboro Page in the second round of the N.C. 4A playoffs. Myers Park also beat Butler (4-3, 2-1) for the first time in two decades.

The Mustangs’ last regular-season win over Butler was a 17-14 victory on Sept. 24, 1999. The Mustangs did beat Butler in the third round of the N.C. 4AA playoffs last season, winning 33-8.

Friday, quarterback Drake Maye, a junior committed to Alabama, had another good night. He completed 19-of-26 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns. He ran for a third score. Butler’s Jamal Worthy ran 23 times for 136 yards and two touchdowns, but the rest of the Bulldogs managed 94 yards combined.

With the showdown win, Myers Park can take a big step towards winning the conference championship next week, in what could be a battle of conference unbeatens. The Mustangs will host Harrisburg’s Hickory Ridge High School. Hickory Ridge (5-1, 2-0) will play Rocky RIver (0-5, 0-2) Saturday at 5 p.m. at UNC Charlotte.

Scoring Summary

Butler 7 0 0 6 -- 13

Myers Park 7 7 7 10 -- 31

First Quarter

B: Jamal Worthy 1 run (Elijah Swett kick

Second Quarter

MP: Tim Newman 2 run (Matthew Dennis kick)

MP: Drake Maye 1 run (Dennis kick)

Third Quarter

MP: Porter Rooks 12 pass from Drake Maye (Dennis kick)

Fourth Quarter

B: Worthy 11 run (PAT blocked)

MP: FG Dennis 23

MP: Roe Chitwood 1 pass from Maye (Dennis kick)