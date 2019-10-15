There’s a new No. 1 in the Associated Press prep football poll

SHARE COPY LINK

Myers Park has been ranked No. 1 in the N.C. Associated Press 4A poll all season. But after winning their biggest test of the season, beating Butler High School 31-13 Friday, the Mustangs have been replaced at the top.

Mallard Creek moved to No. 1 in the 4A poll this week

The Mavericks got three first place votes, compared to six for Myers Park and two for Richmond Senior. The Mavericks moved up from No. 2 to the top spot.

In 3A, after No. 1 Kings Mountain was upset by Hunter Huss, Weddington moved to No. 1. A third Observer-area team is No. 1 in 2A: the Shelby Golden Lions, who will play No. 5 Burns Friday in the biggest 2A game in North Carolina this week.

¶ RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The Associated Press state high school football poll for the week of October 15, first-place votes in parentheses, records and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

†Class 4-A

†1. Charlotte Mallard Creek (3) (6-0) 102 2

†2. Charlotte Myers Park (6) (7-0) 98 1

†3. Richmond County (2) (7-0) 92 3

†4. Scotland County (7-0) 66 5

†5. West Forsyth (7-0) 63 7

†6. Charlotte Vance (5-1) 60 6

†7. East Forsyth (6-1) 36 4

†8. Wake Forest (6-1) 33 8

†(tie) Raleigh Leesville Road (7-0) 33 9

†10. Greensboro Grimsley (6-1) 11 NR

¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: None.<

^Class 3-A=

†1. Weddington (11) (7-0) 110 1

†2. Northwest Cabarrus (7-0) 85 3

†3. Lee County (7-0) 79 4

†4. Statesville (7-0) 54 6

†5. Greensboro Dudley (6-1) 48 5

†6. Kings Mountain (7-1) 44 2

†7. Southern Nash (7-0) 39 7

†8. Eastern Alamance (7-0) 34 9

†(tie) Havelock (5-1) 34 10

†10. Wilmington New Hanover (6-1) 29 NR

¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: Clayton Cleveland 18, Gastonia Huss 13, <

^Class 2-A=

†1. Shelby (8) (6-1) 105 1

†2. Randleman (3) (7-0) 88 2

†3. Reidsville (6-1) 85 3

†4. Wallace-Rose Hill (5-2) 70 5

†5. Lawndale Burns (6-1) 60 4

†6. SouthWest Edgecombe (6-1) 45 6

†7. Lenoir Hibriten (6-1) 38 8

†8. Burnsville Mountain Heritage (5-1) 31 7

†9. Hertford County (6-1) 25 NR

†10. Clinton (5-1) 20 NR

¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: None.<

^Class 1-A=

†1. Tarboro (8) (7-0) 98 1

†2. East Surry (1) (7-0) 90 2

†3. Edenton Holmes (6-0) 78 3

†4. Mitchell County (1) (7-0) 64 4

†5. Robbinsville (7-0) 56 5

†6. Murphy (6-1) 52 6

†7. Swain County (7-0) 37 7

†8. Polk County (7-0) 31 8

†9. Princeton (6-0) 25 9

†10. Mt. Airy (5-2) 8 10

¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: None.<

