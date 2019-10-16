Is Myers Park’s Drake Maye still sold on Bama? Vance LB Power Echols plans decision

SHARE COPY LINK

Myers Park High quarterback Drake Maye and Vance High linebacker Power Echols are the Charlotte Observer’s mid-season offensive and defensive high school football players of the year.

Both players joined the Observer’s weekly high school football streaming TV show, Talking Preps, to discuss their seasons and their college recruitment.

Maye, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound junior, committed to Alabama earlier this year. Maye would be eligible to play there in the fall of 2021.

Last month, Alabama got a commitment from 5-star California quarterback Bryce Young, whom 247 Sports ranks as the nation’s No. 1 dual threat quarterback in the class of 2020. 247 Sports ranks Young as the No. 4 player, regardless of position, in his class.

Maye is considered the No. 51 overall prospect in the class of 2021 and the No. 5 pro-style quarterback available.

On Talking Preps, Maye said he is still committed to the Crimson Tide and planning on being on campus for Saturday’s 8 p.m. home game with Tennessee.

“Right now, I’m all Roll Tide,” he said. “(Young committing) is something I’ll definitely factor in, but I’m going to head down there this weekend and looking forward to getting down there. But right now I’m just focused on the season. (College) is a long way away. I’ve still got another year, but right now I’m still all Alabama.”

This season, Maye has thrown 1,481 yards and 22 touchdowns. He has completed 90-of-114 passes, nearly 79 percent of his attempts. He has not thrown an interception.

Maye and Myers Park (7-0), No. 2 in the Observer’s Sweet 16, host No. 13 Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (6-1) Friday night at 7.

Echols, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound junior, was named N.C. Associated Press state defensive player of the year as a sophomore.

This season, he has 62 tackles, six tackles for losses and three sacks. He also has five pass breakups and three sacks.

Vance and Echols beat Myers Park and Maye in the N.C. 4AA state semifinals last season to reach the first state championship in school history. This season, the Cougars (5-1) are No. 4 in the Sweet 16 and play at West Charlotte (4-3) Friday.

On Talking Preps, Echols said he had a final four schools that included Clemson, North Carolina, Penn State and Virginia Tech.

He said he would likely make a decision within the next month.

247 Sports, which ranks Echols as a 4-star recruit, has him going to Clemson. Echols is a top 175 recruit nationally and the No. 7 inside linebacker available in his class.

“At a young age, (my father) looked at me and said, ‘Son, whatever you do in your life, just outwork everybody. ‘Then, as I got older, I kind of understood what the meaning of my name is and kind of found my purpose as a I grew in age and got wiser. I have a strong powerful name and I carry a lot of weight and I know for certain I’m destined to great things on this earth, so that’s what drives me and carries to do what I do.”

▪ The Talking Preps show is online at charlotteobserver.com/sports/high-school