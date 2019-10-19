Vote for the Charlotte Observer high school football player of the week

The Observer’s high school football player of the week award is changing a little.

Instead of releasing a list of nominees and then whittling down to five finalists, there will now be a longer list of players to vote on.

Voting is open until Thursday Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. You may vote as often as you like. The poll is below.

Jakhiry Bennett, Kannapolis Brown: senior running back ran 28 times for 270 yards and a touchdown in Friday’s 29-19 win over Concord Cox Mill.

Rasheed Burns, Anson Senior: 11.5 tackles, three assists in Friday’s 34-21 win over Mount Pleasant.

Nickel Fields, Providence Day: 24 carries, 158 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-19 win over Fayetteville Trinity Christian.

Caleb Hood, Richmond Senior: Quarterback was 14-for-20 passing for 253 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-14 win over Hoke County. Hood ran eight times for 118 yards and two more scores.

Jared Joseph, Ardrey Kell: fconnected on 33-of-47 passes for 333 yards and four scores in a 31-7 win over Olympic. He went 15-of-18 for for 167 yards and three touchdowns in the second half. For the season, Joseph has 2,036 yards passing, 25 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He’s also got five rushing touchdowns and an interception return for a touchdown.

Sammy Pinckney, East Rowan: With starting QB Logan Forbis injured, Pinckney and teammate Vincent Jones took turns taking direct snaps and sparked a 53-30 win over China Grove Carson. Jones ran 13 times for a career-high 275 yards, averaging 21.2 yards per carry. Pinckey ran for 272 yards and five touchdowns and threw a 73-yard scoring pass.

TJ Ruff, Boiling Springs Crest: 15 carries for 157 yards and three touchdowns in a 36-29 upset of Sweet 16 No. 16 Gastonia Huss. Ruff threw the game-winning TD pass out of the wildcat formation, had one kickoff return for 99 yards and a score. He also had an interception on defense.

Trenton Simpson, Mallard Creek: Two sacks and a rushing touchdown in a 68-6 win over Hopewell. For the season, Simpson has nearly 30 tackles for a loss and 11 sacks. In two of Mallard Creek’s nine games, he didn’t play on defense.

Nick Wilds-Lawing, Northwest Cabarrus: In basically one half of play in a 21-17 win over Central Cabarrus, Wilds-Lawing accounted for 178 total yards and threw the game-winning touchdown pass to Marquan Williams with 1:01 left. Wilds-Lawing was injured early in the game but was cleared to return at halftime.

Malcolm Wilson, North Rowan: in a 72-3 win over Chatham Central Friday, Wilson ran 11 times for 304 yards and six touchdowns. He also had a 95-yard kickoff return for a score, setting a new Rowan County record with seven touchdowns in a game.

