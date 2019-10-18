Prep football top performers | 10/18/10

Jadus Davis, Metrolina Christian: Davis had 350 yards of offense in a 26-6 win over the Cabarrus Warriors. He ran 20 times for 248 yards and two touchdowns. He had six catches for 102 yards.

Caleb Hood, Richmond Senior: Quarterback was 14-for-20 passing for 253 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-14 win over Hoke County. Hood ran eight times for 118 yards and two more scores.

Jared Joseph, Ardrey Kell: Quarterback connected on 33-of-47 passes for 333 yards and four scores in a 31-7 win over Olympic. He went 15-of-18 for for 167 yards and three touchdowns in the second half.

Spencer Mermans, Charlotte Country Day: Freshman had six tackles and a sack in a 13-7 win over Ardren Christ School that included a major fourth quarter stand. Quinten Cooper ran 22 times for 106 yards for the Bucs.

Steven Montgomery, Daniel Morgan, Ryheem Craig, Alexander Central: In a 63-0 win over Marion McDowell, Montgomery ran six times for 106 yards and three touchdowns. Morgan ran four times for 102 yards and one score. Craig had 11 tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks.

Dustin Noller, Mallard Creek: Quarterback threw for 252 yards and five touchdowns in a 68-6 win over Hopewell. Elijah Metcalf had 167 yards receiving and two scores.

Trent Simpson, Mallard Creek: Auburn recruit had two sacks and a rushing touchdown against Hopewell.