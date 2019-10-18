Independence High football field vandalized ahead of Friday’s Butler game

Friday morning, Independence High School officials discovered their football stadium had been vandalized just hours before a rivalry home game with Butler High School.

One of the school’s goal posts was bent and the letters “BHS” were painted in red on the field. Butler High’s colors are red and black.

Also the words “BHS Dawgs” was spray painted on the Independence press box. Butler’s mascot is a bulldog.

Four years ago, there was a similar incident prior to the Butler home game at Independence, and current Patriots coach Mike Natoli said it happened two years ago as well.

Natoli said the school had begun repairs and planned to have everything restored in time for Friday’s 7 p.m. kickoff.

“It was just spray paint, typical vandalism,” Natoli said. “We’re focused on the game. We’re not going to let that distract us. They bent goal post a little bit, but it’s fixed.”

Butler (4-3, 2-1) and Independence (4-3, 2-1) are tied for second place in the Southwestern 4A. Butler has won three of its last four games and Independence has won two in a row.

Butler, however, has won the last four games between the two schools. Independence last beat Butler 34-28 in the 2014 season. The Patriots feel they have a good shot to end that streak Friday.

“Like I said, I’m not worried about (the vandalism),” Natoli said. “I can’t let that distract me from this game. Our guys deserve a chance to win and that’s what we’re focused on.”